Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August

rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
Reply #800 on: Today at 05:22:45 pm
I think Ive seen Kyle Walker done for speed maybe once and that was Mbappe

Hes been roasted alive 3/4 times here
red mongoose

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
Reply #801 on: Today at 05:23:34 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 05:19:49 pm
Don't think so... he's been fun today but he's not very good generally

I always think he'd make a good aerobics teacher, maybe put out a few popular aerobics videos.
rhysd

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
Reply #802 on: Today at 05:24:15 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 05:22:45 pm
I think Ive seen Kyle Walker done for speed maybe once and that was Mbappe

Hes been roasted alive 3/4 times here

Walker got done by Dembele didn't he?
Red-Soldier

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
Reply #803 on: Today at 05:24:16 pm
Guimarães is decent.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
Reply #804 on: Today at 05:24:29 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:13:56 pm
Saint-Maximin is absolutely amazing. I care about stats a lot but he reminds you theres a bit more to it than goals and assists. He is pure carnage.

Carnage until anyone parks the bus against him. This game is tailor made for him, but he doesn't get this space in 95% of matches.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
Reply #805 on: Today at 05:24:58 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:13:56 pm
Saint-Maximin is absolutely amazing.
Nah. Not got the consistency. Very much a match of the day highlights player.
Robinred

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
Reply #806 on: Today at 05:25:06 pm
Every week we witness poor standards of refereeing in this league, so weve sort of got used to it.

But this is right up there for inconsistency - Im very, very reluctant to join the conspiracy theorists, but its pretty bad.
Agent99

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
Reply #807 on: Today at 05:26:21 pm
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 05:15:34 pm
There should be a stat for that.
xCarn
disgraced cake

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
Reply #808 on: Today at 05:26:22 pm
Probably going to be a tough game against Newcastle at Anfield soon. Thought they were pretty poor when we beat them towards the end of last season and they've been surprisingly quiet so far in this transfer window, but they've looked decent here and seem to fancy games against the better opposition. It's another one where any sort of win would be good enough.
rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
Reply #809 on: Today at 05:26:58 pm
Quote from: rhysd on Today at 05:24:15 pm
Walker got done by Dembele didn't he?

Didnt see but wouldnt disbelieve after that half

Defo lost a bit.
Oldmanmick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
Reply #810 on: Today at 05:27:19 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 05:24:58 pm
Nah. Not got the consistency. Very much a match of the day highlights player.

He's very much a game-raiser. Be surprised if he does much in the 2nd half.
Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
Reply #811 on: Today at 05:27:25 pm
It's the lack of yellow cards. Tactical fouling. City struggle in Europe because of it but get away with it consistantly here
MdArshad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
Reply #812 on: Today at 05:31:40 pm
Simply amazing for St Maximin. The last non Liverpool player that brought me this much joy is Ronaldinho. Magic.
rhysd

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
Reply #813 on: Today at 05:31:55 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 05:26:58 pm
Didnt see but wouldnt disbelieve after that half

Defo lost a bit.

I'm sure I've seen the clip of him getting absolutely annihilated for speed by Dembele.

I'll try and find it
Cruiser

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
Reply #814 on: Today at 05:32:08 pm
Any chance Newcastle can hold on?  ::)
Broad Spectrum

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
Reply #815 on: Today at 05:32:49 pm
Quote from: MdArshad on Today at 05:31:40 pm
Simply amazing for St Maximin. The last non Liverpool player that brought me this much joy is Ronaldinho. Magic.

Yeah hes wild, and virtually unplayable when hes on form.
thaddeus

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
Reply #816 on: Today at 05:33:41 pm
Man City potentially dropping points is good but I can't bring myself to cheer for Newcastle.
The Final Third

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
Reply #817 on: Today at 05:34:31 pm
Jarred Gillett was a decent young ref in the A-League, I see that the PGMOL ghouls have already fixed that.

Intriguing El Camelco thus far..
rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
Reply #818 on: Today at 05:34:34 pm
I reffed my 1st game yesterday

I just let everything go and was ready to book any c*nt that had a go 😂

Was a good game 😂
MdArshad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
Reply #819 on: Today at 05:34:46 pm
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Today at 05:32:49 pm
Yeah hes wild, and virtually unplayable when hes on form.

