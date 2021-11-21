« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Great Recruitment Panic  (Read 536 times)

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,562
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
The Great Recruitment Panic
« on: Today at 12:17:37 pm »
So anyone who is working in a business right now is probably at least somewhat aware of the difficulty businesses are having recruiting.

A mixture of things seem to be driving this - poor wages compared to inflation, the general cost of living making moving jobs to something uncertain too much of a risk for some, people wanting permanent WFH status and amongst some, apathy towards work because life seems at times bleak regardless of whether you're earning well or not. There's also the Government's part to play with this due to the pain that now comes with recruiting from abroad.

Looking to start a discussion as to why people think there's so much issue with finding people for roles now. At my work, I have about 6 vacancies on my team. I genuinely think we're a decent place to work and the wage is roughly 15% better than equivalent positions in the North West, as well as adopting a flexible hybrid working policy and the business being willing to pay for courses and qualifications for staff. We've found it so hard staffing the role (dearth of applications and the ones we got nowhere near good enough) that we upped the wage as much as the business was able and even introduced a trainee version of the role where we're willing to accept switched on college-leavers (as in UK college/sixth form) on what is an excellent wage for an 18 year old (24k with the opportunity to be earning more within 18 months, as well as giving them a qualification).

And still, virtually nothing. I know the North West isn't the hot bed that London is, but as recently as three years ago, every role I'd put up would be swamped with applications. Now, the job itself and the pay and benefits are better than ever but we can't attract candidates. You could say we're clearly rejecting applications, which we are, but some barely border on literate and we're a tech company where you need to be able to absorb knowledge and communicate well.

Thoughts? Anyone else in the same boat? Anyone not in work but got an interesting view as to why people might not be after jobs in the same volumes as recent years?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,529
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Great Recruitment Panic
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:27:15 pm »
Remote working is now a key driver.  For example quite a lot of firms are offering 100% remote working for some office based staff and therefore eradicating any need for relocation.  Started off with London based firms but now extending to US based firms with a footprint in the UK.  Thats based on my experience so there may be other overseas based companies beyond the US doing same.
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,562
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The Great Recruitment Panic
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:35:41 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 12:27:15 pm
Remote working is now a key driver.  For example quite a lot of firms are offering 100% remote working for some office based staff and therefore eradicating any need for relocation.  Started off with London based firms but now extending to US based firms with a footprint in the UK.  Thats based on my experience so there may be other overseas based companies beyond the US doing same.
It's certainly a consideration, no doubt.

My type of work necessitates some presence in-house at least a couple of times a week and that's what most of the teams do, 1-3 days a week in the office depending on the nature of the work.

In the North West and Liverpool particularly, where our main UK office is, there isn't much going at our salary that's completely remote. But I can see why people are willing to forego £7k - £10k more in salary for the bonuses that WFH brings. Unfortunately for the roles our business needs, we need people to be able to at least come in a couple of times a week, or maybe for like a full week then three weeks wfh. We're somewhat flexible on it.

It's not just 'office' jobs though. My partner's brother is an area manager for a coffee shop chain and they cannot get or keep staff. Staff come in, do the training, decide it's not for them then bugger off without saying anything. Or equally frequently, they say they can do a number of shifts, then when they get scheduled in for one they don't fancy, they quit or don't show up and never let the business know. I know a lot of businesses can be absolute bastards - I've worked for a couple of them - but that's poor form in most circumstances.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,040
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: The Great Recruitment Panic
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:57:38 pm »
I think WFH is massive.

I´m in Barcelona these days, working for a Telemedicine company. I was going to the office throughout the First Wave of the pandemic in 2020, even though we had the option to WFM. I was very thankful for the office as here in Spain we were not even allowed out of the house for two months, and working in healthcare I got a pass. And at any rate I was walking distance from the office.

In October 2020 as the second wave came around we had to work from home. Then I quickly grew to like it. Then me and my fiance got our own place, where I have my own office much nicer then where i sit at work- albeit on the other side of the city from my work with much cheaper rent and much more space then I would get somewhere more easily commutable to work. For the last two years I have worked from home, and my work/balance is just so much better for it. I don´t have to do many meetings, and really everything I do can be very comfortably done remotely. We have successfully developed and implemented a whole new IT system for our team to use in that time, all completely remote. Members of our team have moved to different towns, or further towards the outskirts of the city. Some have had the oppurtunity to start families in places with gardens - which simply don´t exist in much of Barcelona. 

