

Consequently half my team including my supervisor have said they will quit. Some now live in different towns where they literally can´t commute. I myself will struggle to commute at weekends as my bus routes don´t run that early. Others just think it is no longer worth the effort when there is many jobs offering WFH. As it is we have had one vacancy on our team that has still not been filled even after 2-3 months, and that was with the promise of WFH. Without WFH they have absolutely no chance of filling all our vacancies when we leave. I could accept one day a week in the office - but only one day a week remote working can get to fuck



I think the issue with recruitment seems to have a multitude of factors, but the lazy answer that gets people worked up is the idea people don't want to work, when it all likelihood you've had:- People who have managed to adopt a lifestyle that doesn't require as much material goods as they previously thought they needed. They also likely amassed higher savings by having their spending options limited- People who have realized that certain costs (third-party childcare costs, commuting etc) ate up much of their additional salary, so it might be better for one of them to work part-time hours or not at all, as they are not losing much by doing so- A sizeable number of people have retired (early retirements, scheduled retirements etc) over the course of the past two years and likely do not want to risk their health while engaging in part-time work without benefits. The assumption should be they may not return to the workforce- Rising housing/rental costs making it difficult for some people to easily move to a new location- The realization that the quality of service sector jobs (especially retail) tends to be pretty poor. For the pay, lack of benefits and future areas for growth, some may quickly come to the conclusion that the hassle isn't worth it.- Certain sectors (i.e. tourism) may relay on teenagers and university students who may not longer be able to afford to commute to work. We recently went on a holiday that included a stop at a small rural fishing village. One shop owner told my wife that business had never been better for them and they were shocked at the number of tourists. But due to their remote location, it was hard to recruit outside of the village as few people wanted to drive from the nearest city (45 minutes each way) to work 6-8 hours in a place with only three restaurants (one of which was a hot dog stand that was open for four hours a day) and a lack of other amenties. By contrast, we found that at a mid-sized port city we stopped at it was almost all university students working at its shops, but they were still advertising for help as one retailer told us at her shop nobody over the age of 60 was interested in working there part-time because of worries of getting COVIDYeah, this is a huge issue that has happened globally. People were told their jobs would be remote going forth as businesses saw the savings in doing so. Many people relocated often to other parts of their respective countries were housing was cheaper and/or quality of life was bette. And now their employers now want to go back to the office.My feeling has always been the ones driving return to the office are either a) older management types who want things to be done as they always were or micro-managers who feel they lose an element of control by not physically seeing employees, or b) companies that own their buildings and need to justify people being on-site 60%+ of the time. I think the arguments about people needing "the energy of the office" and all that shite are overblown. At my job, you can WFH Wednesdays and Fridays. The idea being that most meetings take place on Monday and Tuesday. I'd argue 80%+ of those meetings are still being done virtually, even when the people in question sit a few desks over from each other. Long-term it will change, but it will take the older generation of management to move on. Rising energy costs will probably be the most obvious short-term driver in pushing employers to offer more WFH. Environmental benefits will be the long-term driver.