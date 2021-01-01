Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Media and Arts
»
Topic:
Great Opening Lyrics
Author
Topic: Great Opening Lyrics
AndyMuller
Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 14,670
Re: Great Opening Lyrics
«
Reply #280 on:
Today
at 08:05:00 am »
Got a wife and kids in Baltimore, Jack
I went out for a ride and I never went back
Logged
ToneLa
you know the rules but I make the game.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 8,828
I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Great Opening Lyrics
«
Reply #281 on:
Today
at 09:11:16 am »
If you ever get close to a human
And human behaviour
Be ready, be ready to get confused
Logged
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Media and Arts
»
Topic:
Great Opening Lyrics
