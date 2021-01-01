Someone might be able to show a heatmap with the difference but from the looks of it its not an obvious difference between them and Diaz and Salah at times. Its fluid back and forth, depending on the match, opponents, etc.
WTF is going on we are absolutely pathetic.
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 amQuote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
The mancs look up for it and we don't.
We've not looked up for it since the Community shield.
Page created in 0.032 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.92]