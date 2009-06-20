"Fuck off Chelsea FC!"
We have a winner.
('Who's up Mary Brown' and 'Gary Neville shags his ma' could be worthy contenders too, mind)
But to be fair to the mancs this was pretty special...
'Outside the take-away, Saturday night
A bald adolescent, asked me out for a fight
He was no bigger than a two-penny fart
A deft exponent of the martial arts
He gave me three warnings:
Trod on me toes, stuck his fingers in my eyes
And kicked me in the nose
A rabbit punch made me eyes explode
My head went dead, I fell in the road
I pleaded for mercy
I wriggled on the ground
He kicked me in the balls
And said something profound
Stole me chop suey and left me for dead...