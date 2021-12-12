« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Cineworld to file for bankruptcy  (Read 557 times)

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,291
  • Trada
Cineworld to file for bankruptcy
« on: Yesterday at 01:23:52 pm »
The Wall Street Journal reports that the Cineworld Group - the second largest cinema business in the world - is preparing to file for bankruptcy 

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:23:42 pm by Trada »
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,876
Re: Cineworld to file for bankruptcy
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:25:33 pm »
Bloody hell. I guess this is down to Covid-19 :(
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,023
Re: Cineworld to file for bankruptcy
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:47:24 pm »
Hmm, there will be no cinemas left.

I assume anyone who has paid up front (annual pass) will lose out
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,552
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Cineworld to file for bankruptcy
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:53:35 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 01:47:24 pm
Hmm, there will be no cinemas left.

I assume anyone who has paid up front (annual pass) will lose out

You can't get an annual pass. It's monthly.

Well I don't think there's an annual one - been paying this one for decades.
Logged
If you voted Brexit then you're an inbred, bigoted, racist, xenophobic lump of shite that smells like a rotten sardine.

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,023
Re: Cineworld to file for bankruptcy
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:59:53 pm »
Pretty sure you can buy an annual one. I have in the past for a number of years,
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,436
Re: Cineworld to file for bankruptcy
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 02:01:28 pm »
Quote from: Trada on Yesterday at 01:23:52 pm
The Wall Street Journal reports that the Cineworld Group - the second largest cinema business in the world - is preparing to file for bankruptcy 

For more on this and other news visit https:

What's with the link to Sky News?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,552
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Cineworld to file for bankruptcy
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 02:26:12 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 01:59:53 pm
Pretty sure you can buy an annual one. I have in the past for a number of years,

In the UK?

My Unlimited pass is monthly and has been since Cineworld existed... Never seen any offer for an annual pass?

Had a look at their website and it's showing as monthly - unless you live in the US or Ireland or somewhere?
Logged
If you voted Brexit then you're an inbred, bigoted, racist, xenophobic lump of shite that smells like a rotten sardine.

Offline redwillow

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 762
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cineworld to file for bankruptcy
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 02:35:40 pm »
gutted
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,552
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Cineworld to file for bankruptcy
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 02:52:28 pm »
Quote from: redwillow on Yesterday at 02:35:40 pm
gutted

As am I if it does come to pass

Was going there tonight to watch Nope! as well

Not sure if it's still open now?
Logged
If you voted Brexit then you're an inbred, bigoted, racist, xenophobic lump of shite that smells like a rotten sardine.

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,023
Re: Cineworld to file for bankruptcy
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 03:27:10 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 02:26:12 pm
In the UK?

My Unlimited pass is monthly and has been since Cineworld existed... Never seen any offer for an annual pass?

Had a look at their website and it's showing as monthly - unless you live in the US or Ireland or somewhere?

Yeah UK

How much is Cineworld Unlimited?

You can pay for your Cineworld card either monthly (for 12 months) or in one lump sum and then us it at any time to see as many films as you want.

Cineworld Unlimited price options

    All Cineworld Cinemas

(Except London West End)   All Cineworld Cinemas
(Including London West End)

Cost per month (12 months)   £17.40   £19.90
Annual cost (one off cost)    £202.80    £238.80

The London West End cinemas are Haymarket, Fulham Road and Chelsea. So, if you live outside of London then you only need to go for the £17.40 option.

Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,436
Re: Cineworld to file for bankruptcy
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 03:27:40 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 02:26:12 pm
In the UK?

My Unlimited pass is monthly and has been since Cineworld existed... Never seen any offer for an annual pass?

Had a look at their website and it's showing as monthly - unless you live in the US or Ireland or somewhere?

If you mean the 'unlimited card' then there is the option to make a one off annual payment on there.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,023
Re: Cineworld to file for bankruptcy
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 03:33:30 pm »
They also had NHS and Civil Service discounts for monthly or annual payments.

Who else can take over, Vue, Odeon?
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,552
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Cineworld to file for bankruptcy
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 03:43:48 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 03:27:40 pm
If you mean the 'unlimited card' then there is the option to make a one off annual payment on there.

That says 'Not recurring'

Mine is a black card as I've had it for years. No options on there to pay it annually, it's been monthly since I've had it

Assuming they don't go bust, I'll have to see if I can change it to annually as I pay for mine and the missus cards
Logged
If you voted Brexit then you're an inbred, bigoted, racist, xenophobic lump of shite that smells like a rotten sardine.

Offline redwillow

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 762
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cineworld to file for bankruptcy
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 03:54:31 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 02:52:28 pm
As am I if it does come to pass

Was going there tonight to watch Nope! as well

Not sure if it's still open now?

Seen nothing to suggest they are closing yet, hopefully someone buys them up.

and brings back ice blast
Logged

Offline sattapaartridge

  • The new 'pete price' of RAWK.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,296
  • @sattapaal on Twitter
Re: Cineworld to file for bankruptcy
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 04:09:43 pm »
Wow. this is big news. its only going to get worse, with the new financial pandemic about to hit us. Those surround sound amp systems take a lot of power.

Its a shame though.
Logged
Quote from: JohnWHenry
We will build and grow from within, buy prudently and cleverly and never again waste resources on inflated transfer fees and unrealistic wages. We have no fear of spending and competing with the very best but we will not overpay for players
Too late eh?

