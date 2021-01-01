« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August  (Read 10177 times)

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
« Reply #520 on: Today at 03:51:40 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:50:37 pm
Did they really pay £60m for Cucurella??? Decent player but if he's worth that, Robbo's worth £300m.

Decent footballer but not what they needed.

Surprising he didn't go to Ciy.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
« Reply #521 on: Today at 03:52:01 pm »
Might be Leeds' best performance since they were promoted. Adams and Aaronson were outstanding.

Chelsea look a mess.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
« Reply #522 on: Today at 03:52:03 pm »
Its Delilah syndrom, Havertz got a haircut and lost a lot of his abilities.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
« Reply #523 on: Today at 03:52:59 pm »
FT

Leeds 3-0 Chelsea

West Ham 0-2 Brighton
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
« Reply #524 on: Today at 03:53:52 pm »
Quote from: Believe on Today at 03:51:40 pm
Decent footballer but not what they needed.

Surprising he didn't go to Ciy.
Is he a £60m upgrade on Chilwell? Thats Pep levels of fullback hoarding.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
« Reply #525 on: Today at 03:54:14 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:52:59 pm
FT

Leeds 4-0 Chelsea


Sadly only 3 nil!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
« Reply #526 on: Today at 03:54:43 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 03:54:14 pm
Sadly only 3 nil!

Got carried away there..lol
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
« Reply #527 on: Today at 03:55:12 pm »
Arsenal top and Leeds 2nd.

Like weve gone back in time 20 years.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
« Reply #528 on: Today at 03:55:15 pm »
Christ they're playing Kaiser Chiefs :butt
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
« Reply #529 on: Today at 03:55:32 pm »
Love to see it, Jesse.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
« Reply #530 on: Today at 03:55:55 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:52:59 pm
FT

Leeds 3-0 Chelsea

West Ham 0-2 Brighton

Karren Brady hoping for a monkey pox pandemic, and the seasons annulment. 
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
« Reply #531 on: Today at 03:56:51 pm »
Good news is Leeds go above Spurs, bad news is West ham go below Man utd, bloody alphabetical order
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
« Reply #532 on: Today at 03:57:28 pm »
Bloody hell, this lap of honour, have Leeds won the league? I thought Arsenal had.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
« Reply #533 on: Today at 03:58:21 pm »
Quote from: King Kenny 7 on Today at 03:52:03 pm
Its Delilah syndrom, Havertz got a haircut and lost a lot of his abilities.

Thankful that Andy Carroll never cut his hair when he was here.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
« Reply #534 on: Today at 03:58:54 pm »
Chelsea and United about to have one big hold my beer competition to see who can burn through more cash next week.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
« Reply #535 on: Today at 03:59:13 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 03:55:12 pm
Arsenal top and Leeds 2nd.

Like weve gone back in time 20 years.

The David OLeary derby.

Arsenals babies looking the stronger this time.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
« Reply #536 on: Today at 04:00:47 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:58:21 pm
Thankful that Andy Carroll never cut his hair when he was here.
It must have been a wig.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
« Reply #537 on: Today at 04:00:58 pm »
Brighton impressing early on.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
« Reply #538 on: Today at 04:04:37 pm »
Liking that Ladbrokes Rocky advert!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
« Reply #539 on: Today at 04:04:59 pm »
.
Leeds [1] - 0 Chelsea; Brenden Aaronson 33' - https://clip.dubz.co/v/0vpwhg & https://streamin.me/v/3efbc22e

'Jesse Marsch celebration of Brenden Aaronson goal' on 33' - https://streamff.com/v/c1c5a4 & https://juststream.live/IntersticesApparelMoaner ;D

Leeds [2] - 0 Chelsea; Rodrigo 37' - https://clip.dubz.co/v/xrs8x1 & https://juststream.live/SorghumShambleLittle

Leeds [3] - 0 Chelsea; Jack Harrison 69' - https://clip.dubz.co/v/x8z09h & https://juststream.live/TestifiedSurnamesHurries

Kalidou Koulibaly (Chelsea) second yellow card against Leeds 84' - https://clip.dubz.co/v/t9jj78 & https://juststream.live/SeethingAnemonesCobbler

Leeds 3-0 Chelsea; full-time.

^ Highlights & full match replay: https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/wtyvyc/leeds_united_vs_chelsea_premier_league_21aug2022



West Ham 0 - [1] Brighton; Alex McAllister (pen) 22' - https://v.redd.it/z56xxxudi2j91 & https://twitter.com/iNaEPL1/status/1561342715845120003 (with penalty incident)

West Ham 0 - [2] Brighton; Trossard 66' - https://v.redd.it/3tf1co6lt2j91

West Ham 0-2 Brighton; full-time.

^ Highlights & full match replay: https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/wtyvyh/west_ham_united_vs_brighton_hove_albion_premier
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
« Reply #540 on: Today at 04:05:28 pm »
Quote from: Magix on Today at 04:00:58 pm
Brighton impressing early on.

If they improve their home form then they will finish high.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
« Reply #541 on: Today at 04:08:02 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 03:53:52 pm
Is he a £60m upgrade on Chilwell? Thats Pep levels of fullback hoarding.
A £60m upgrade on a £50m leftback? The game has gone mad.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
« Reply #542 on: Today at 04:08:47 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:05:28 pm
If they improve their home form then they will finish high.

Their biggest problem is when the goals dry up, and a keeper who loves chucking a few in, 2 or 3 good signings and they could maybe threaten the mancs for the conference league place
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
« Reply #543 on: Today at 04:10:08 pm »
West Ham 3 games 0 goals and insipid home defeat to Brighton. Trust City to get these on the opening day undercooked.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
« Reply #544 on: Today at 04:11:32 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 04:08:47 pm
Their biggest problem is when the goals dry up, and a keeper who loves chucking a few in, 2 or 3 good signings and they could maybe threaten the mancs for the conference league place

7th is wide open this season and should be an aim for Brighton. United will still be a comfortable 6th once they've spent another fortune. They can't be much worse than last season and they still finished 6th.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
« Reply #545 on: Today at 04:13:09 pm »
Gonna be a tough season for West Ham I think, theyve played pretty much the same 12/13 players for last 2 seasons, with Europe last season too can see them really struggling this year.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
« Reply #546 on: Today at 04:15:06 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 04:13:09 pm
Gonna be a tough season for West Ham I think, theyve played pretty much the same 12/13 players for last 2 seasons, with Europe last season too can see them really struggling this year.

A couple of times at Everton Moyes followed up a good season with a really poor one.

At United he just cut to the chase.
