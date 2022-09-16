« previous next »
Author Topic: Great Opening Lyrics  (Read 5127 times)

Offline Ray K

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #240 on: September 16, 2022, 05:18:08 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on September 16, 2022, 10:38:33 am
I got somethin' to say, I killed a baby today,
and it doesn't matter much to me as long as it's dead.
Well, I got somethin' to say, I raped your mother today,
and it doesn't matter much to me as long as she spread.

"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #241 on: September 16, 2022, 05:19:32 pm »
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #242 on: September 16, 2022, 05:19:52 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on September 16, 2022, 05:18:08 pm


The new S Club album is a bit edgier than their previous work.
Offline Zlen

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #243 on: September 16, 2022, 06:17:30 pm »
Its Misfits folks, horror punk geniuses.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #244 on: September 16, 2022, 11:57:50 pm »
^ YOU FUCKS HAVE FUCKIN TERRIBLE TASTE


COME CLOSER AND SEE SEE INTO THE TREES FIND THE GIRL WHILE YOU CAN
Offline kavah

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #245 on: September 17, 2022, 07:07:40 am »
Everybody's looking for that something that makes it all complete
Offline liverbloke

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #246 on: September 17, 2022, 09:05:07 am »
Quote from: Zlen on September 16, 2022, 10:38:33 am
I got somethin' to say, I killed a baby today,
and it doesn't matter much to me as long as it's dead.
Well, I got somethin' to say, I raped your mother today,
and it doesn't matter much to me as long as she spread.

those are horrible lyrics

immature and lazy

what's 'funny' though is that they stick with the standard 'abab' rhyming scheme - so they conform the pricks
Offline Clayton Bigsby

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #247 on: September 17, 2022, 09:11:17 am »
I bomb atomically, Socrates, philosophies and hypotheses cant define how I be dropping these mockeries, lyrically perform armed robbery, flee with the lottery, possibly they spotted me.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #248 on: September 17, 2022, 09:20:40 am »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on September 17, 2022, 09:11:17 am
I bomb atomically, Socrates, philosophies and hypotheses cant define how I be dropping these mockeries, lyrically perform armed robbery, flee with the lottery, possibly they spotted me.

Did Steve tell you that?
Offline Zlen

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #249 on: September 17, 2022, 09:46:15 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on September 17, 2022, 09:05:07 am
those are horrible lyrics

immature and lazy

what's 'funny' though is that they stick with the standard 'abab' rhyming scheme - so they conform the pricks


Well, I disagree. Taken within the context of their opus - these lyrics are simply brilliant. It's set up as an upbeat, catchy, earworm tune juxtaposed bluntly against simple but bleak lyrics about going on a killing and raping rampage while hoping to die. As is often the case with Misfits, they get you to happily sing along and nod your head to utterly crass lyrics and general cartoonish hyperbole. Which is why it's brilliant in my opinion.
Offline liverbloke

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #250 on: September 17, 2022, 10:34:35 am »
Quote from: Zlen on September 17, 2022, 09:46:15 am
Well, I disagree. Taken within the context of their opus - these lyrics are simply brilliant. It's set up as an upbeat, catchy, earworm tune juxtaposed bluntly against simple but bleak lyrics about going on a killing and raping rampage while hoping to die. As is often the case with Misfits, they get you to happily sing along and nod your head to utterly crass lyrics and general cartoonish hyperbole. Which is why it's brilliant in my opinion.

o-kay - each to their own
Offline Stubbins

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #251 on: September 17, 2022, 10:41:29 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on September 16, 2022, 05:11:37 pm
The summer sun is fading as the year goes old,
And darker days are drawing near,
The winter winds will be much colder,
Now youre not here.