Now our work have announced we all have to go back to the office in October 2022. We are allowed to work one day a week at home - and that day has to be a weekday - we have to go to the office when we are scheduled on for weekends or public holidays (both of which we sometimes work). They have given no reason. This is Spain so its just "No because no". Our US, Canada, UK and Argentina offices - all fully remote.

Consequently half my team including my supervisor have said they will quit. Some now live in different towns where they literally can´t commute. I myself will struggle to commute at weekends as my bus routes don´t run that early. Others just think it is no longer worth the effort when there is many jobs offering WFH. As it is we have had one vacancy on our team that has still not been filled even after 2-3 months, and that was with the promise of WFH. Without WFH they have absolutely no chance of filling all our vacancies when we leave. I could accept one day a week in the office - but only one day a week remote working can get to fuck (if they paid me an extra 6,000 a year I´d think about it)
« Last Edit: Today at 01:03:10 pm by Indomitable_Carp »
Logged

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,883
  • Enjoy these times
Re: The Great Recruitment Panic
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:08:18 pm »
Lot of vacancies in my line of work (pharmacist) and its mainly due to working conditions. I am a locum as I can't tolerate any one shop any longer than a week or two lol. Places getting busier, less staff, no lunch break and the public being bigger and bigger c*nts. I would love a work from home number as I'm currently spending 600 a month on fuel. The locum money is good but I would take a bit less for work from home. Anyone know any jobs WFH pharmacist?  ;) ;)
Logged
YNWA

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,365
  • Dutch Class
Re: The Great Recruitment Panic
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:31:28 pm »
I think the issue with recruitment seems to have a multitude of factors, but the lazy answer that gets people worked up is the idea people don't want to work, when it all likelihood you've had:

- People who have managed to adopt a lifestyle that doesn't require as much material goods as they previously thought they needed. They also likely amassed higher savings by having their spending options limited
- People who have realized that certain costs (third-party childcare costs, commuting etc) ate up much of their additional salary, so it might be better for one of them to work part-time hours or not at all, as they are not losing much by doing so
- A sizeable number of people have retired  (early retirements, scheduled retirements etc) over the course of the past two years and likely do not want to risk their health while engaging in part-time work without benefits. The assumption should be they may not return to the workforce
- Rising housing/rental costs making it difficult for some people to easily move to a new location
- The realization that the quality of service sector jobs (especially retail) tends to be pretty poor. For the pay, lack of benefits and future areas for growth, some may quickly come to the conclusion that the hassle isn't worth it.
- Certain sectors (i.e. tourism) may relay on teenagers and university students who may not longer be able to afford to commute to work. We recently went on a holiday that included a stop at a small rural fishing village. One shop owner told my wife that business had never been better for them and they were shocked at the number of tourists. But due to their remote location, it was hard to recruit outside of the village as few people wanted to drive from the nearest city (45 minutes each way) to work 6-8 hours in a place with only three restaurants (one of which was a hot dog stand that was open for four hours a day) and a lack of other amenties. By contrast, we found that at a mid-sized port city we stopped at  it was almost all university students working at its shops, but they were still advertising for help as one retailer told us at her shop nobody over the age of 60 was interested in working there part-time because of worries of getting COVID

Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 12:57:38 pm

Consequently half my team including my supervisor have said they will quit. Some now live in different towns where they literally can´t commute. I myself will struggle to commute at weekends as my bus routes don´t run that early. Others just think it is no longer worth the effort when there is many jobs offering WFH. As it is we have had one vacancy on our team that has still not been filled even after 2-3 months, and that was with the promise of WFH. Without WFH they have absolutely no chance of filling all our vacancies when we leave. I could accept one day a week in the office - but only one day a week remote working can get to fuck

Yeah, this is a huge issue that has happened globally. People were told their jobs would be remote going forth as businesses saw the savings in doing so. Many people relocated often to other parts of their respective countries were housing was cheaper and/or quality of life was bette. And now their employers now want to go back to the office.

My feeling has always been the ones driving return to the office are either a) older management types who want things to be done as they always were or micro-managers who feel they lose an element of control by not physically seeing employees, or b) companies that own their buildings and need to justify people being on-site 60%+ of the time. I think the arguments about people needing "the energy of the office" and all that shite are overblown. At my job, you can WFH Wednesdays and Fridays. The idea being that most meetings take place on Monday and Tuesday. I'd argue 80%+ of those meetings are still being done virtually, even when the people in question sit a few desks over from each other. Long-term it will change, but it will take the older generation of management to move on. Rising energy costs will probably be the most obvious short-term driver in pushing employers to offer more WFH. Environmental benefits will be the long-term driver.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,662
Re: The Great Recruitment Panic
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:43:52 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 12:17:37 pm
So anyone who is working in a business right now is probably at least somewhat aware of the difficulty businesses are having recruiting.



