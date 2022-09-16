those are horrible lyrics



immature and lazy



what's 'funny' though is that they stick with the standard 'abab' rhyming scheme - so they conform the pricks





Well, I disagree. Taken within the context of their opus - these lyrics are simply brilliant. It's set up as an upbeat, catchy, earworm tune juxtaposed bluntly against simple but bleak lyrics about going on a killing and raping rampage while hoping to die. As is often the case with Misfits, they get you to happily sing along and nod your head to utterly crass lyrics and general cartoonish hyperbole. Which is why it's brilliant in my opinion.