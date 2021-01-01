Did they really pay £60m for Cucurella??? Decent player but if he's worth that, Robbo's worth £300m.
Decent footballer but not what they needed. Surprising he didn't go to Ciy.
FTLeeds 4-0 Chelsea
Sadly only 3 nil!
FTLeeds 3-0 ChelseaWest Ham 0-2 Brighton
Its Delilah syndrom, Havertz got a haircut and lost a lot of his abilities.
Arsenal top and Leeds 2nd. Like weve gone back in time 20 years.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Thankful that Andy Carroll never cut his hair when he was here.
Brighton impressing early on.
Is he a £60m upgrade on Chilwell? Thats Pep levels of fullback hoarding.
If they improve their home form then they will finish high.
Their biggest problem is when the goals dry up, and a keeper who loves chucking a few in, 2 or 3 good signings and they could maybe threaten the mancs for the conference league place
Gonna be a tough season for West Ham I think, theyve played pretty much the same 12/13 players for last 2 seasons, with Europe last season too
can see them really struggling this year.
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.17]