Not in my sector there isn't.

Still tons of applicants for every position advertised.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,588
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Great Recruitment Panic
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:01:21 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:43:52 pm
Not in my sector there isn't.

Still tons of applicants for every position advertised.
Spoiler: Red Soldier is a scout for a Premier League club (although not Man U, obviously).
Logged

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 764
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: The Great Recruitment Panic
« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:06:47 pm »
We are up shit creek in mine - due to the big 4 bleeding audit clients all the midtier firms have more work than can be done. At the same time COVID has resulted in fewer qualified accountants (or lower quality ones due to them not having had the same level of on the job training as before).

So every firm is trying to steal experienced audit seniors off each other - people are leaving as quick as they are joining which means salaries are as good as they have ever been due to it being an employees market.

Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,562
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The Great Recruitment Panic
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:13:11 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:43:52 pm
Not in my sector there isn't.

Still tons of applicants for every position advertised.
But are the applicants of the standard you'd require for that job?

I advertised an engineer job recently. A year or two ago, we'd get maybe 60 applications, with 30 candidates good enough for the position and then about 3 or 4 would be hired and others would, with their permission, be put on a list to be contacted when there were further vacancies.

We are getting applications but underqualified or slightly bizarre ones. I'm looking for 2 engineers at present where you need some form of experience and getting dozens of CVs from people who've never done anything remotely close.

We have a lot of entry level CVs but they don't apply for the entry level positions. I suppose what there is is a skill shortage in a lot of areas, as the NHS are also finding.

I'm not blaming anyone, I think a lot of this stems from the short-sightedness and entitled behaviour of many companies in the past and now they're reaping what they sowed. The example above from Indomitable_Carp is awful and unfair, after a clear expectation has been set then not adhered to for no good reason.

I wish we could offer more WFH but we literally work on physical tech so have to have a base and at least a rotational presence.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,424
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: The Great Recruitment Panic
« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:28:46 pm »
I think it's pretty obvious that people just don't want to work for less. Less as in less real wages, less lifestyle choices, less benefits.

I'm thinking of going semi-retired due to the fact that I had my wages slashed 50% during the pandemic, and my company has no intention of giving any of that back. It's always about increasing productivity, and a lot of my friends are finding themselves in similar situations. For me, I'm happy with spending less, and I have enough of a nest egg that we can survive retrenchment at any given moment. Since that's the case, I'm honestly thinking of just finding a less stressful job that will give me a decent lifestyle, some income, and keep me from spending more money.

It's a strange place we're in at the moment. Don't think we've ever been in a situation like this ever in our lifetime.
Logged

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,594
Re: The Great Recruitment Panic
« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:44:14 pm »
Brexit must play a role, nobody from Europe wants to work in a country that fucking stupid. But the UK has always relied on immigrants to fill high-skilled roles, so there's now a shortage.


I also think the pandemic made people re-evalute their lives, and a lot now want to prioritise family time. That might mean more WFH, or less commuting, or less relocating. People from abroad might have gone back to be closer to their families. Also I seem to know a lot of women who have had babies recently and may now be stay-at-home mums. Not quite sure if thats just because of the age of people I know, or if its got to do with the pandemic / more time at home.

It is also sector dependent I'd think - for example there seems to be a lot of new food places that are run or at least have started in someone's kitchen. These are probably mostly people who used to work employed in other kitchens, but found the time to set up their own business during lockdown. They're not going back to a zero-hour contract for minimum wage.


Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 01:08:18 pm
Anyone know any jobs WFH pharmacist?  ;) ;)

Don't online pharmacies employ pharmacists too? Surely some of those are WFH?
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,442
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The Great Recruitment Panic
« Reply #12 on: Today at 02:52:08 pm »
We had a role advertised internally first as we always do, so the working conditions wouldnt have changed in terms of 1-2 days a week in the office 3-4 days at home, no management of people required, starting salary of about £50-52k so about a £20k rise on an analyst role which would be the typical route someone would take to the role, we have about 40 analysts we had one applicant. When we recruited for similar roles 2 years ago, we would have analysts knocking our door down and get 10-20 applicants from the analysts and other areas in the business trying more speculatively. Makes no sense to me.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,883
  • Enjoy these times
Re: The Great Recruitment Panic
« Reply #13 on: Today at 02:57:20 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 02:44:14 pm
Brexit must play a role, nobody from Europe wants to work in a country that fucking stupid. But the UK has always relied on immigrants to fill high-skilled roles, so there's now a shortage.


