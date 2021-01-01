Yes, the PL definitely has the potential to be a Super League. The money in the league dwarfs the others, and it's still compelling (unlike uncompetitive leagues).
UEFA's CL proposal (when the ESL first came about) was a way to placate PL teams. They included "legacy spots" based on coefficients. That's perfect for teams that don't always make CL but can go on EL runs. Which types of teams can do this? Rich underperforming PL teams (e.g. Arsenal). This allows the PL to have 5-6 teams in the CL if needed. It was a way to make sure that as money flowed into the PL, "traditional" teams won't constantly be left out.
I think UEFA may be scrapping this proposal, but it wouldn't shock me to see the PL push it themselves. The ESL was ham-fisted, but the PL, assuming current trends, could absolutely start proposing new structures whereby either more PL teams get into the CL or the PL itself leads a new Champions League. They can get smaller leagues onboard too (with some revenue sharing scheme or something) and pressure La Liga, Serie A, BuLi, etc.
The fact that the La Liga and Serie A clubs were clinging on to the ESL idea was a way to limit the PL's financial dominance and make sure they're not left behind. There's certainly a future where the PL could try to dictate more and more of the terms if the money gap continues to grow.
Players in the PL wanting to leave for abroad opportunities will have to be prepared to run their contracts down. If Arsenal signs a 24-year old and signs him to a 80K a week contract for 5 years, and he performs well in his first two years and Arsenal offers 160K extension at 5 years (until the player is 31), if the player wants to play for Real, Milan, Bayern, etc, he has to be prepared to turn it down or else the fee will be exorbitant if he did want to leave a year or two later. Barca's attempts in expensive purchases and subsequent fall shows the pitfalls of trying to match PL teams in transfer fees.