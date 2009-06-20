« previous next »
Author Topic: Great Opening Lyrics

ToneLa

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
May 20, 2023, 10:50:33 am
GOT ME A MOVIE I WANT YOU TO KNOW
SLICING UP EYEBALLS I WANT YOU TO KNOW
classycarra

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
May 20, 2023, 11:19:34 am
Quote from: Terry de Niro on May 19, 2023, 09:26:19 pm
on that theme:

Meet me down by the jetty landing
Where the pontoons bump and spray
The others reading, standing
As the Manly Ferry cuts its way to Circular Quay
Baby Huey

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
August 13, 2024, 05:17:20 pm
I was listening to Lindisfarne earlier today.


Sittin' in a sleazy snack-bar suckin'
Sickly sausage rolls
Slippin' down slowly
Slippin' down sideways
Think I'll sign off the dole.
Baby Huey

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
August 13, 2024, 05:18:57 pm
Bashee playing magician sitting lotus on the floor
Belly dancing beauty with a power driven saw
Had my share of nightmares, didn't think there could be much more
Then in walked Rodrick Usher with the Lady Eleanor.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
August 13, 2024, 06:19:41 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on August 18, 2022, 04:44:37 pm
That's why I fucked your bitch you fat motherfucker

+1
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Six Beardy

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
August 13, 2024, 10:43:06 pm

'Jesus died for somebody's sins but not mine'

(Patti Smith - Gloria)
only6times

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
August 13, 2024, 11:20:54 pm
It was about a year ago
On a full moon night
I was out wa!king on the moonshine
Fell in a boneyard in a shadow on the right
I saw naked witches dancing in the moonlight
Statto Red

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
August 13, 2024, 11:23:06 pm
The future teaches you to be alone
The present to be afraid and cold
So if I can shoot rabbits
Then I can shoot fascists
vivabobbygraham

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
August 13, 2024, 11:35:08 pm
Girl, I can understand
How it might be kind of hard
To love a guy like me
I don't blame you much for wanting to be free
Mumm-Ra

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
August 14, 2024, 12:36:42 am
If it aint one thing its a motherfuckin nother
We trapped together then thats my motherfuckin brother
Terry de Niro

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
August 14, 2024, 02:12:48 pm
There is freedom within
There is freedom without
Try to catch the deluge in a paper cup
Hazell

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
August 14, 2024, 04:43:20 pm
Too many dicks on the dancefloor*

*Might just be because I've been reading the transfer thread recently though
Sheer Magnetism

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
August 14, 2024, 05:36:39 pm
If you were only sensible/You'd fine me indispensible  ;)
Sangria

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
August 14, 2024, 06:17:01 pm
Not an opening lyric (it's near the end of the song), but a lyric which deserves to be better known.

The more it stays the same, the less it changes.
elbow

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
August 14, 2024, 11:50:09 pm
All the snow has turned to water
Christmas days have come and gone
Broken toys and faded colors
Are all that's left to linger on...
Terry de Niro

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
August 15, 2024, 11:11:53 am
I read the news today, oh boy
About a lucky man who made the grade
And though the news was rather sad
Well, I just had to laugh
I saw the photograph
Ray K

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
August 15, 2024, 08:08:44 pm
I don't believe in an interventionist God
But I know darling that you do
But if I did I would kneel down and ask him
Not to intervene when it came to you.
jambutty

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
August 16, 2024, 02:39:15 pm
"Fuck off Chelsea FC!"
Six Beardy

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
August 16, 2024, 10:45:40 pm
Quote from: jambutty on August 16, 2024, 02:39:15 pm
"Fuck off Chelsea FC!"

We have a winner.  ;D ('Who's up Mary Brown' and 'Gary Neville shags his ma' could be worthy contenders too, mind)

But to be fair to the mancs this was pretty special...

'Outside the take-away, Saturday night
A bald adolescent, asked me out for a fight
He was no bigger than a two-penny fart
A deft exponent of the martial arts
He gave me three warnings:
Trod on me toes, stuck his fingers in my eyes
And kicked me in the nose
A rabbit punch made me eyes explode
My head went dead, I fell in the road

I pleaded for mercy
I wriggled on the ground
He kicked me in the balls
And said something profound
Stole me chop suey and left me for dead...



