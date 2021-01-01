In the last two seasons, first two English clubs faced off in the Champions League during the ghost season of 2020-21 and then it should've been the same in 2021-22 but for late collapses by Chelsea and Man City.This summer we've seen Nottingham Forest drain the coffers at a nine-figure amount, Brighton sell a fullback few people had heard about a year ago for 63 mil, Leicester maybe about to catch 85 mil for an inexperienced centre back and Wolves acquiring a midfielder that no doubt a few years ago would've been heading straight for either a top side in England or to the La Liga or Serie A. When the top clubs pay ever more for the lower clubs' players, they can do ever more raids on European top prospects and still make ends meet, unlike many teams in Southern Europe who can only sell to break even.Are we actually about to hit critical mass here? That the Premier League is making other domestic leagues increasingly irrelevant? PSG have a very uncertain future. The Qataris have spoken of turning into a local team around Mbappé once the World Cup is over (more Parisians and fewer imports), Barcelona are about to drain the credit card for good, Real have less prestige than in living memory and Bayern have never been the biggest draw for the biggest stars due to the lower quality of the league. Meanwhile, Juventus have joined the other Italian sides as also-rans and Atlético Madrid's success is solely tied to Diego Simeone. Even that is becoming more dubious after a mediocre campaign last term. Then of course the likes of Marseille, Roma, Valencia, Benfica, Porto, Ajax, et cetera, these clubs winning the Champions League is simply no longer really possible for a long time in spite of how massive those clubs are in their home countries.So, are we after all really set for a long time of English club domination in Europe and how would that reshape the game? Will we ever see a point where mid-table clubs in the Premier League can effortlessly outspend Milan or Juventus to land players ahead of them? Will there be a day where Brighton can outspend Barcelona? I wouldn't rule it out if this keeps up. The trend is stratospheric right now towards that the Premier League will be the 'domestic ESL' based on how the market gravitates towards it.PSG, Bayern and Real Madrid will probably stand for quite a long time but besides that it looks bleak for continental Europe, really does.Thoughts?