Not saying he is as good as Ronaldinho but I seriously miss having players like them. Just running at and making defenders looking stupid.
tunred

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
Reply #820 on: Today at 05:35:06 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 05:25:06 pm
Every week we witness poor standards of refereeing in this league, so weve sort of got used to it.

But this is right up there for inconsistency - Im very, very reluctant to join the conspiracy theorists, but its pretty bad.

The central ref is good to be honest, it was the assistant who raised his for a handball (he took a bad guess, he never saw it). 
JackWard33

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
Reply #821 on: Today at 05:35:14 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 05:33:41 pm
Man City potentially dropping points is good but I can't bring myself to cheer for Newcastle.

Agree
Schmidt

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
Reply #822 on: Today at 05:36:09 pm
Quote from: rhysd on Today at 05:24:15 pm
Walker got done by Dembele didn't he?

Diaz too in the Charity Shield, I wonder if his pace is starting to slide a bit, he's 32 and he's played a ton of football.
rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
Reply #823 on: Today at 05:36:19 pm
United will be in for st max at HT
The Test

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
Reply #824 on: Today at 05:36:36 pm
ive been musing on a suitably appropriate name for this match up. im thinking maybe Oil Classico
Barneylfc∗

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
Reply #825 on: Today at 05:36:38 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 05:33:41 pm
Man City potentially dropping points is good but I can't bring myself to cheer for Newcastle.

You can 'cheer' City losing without it being in favour of Newcastle.
thaddeus

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
Reply #826 on: Today at 05:36:42 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 05:24:58 pm
Nah. Not got the consistency. Very much a match of the day highlights player.
To quote the great thinker Andy Towsend (when speaking about Darren Huckerby): "a speedboat without a driver".
reddebs

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
Reply #827 on: Today at 05:37:25 pm
Why have those Sky twats given rat face an extra half an hour to big up the protests tomorrow night 😡
cdav

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
Reply #828 on: Today at 05:37:46 pm
So will we get a big analysis on MOTD later on how bad at defending Walker and James are?
Joff

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
Reply #829 on: Today at 05:38:04 pm
Yeah, ASM stats are scary as fuck.

Looks great, rarely delivers
Jshooters

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
Reply #830 on: Today at 05:38:15 pm
Quote from: MdArshad on Today at 05:34:46 pm
Not saying he is as good as Ronaldinho but I seriously miss having players like them. Just running at and making defenders looking stupid.

With a beautiful grin on his face
Schmidt

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
Reply #831 on: Today at 05:38:30 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 05:37:25 pm
Why have those Sky twats given rat face an extra half an hour to big up the protests tomorrow night 😡

Klopp has already said we'll pocket the three points if the match gets called off this time so I wouldn't stress.
thaddeus

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
Reply #832 on: Today at 05:39:13 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 05:36:38 pm
You can 'cheer' City losing without it being in favour of Newcastle.
That's how I'm trying to watch it.  It's the nagging knowledge that in a few years this will likely be the top two in the Premier League and Sky will join in the sportwashing with their pandering and cheerleading.
cdav

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
Reply #833 on: Today at 05:39:48 pm
Pope's kicking is atrocious
El Lobo

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
Reply #834 on: Today at 05:42:36 pm
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 05:38:15 pm
With a beautiful grin on his face

Well it was certainly a grin
Fiasco

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
Reply #835 on: Today at 05:
Quote from: cdav on Today at 05:37:46 pm
So will we get a big analysis on MOTD later on how bad at defending Walker and James are?

Of course not. You wont hear a peep.
Online cdav

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
« Reply #836 on: Today at 05:43:11 pm »
Haaland shot saved onto the post and then Stones booked for taking ASM out at the other end, free kick in a good position
Online reddebs

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
« Reply #837 on: Today at 05:43:39 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 05:38:30 pm
Klopp has already said we'll pocket the three points if the match gets called off this time so I wouldn't stress.

I actually thought the PL had changed the ko time to restrict any disruption until I realised it was to give them extra time to chat shit.

I'm so glad I don't have to listen or watch any it.
Online cdav

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
« Reply #838 on: Today at 05:43:58 pm »
Gooooaaaallllll Trippier
Online Father Ted

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
« Reply #839 on: Today at 05:43:59 pm »
hahaha

3-1
