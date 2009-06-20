Well, I woke up Sunday morning

With no way to hold my head that didn't hurt

And the beer I had for breakfast wasn't bad

So I had one more for dessert

Then I fumbled in my closet through my clothes

And found my cleanest dirty shirt

Then I washed my face and combed my hair

And stumbled down the stairs to meet the day



RIP Kris Kristofferson



Busted flat in Baton Rouge, waitin' for a trainWhen I's feelin' near as faded as my jeansBobby thumbed a diesel down, just before it rainedAnd rode us all the way into New OrleansI pulled my harpoon out of my dirty red bandanaI's playin' soft while Bobby sang the bluesWindshield wipers slappin' time, I's holdin' Bobby's hand in mineWe sang every song that driver knewFreedom is just another word for nothin' left to loseNothin', don't mean nothin' hon' if it ain't free, no-noAnd feelin' good was easy, Lord, when he sang the bluesYou know feelin' good was good enough for meGood enough for me and my Bobby McGee