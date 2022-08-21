Don't think so... he's been fun today but he's not very good generally
I think Ive seen Kyle Walker done for speed maybe once and that was Mbappe Hes been roasted alive 3/4 times here
Saint-Maximin is absolutely amazing. I care about stats a lot but he reminds you theres a bit more to it than goals and assists. He is pure carnage.
There should be a stat for that.
Walker got done by Dembele didn't he?
Nah. Not got the consistency. Very much a match of the day highlights player.
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.
Didnt see but wouldnt disbelieve after that halfDefo lost a bit.
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....
Simply amazing for St Maximin. The last non Liverpool player that brought me this much joy is Ronaldinho. Magic.
Yeah hes wild, and virtually unplayable when hes on form.
Every week we witness poor standards of refereeing in this league, so weve sort of got used to it.But this is right up there for inconsistency - Im very, very reluctant to join the conspiracy theorists, but its pretty bad.
Man City potentially dropping points is good but I can't bring myself to cheer for Newcastle.
The Test is obviously right
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Not saying he is as good as Ronaldinho but I seriously miss having players like them. Just running at and making defenders looking stupid.
Why have those Sky twats given rat face an extra half an hour to big up the protests tomorrow night 😡
You can 'cheer' City losing without it being in favour of Newcastle.
With a beautiful grin on his face
So will we get a big analysis on MOTD later on how bad at defending Walker and James are?
Klopp has already said we'll pocket the three points if the match gets called off this time so I wouldn't stress.
