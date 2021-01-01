Someone might be able to show a heatmap with the difference but from the looks of it its not an obvious difference between them and Diaz and Salah at times. Its fluid back and forth, depending on the match, opponents, etc.



Probably more similar for Diaz and Foden. Salah stays very high and is frequently our "out ball" while Bernardo Silva drops into their central midfield frequently.I think it's fair to say neither team plays a particularly rigid formation. Arguably ours is more of a lopsided 4-4-2 - with Salah as the second striker - than a classical 4-3-3. As you say, a heatmap would be interesting.I do think it's unfair to compare the goal outputs of the two midfields whichever way you look at it though. That's not to say I wouldn't have De Bruyne and Gundogan at Liverpool!