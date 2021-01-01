« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 25 26 27 28 29 [30]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August  (Read 19228 times)

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,625
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
« Reply #1160 on: Yesterday at 08:53:21 pm »
Quote from: plura on Yesterday at 08:26:18 pm
Someone might be able to show a heatmap with the difference but from the looks of it its not an obvious difference between them and Diaz and Salah at times. Its fluid back and forth, depending on the match, opponents, etc.
Probably more similar for Diaz and Foden.  Salah stays very high and is frequently our "out ball" while Bernardo Silva drops into their central midfield frequently.

I think it's fair to say neither team plays a particularly rigid formation.  Arguably ours is more of a lopsided 4-4-2 - with Salah as the second striker - than a classical 4-3-3.  As you say, a heatmap would be interesting.

I do think it's unfair to compare the goal outputs of the two midfields whichever way you look at it though.  That's not to say I wouldn't have De Bruyne and Gundogan at Liverpool!
Logged

Offline Vinay

  • West Coast privileges revoked due to jinxing activity. Considerably more greedier than yaow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,667
  • Ceux qui écrivent clairement ont des lecteurs.....
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
« Reply #1161 on: Today at 12:19:58 am »
There is a paradigm shift during the month of August 2022 in the Premier League. Leeds, Arsenal, Newcastle all doing extremely well, while Man Utd, West Ham and arguably, Liverpool, not doing so well....
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,820
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
« Reply #1162 on: Today at 06:31:24 pm »
Massive game , United getting annihilated and The rat Neville self combusting would round up the weeks football nicely.
Logged

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,534
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
« Reply #1163 on: Today at 08:17:20 pm »
WTF is going on we are absolutely pathetic.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,449
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
« Reply #1164 on: Today at 08:18:39 pm »
Rashford was probably offside right? The refs wont stop the match and then all of a sudden its too late for the var check.
Logged

Online whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,544
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
« Reply #1165 on: Today at 08:19:06 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 08:17:20 pm
WTF is going on we are absolutely pathetic.

Gonna get the thread locked. Wait until half time
Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,507
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
« Reply #1166 on: Today at 08:23:41 pm »
The mancs look up for it and we don't.  :-X
Logged

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,534
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
« Reply #1167 on: Today at 08:27:11 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:23:41 pm
The mancs look up for it and we don't.  :-X

We've not looked up for it since the Community shield.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,692
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
« Reply #1168 on: Today at 08:35:19 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 08:27:11 pm
We've not looked up for it since the Community shield.

I think we're still hungover from last season!  To come so close to winning the lot......gonna be tough to get over that one.

The chances are we'll never see that ever again, that's how special it was!
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,507
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
« Reply #1169 on: Today at 08:46:28 pm »
What does it say about us that we're losing to this shit manc team? :butt
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,820
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
« Reply #1170 on: Today at 08:53:57 pm »
Klopp look so pissed off running down the tunnel, expecting something like the real Liverpool second half.

Van Dijk played like David Luiz first half.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,507
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
« Reply #1171 on: Today at 09:07:11 pm »
We've concede the first goal in our last 7 league games, that's unsustainable and put enormous pressure and energy on our lads to comeback each time. 
Logged

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,534
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
« Reply #1172 on: Today at 09:12:14 pm »
That's it I'm done.

See you next season, maybe.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online PIPA23

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,213
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
« Reply #1173 on: Today at 09:13:29 pm »
double standards, if this was no offside...

Mane's armpit was :D
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,682
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
« Reply #1174 on: Today at 09:13:44 pm »
Looked offside to me on var.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable
Pages: 1 ... 25 26 27 28 29 [30]   Go Up
« previous next »
 