I also think the pandemic made people re-evalute their lives, and a lot now want to prioritise family time. That might mean more WFH, or less commuting, or less relocating. People from abroad might have gone back to be closer to their families. Also I seem to know a lot of women who have had babies recently and may now be stay-at-home mums. Not quite sure if thats just because of the age of people I know, or if its got to do with the pandemic / more time at home.

It is also sector dependent I'd think - for example there seems to be a lot of new food places that are run or at least have started in someone's kitchen. These are probably mostly people who used to work employed in other kitchens, but found the time to set up their own business during lockdown. They're not going back to a zero-hour contract for minimum wage.


Don't online pharmacies employ pharmacists too? Surely some of those are WFH?
Been looking at some of them, Need to do my prescribing course which requires me to be employed in a GP practice and sponsered by them  :butt
Logged
YNWA

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,594
Re: The Great Recruitment Panic
« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:01:23 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 02:57:20 pm
Been looking at some of them, Need to do my prescribing course which requires me to be employed in a GP practice and sponsered by them  :butt
Probably a good time to get a job like that with those conditions? Think GPs are absolutely crazy understaffed.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online LuverlyRita

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 100
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Great Recruitment Panic
« Reply #15 on: Today at 03:04:01 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 02:44:14 pm
Also I seem to know a lot of women who have had babies recently and may now be stay-at-home mums.
I've known many stay-at-home parents over the years who would have loved the opportunity for some part time work - to supplement the household income and to enjoy  some adult conversation. I've also known lots of retired people who would have loved the opportunity to keep their hand in by doing a couple of days a week. Obviously Covid may still be putting some people off going into the office but, with household budgets squeezed, some flexible options that are less than a five day week may attract more applicants.
Logged

Offline Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,061
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Great Recruitment Panic
« Reply #16 on: Today at 03:29:23 pm »
Few reasons I see in my day to day life
 
1. Demographics: In most of western countries baby boomers were a big cohort of the population. They have been retiring for years now but the Pandemic supercharged that process. So there are just fewer workers and the workers that retired are the ones with all the experience.

2. Disillusioned workers - I know a few of my friends who have quit and temporarily dropped out of the workforce because of overwork and feeling that they are not being paid sufficiently in a high inflationary environment. Some have gone to university, some are just taking time off. 

3. Housing crisis: This may be somewhat of a geographic phenomenon but I think many western countries have witnessed this. It's particularly bad here in Canada. It's been an issue for many years but since 2020 it's been very acute. National GDPs have not gone up but due to cheap loans available many real estate markets have seen astronomical rises in value. The landlords have also raised rents alongside that. It's got to a point, where even if you have two professionals working and earning good salaries you will be living paycheque to paycheque if you buy or rent your home. I know many of my friends who have moved or are thinking of moving to cheaper housing markets because they are struggling financially. I see this as an issue for cities that have really high cost of living but the wages are not proportionally higher.

« Last Edit: Today at 04:07:32 pm by Max_powers »
Logged

Online ShatnersBassoon

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 633
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Great Recruitment Panic
« Reply #17 on: Today at 03:54:32 pm »
in my industry theres a huge increase in work available and the balance has shifted where the workers have the power. we are so in demand we can be a lot more picky. plus, after always being told "working from home is completely impossible", overnight it was proved otherwise which has just added another factor for people to be choosy about

when i started out i was always told "youre lucky to have this opportunity so you have to put up with whatever shit we throw at you" and thats no longer true. so whilst recruiters will complain, its more just a balancing out and they need to be more accommodating and creative
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,562
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The Great Recruitment Panic
« Reply #18 on: Today at 04:01:18 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 03:04:01 pm
I've known many stay-at-home parents over the years who would have loved the opportunity for some part time work - to supplement the household income and to enjoy  some adult conversation. I've also known lots of retired people who would have loved the opportunity to keep their hand in by doing a couple of days a week. Obviously Covid may still be putting some people off going into the office but, with household budgets squeezed, some flexible options that are less than a five day week may attract more applicants.
This is a good point and one we were chatting about this week in relation to one of the office roles that didn't require being there; could we maybe make a few two and three day roles with the same salary pro-rated and potentially attract some decent candidates that aren't looking for five days of work.