Statto Red

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
August 17, 2024, 08:12:05 am
Well, you woke up this morning
Got yourself a gun
Your mama always said you'd be the chosen one
She said, "You're one in a million, you've got to burn to shine"
But you were born under a bad sign with a blue moon in your eyes
ToneLa

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
August 17, 2024, 08:14:57 am
When you walk through the garden
You gotta watch your back
Well, I beg your pardon
Walk the straight and narrow track
If you walk with Jesus
He's gonna save your soul
You gotta keep the devil
Way down in the hole
Terry de Niro

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
August 18, 2024, 12:00:24 am
You call me up and I'll say a few words
But I'll try not to speak too long
Please to be kind and I'll try to explain
I'll probably get it all wrong
What does it mean when you promise someone
That no matter how hard or whatever may come
ToneLa

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
August 18, 2024, 12:03:18 am
when u walk
through a storm
bradders1011

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
August 18, 2024, 01:06:56 am
One man on a lonely platform
One case sitting by his side
Two eyes staring cold and silent
Show fear as he turns to hide.

Un homme dans une gare isolée
Une valise à ses côtés
Deux yeux fixes et froids
Montrent de la peur
Lorsqu'il se tourne pour se cacher.
Terry de Niro

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
August 18, 2024, 01:29:14 pm
Everybody wants the same thing
Everybody wants the same thing
To see another birthday

Look at all the pretty numbers
Look at all the pretty numbers
Scattered on the calenders
kesey

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
August 19, 2024, 10:25:51 pm
Sugar Magnolia ... Blossoms blooming.
kesey

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
August 19, 2024, 10:28:36 pm
Quote from: jambutty on August 16, 2024, 02:39:15 pm
"Fuck off Chelsea FC!"

The original was.

Chelsea whoever you may be
You aint got no history
Now you may win the league
An you may win a cup
But we've won it all
So we don't give a fuck

Trafalgar Sq - 2005
jambutty

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
August 21, 2024, 11:08:14 am
Quote from: kesey on August 19, 2024, 10:28:36 pm
The original was.

Chelsea whoever you may be
You aint got no history
Now you may win the league
An you may win a cup
But we've won it all
So we don't give a fuck

Trafalgar Sq - 2005


Nice.

But it needed a subtle Scouse hook.
jambutty

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
August 21, 2024, 10:22:57 pm
Sweet Loretta Fart thought she was a cleaner but she was a frying pan.
bradders1011

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
Yesterday at 02:39:28 pm
I took her out, it was a Friday night
I wore cologne, to get the feeling right
We started making out, and she took off my pants
But then I turned on the TV
Terry de Niro

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
Yesterday at 09:11:28 pm
I never thought it would happen
With me and the girl from Clapham
Out on the windy common
That night I ain't forgotten

When she dealt out the rations
With some or other passions
I said "you are a lady"
"Perhaps," she said, "I may be"
Crosby Nick

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
Yesterday at 09:23:01 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:11:28 pm
I never thought it would happen
With me and the girl from Clapham
Out on the windy common
That night I ain't forgotten

When she dealt out the rations
With some or other passions
I said "you are a lady"
"Perhaps," she said, "I may be"

Also a very rare (only?) example of the song title lyrics only appearing at the very end of the song.
Terry de Niro

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
Yesterday at 09:35:04 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:23:01 pm
Also a very rare (only?) example of the song title lyrics only appearing at the very end of the song.
Well spotted, Grasshopper
ToneLa

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
Yesterday at 10:56:54 pm
Quite a lot of these are terrible on paper (including ones I post)
elbow

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
Yesterday at 11:27:00 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 10:56:54 pm
Quite a lot of these are terrible on paper (including ones I post)

Is that a Dylan lyric?
Sammy5IsAlive

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
Today at 12:56:27 am
Now if you can stand
Id like to take you by the hand
And go for a walk
Past people as they go to work


Well I woke up Sunday morning
With no way to hold my head that didnt hurt
And the beer I had for breakfast wasnt bad
So I had one more for dessert


I got a letter from the government the other day
I opened and read it  it said they were suckers


She packed my bags last night pre-flight
Zero-hour 9AM
And Im gonna be high as a kite
By then


Dear God, hope you get the letter, and
I pray you can make it better down here
I don't mean a big reduction in the price of beer
But all the people that you made in your image
See them starving on their feet
'Cause they don't get enough to eat from God
