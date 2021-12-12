They own all the Picturehouse cinemas too don't they. Would be a massive shame.
For those a bit more clued in, what do you reckon the future of cinemas is looking like? Feels a bit grim at the minute and has done for a while.
Yeah FACT is in the group.
I really hope that Cinema does survive as going to the Everyman in Victoria Street, picnic, wine, followed by a couple of pints afterwards has become an alternative day out for me and my mates. Watching at home doesnt really appeal.
Wholl think of the poor pensioners going to the flicks to save on electricity? OK itll be spent on beer but thats keeping a pub open.