We're doing what we can to work around it, starting with opening our own 'academy' where we create link ups with the Uni and local colleges to bring in bright kids who want to get straight into the industry. Obviously this is a long play though designed to create pathways long term and doesn't solve the immediate shortage of staff.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,365
  • Dutch Class
Re: The Great Recruitment Panic
« Reply #19 on: Today at 04:03:09 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 03:29:23 pm
Few reasons I see in my day to day life


That's how I see it too re: 1 and 3
Logged

Offline Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,061
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Great Recruitment Panic
« Reply #20 on: Today at 04:13:07 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 04:03:09 pm
That's how I see it too re: 1 and 3

This is a good tool to visualize 1.

https://www12.statcan.gc.ca/census-recensement/2021/dp-pd/dv-vd/pyramid/index-en.htm
https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/populationandmigration/populationestimates/articles/ukpopulationpyramidinteractive/2020-01-08

Both in UK and Canada in 2005 the biggest chunk of the population was at peak working age around 45. Now they are between 55-70.
Logged

Online LuverlyRita

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 100
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Great Recruitment Panic
« Reply #21 on: Today at 04:18:57 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 02:44:14 pm
Brexit must play a role, nobody from Europe wants to work in a country that fucking stupid. But the UK has always relied on immigrants to fill high-skilled roles, so there's now a shortage.
The right to work across the EU has been enormously beneficial to the UK but it has had issues.
I think the availability of skilled labour from across Europe has made some companies - and certainly UK PLC - lazy and tight fisted about training i.e. why train your own when you can leave another country to pay for it and then offer a few quid extra to those skilled people to come and work here? I believe that, in the medical arena, The WHO particularly frowns on this practice when the country doing the training belongs to the developing world because getting talent to flow in the opposite direction is tough. But it can still happen in Europe. I think that during the worst phases of the pandemic, the likes of Portugal and some of the old eastern block countries faced severe staff shortages of medical staff due to a loss of skills to wealthier EU countries.
The UK has also relied on immigrants to fill poorly paid roles. It's the uncomfortable truth that nobody likes to talk about. We all want cheap food etc but sometimes it means exploiting people - having them work in awful conditions for little money and relying on the fact that it's less shit than working "back home". I've heard it said that British people "aren't prepared to do these jobs". If they don't pay enough for a UK mortgage, utilities and food why would they? But perhaps just as important, should we be expecting anyone to do it, regardless of their origin?

« Last Edit: Today at 04:36:39 pm by LuverlyRita »
Logged

Online Keita Success

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,001
Re: The Great Recruitment Panic
« Reply #22 on: Today at 04:29:07 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 03:29:23 pm

2. Disillusioned workers - I know a few of my friends who have quit and temporarily dropped out of the workforce because of overwork and feeling that they are not being paid sufficiently in a high inflationary environment. Some have gone to university, some are just taking time off. 

This is massive, imo. We're no longer willing to settle for less than what we think our time is worth.

In a world where a lot of companies are making record profits, staff, rightfully, want their fair share.

For me, my pay isn't fantastic, but I love my job. Wanted to do it since I was 13 (I write radio ads for a living). I've looked around for jobs where I could make more money, but most of the roles sound quite depressing - where creativity is on the back-burner, or it's B2C email marketing... I value being happy in my job far more than money. I've looked at a job in the same company in London where the pay is £35K and I'm weighing it up - job is less exciting, less creative, but there's a barrier in the North West. Progression in my role seems to only come from London.
Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,765
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The Great Recruitment Panic
« Reply #23 on: Today at 04:45:34 pm »
Just a quick glance and the great posts by TSC, Indomtiable_Carp and rafathegaffa83 seem to cover what I would have said.

Covid was a game changer with WFH, it made a lot of people assess things. I can get better pay elsewhere, but why bother? I'm familiar with my team, WFH apart from 1 day (which happens to be the day the others take off, so if I no-show none's the wiser).

Without sounding insensitive to the tragedy and chaos Covid brought, in terms of work it has been an absolute revelation. For years and years, I used to work in my industry and think "you know, I genuinely don't have to be here (in the office)" and so it has now proved.

Not applicable to all, of course.
Logged

Online PeterJM

  • The Queens Drive Dodger. Has a reckless appetite for meat
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Great Recruitment Panic
« Reply #24 on: Today at 04:49:45 pm »
I was made redundant from the civil service nearly 4 years ago after 25 years and have tried quite a few times to apply for various roles from Tesco,Royal Mail,Passport Office etc and been unsuccessful every single time so from my personal viewpoint i'm not seeing this great recruitment crisis.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 