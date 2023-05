So here I am once more

In the playground of the broken hearts

One more experience, one more entry

In a diary, self penned

Yet another emotional suicide

Overdosed on sentiments and pride



Too late to say I love you

Too late to restage the play

Abandoning the relics

In my playground of yesterday



I'm losing on the swings

I'm losing on the roundabouts

I'm losing on the swings

I'm losing on the roundabouts

Too much, too soon, too far to go

Too late to play the game is over

The game is over