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,478
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Cineworld to file for bankruptcy
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 05:29:08 pm »
Was there a couple of weeks back for Elvis, four people in watching with my three
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,278
  • Seis Veces
Re: Cineworld to file for bankruptcy
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 05:40:16 pm »
They own all the Picturehouse cinemas too don't they. Would be a massive shame.

For those a bit more clued in, what do you reckon the future of cinemas is looking like? Feels a bit grim at the minute and has done for a while.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,023
Re: Cineworld to file for bankruptcy
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 07:05:04 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 03:43:48 pm
That says 'Not recurring'

Mine is a black card as I've had it for years. No options on there to pay it annually, it's been monthly since I've had it

Assuming they don't go bust, I'll have to see if I can change it to annually as I pay for mine and the missus cards

Yeah, I had a black card recurring annually. Just phone CS and they will link the membership for both accounts. I was paying £120 for a few years up until lockdown

They have a lot of chains, so will be a loss to a lot of towns/cities that only have one. Unlike shopping, there's always a need for entertainment establishments
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,287
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Cineworld to file for bankruptcy
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 07:20:26 pm »
Only been to a Cineworld once in London I think. But my nearest Vue closed down in lockdown too.

A small independent place has opened up near us recently thats funding a local charity and only £6 a ticket for the opening months as a promotion so will try and use that more.
Logged

Offline Igor Tripod Biscan

  • Got it, got off it, got on with it. Is rice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,643
  • JFT 96
Re: Cineworld to file for bankruptcy
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 07:29:53 pm »
I was in one today with my kids watching Thor.  8 people in the same screen as us in the afternoon on a cloudy and windy day in summer holidays...grim
Logged
Liverpool is the pool of life.
Carl Jung, 1961.  Alan Partridge didn't ask for a second season you meff

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,787
Re: Cineworld to file for bankruptcy
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 08:25:50 pm »
It's a shame because the far superior Vue which no one used and was always nice and quiet (due to not as good locations) is now going to be much busier.
Logged

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,291
  • Trada
Re: Cineworld to file for bankruptcy
« Reply #21 on: Today at 08:43:24 am »
My nearest big screen cinema is 7 miles away but Frome has its own 3 screen independently owned cinema all seats are £4 and even has a bar and you can take a pint back to your seat with you.
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,552
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Cineworld to file for bankruptcy
« Reply #22 on: Today at 08:58:21 am »
Quote from: Trada on Today at 08:43:24 am
My nearest big screen cinema is 7 miles away but Frome has its own 3 screen independently owned cinema all seats are £4 and even has a bar and you can take a pint back to your seat with you.

You can buy ale in Cineworld and take that back to your seat.

They also aren't arsed if you bring your own.
Logged
If you voted Brexit then you're an inbred, bigoted, racist, xenophobic lump of shite that smells like a rotten sardine.

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,365
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cineworld to file for bankruptcy
« Reply #23 on: Today at 08:58:44 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 02:26:12 pm
In the UK?

My Unlimited pass is monthly and has been since Cineworld existed... Never seen any offer for an annual pass?

Had a look at their website and it's showing as monthly - unless you live in the US or Ireland or somewhere?

I've got a yearly pass, my missus buys me one for Christmas every year, think it costs about £120. Ive more than had my money's worth.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,855
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Cineworld to file for bankruptcy
« Reply #24 on: Today at 09:04:15 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 05:40:16 pm
They own all the Picturehouse cinemas too don't they. Would be a massive shame.

For those a bit more clued in, what do you reckon the future of cinemas is looking like? Feels a bit grim at the minute and has done for a while.
Yeah FACT is in the group.

I really hope that Cinema does survive as going to the Everyman in Victoria Street, picnic, wine, followed by a couple of pints afterwards has become an alternative day out for me and my mates. Watching at home doesnt really appeal.

Wholl think of the poor pensioners going to the flicks to save on electricity? OK itll be spent on beer but thats keeping a pub open.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,552
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Cineworld to file for bankruptcy
« Reply #25 on: Today at 09:05:53 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 08:58:44 am
I've got a yearly pass, my missus buys me one for Christmas every year, think it costs about £120. Ive more than had my money's worth.

Will deffo look into it then mate. Weird they never offered me it.

(Assuming that someone else takes them over and they are still there :( )

Be absolutely gutted if it closes, the piccies is date  night for me and the missus.
Logged
If you voted Brexit then you're an inbred, bigoted, racist, xenophobic lump of shite that smells like a rotten sardine.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,876
Re: Cineworld to file for bankruptcy
« Reply #26 on: Today at 09:18:21 am »
Cinemas are pretty specialist buildings. The big Cineworld up at the Speke retail park for instance. Not sure what else they could do with it if they had to close?  I guess another operator could take it over, but is there the business?

Would probably be turned into a laser tag arena or something.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,451
Re: Cineworld to file for bankruptcy
« Reply #27 on: Today at 09:23:40 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:18:21 am
Cinemas are pretty specialist buildings. The big Cineworld up at the Speke retail park for instance. Not sure what else they could do with it if they had to close?  I guess another operator could take it over, but is there the business?

Would probably be turned into a laser tag arena or something.

Yeah, in my experience from seeing a few go to the wall over here, when cinemas close down they get bulldozed unless it's a historical building.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 