Your true Royalist colours coming through there I think Howard  ;D
Offline tubby

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #252 on: September 17, 2022, 10:44:00 am »
Offline ToneLa

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #253 on: September 17, 2022, 11:03:22 am »
Watch the step. Get a drink, have a good time now
Welcome to paradise, paradise, paradise...
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #254 on: September 17, 2022, 11:22:23 am »
Quote from: Stubbins on September 17, 2022, 10:41:29 am
Your true Royalist colours coming through there I think Howard  ;D

The alien invasion bit? :D
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #255 on: September 17, 2022, 11:29:45 am »
Quote from: tubby on September 17, 2022, 10:44:00 am

 :D

Knew I could rely on you or Hazell. :D
Offline Hazell

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #256 on: September 17, 2022, 12:09:23 pm »
Offline TipTopKop

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #257 on: September 17, 2022, 03:03:23 pm »
Quote from: shy_talk on September 11, 2022, 10:53:46 pm
In my eyes, indisposed, in disguises no one knows
hides the face, lies the snake, and the sun in my disgrace

***********************************************************

I don't mind stealin' bread from the mouths of decadents
Two great songs. Cornell was such a loss.
Offline HomesickRed

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #258 on: September 17, 2022, 04:02:25 pm »
Bad lovers face to face in the morning
Shy apologies and polite regrets
Slow dances that left no warning of
Outraged glances and indiscreet yawning
Good manners and bad breath get you nowhere
Offline Clayton Bigsby

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #259 on: September 17, 2022, 07:10:15 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 17, 2022, 09:20:40 am
Did Steve tell you that?

Have no idea what the joke is here. Care to enlighten?
Offline bradders1011

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #260 on: September 17, 2022, 10:17:52 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on September 16, 2022, 05:11:37 pm
The summer sun is fading as the year goes old,
And darker days are drawing near,
The winter winds will be much colder,
Now youre not here.

For three days I fought my way along roads packed with refugees, the homeless, burdened with boxes and bundles containing their valuables. All that was of value to me was in London, but by the time I reached their little red-brick house, Carrie and her father were gone.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #261 on: September 17, 2022, 11:14:00 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on September 17, 2022, 10:17:52 pm
For three days I fought my way along roads packed with refugees, the homeless, burdened with boxes and bundles containing their valuables. All that was of value to me was in London, but by the time I reached their little red-brick house, Carrie and her father were gone.

I cheated a bit.

I went for the sung lyrics, not Richard Burtons spoken word. :D
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #262 on: September 17, 2022, 11:32:35 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on September 17, 2022, 07:10:15 pm
Have no idea what the joke is here. Care to enlighten?

The lyrics you posted reminded me of this, thats all!

https://youtu.be/sOgC8qp_I2Y
Offline Classycara

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #263 on: September 18, 2022, 12:49:23 am »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on September 17, 2022, 09:11:17 am
I bomb atomically, Socrates, philosophies and hypotheses cant define how I be dropping these mockeries, lyrically perform armed robbery, flee with the lottery, possibly they spotted me.

nice. possibly his best verse, from easily the most underrated among them. let's add another wu-associated one  - minus the intro chat!:

Through the lights, cameras, and action, glamor, glitters, and gold
I unfold the scroll, plant seeds to stampede the globe
When I'm deceased, by then the beast arise like yeast
To conquer peace, leaving savages to roam in the streets
Live on the run, police paying me to give in my gun
Trick my wisdom with the system that imprisoned my son
Smoke a gold leaf, I hold heat nonchalantly
I'm raunchy, but things I do is real, it never haunts me
Offline Clayton Bigsby

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #264 on: September 18, 2022, 08:14:56 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 17, 2022, 11:32:35 pm
The lyrics you posted reminded me of this, thats all!

https://youtu.be/sOgC8qp_I2Y

 ;D ;D ;D

That was brilliant!
Offline ToneLa

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #265 on: Yesterday at 09:39:18 am »
Last night I saw a fire burnin on the palace lawn
O'er the humble subjects watched in mixed emotion
Who is burnin, who is burnin, effigy
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #266 on: Yesterday at 02:54:11 pm »
Of all the money that e'er I had
I have spent it in good company
Oh and all the harm I've ever done
Alas, it was to none but me
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #267 on: Yesterday at 07:17:41 pm »
I want all you Skinheads to get up on your feet
Put your braces together and your boots on your feet
And give me some of that old moonstomping
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #268 on: Yesterday at 10:51:01 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 07:17:41 pm
I want all you Skinheads to get up on your feet
Put your braces together and your boots on your feet
And give me some of that old moonstomping

I hope Hayes and Porter got some royalties from this obvious rip off of I thank you. :D
Offline AndyInVA

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #269 on: Today at 02:36:18 am »
Ticking away, the moments that make up a dull day


Lyrics stayed with me from the moment I first heard them
