I bomb atomically, Socrates, philosophies and hypotheses cant define how I be dropping these mockeries, lyrically perform armed robbery, flee with the lottery, possibly they spotted me.
nice. possibly his best verse, from easily the most underrated among them. let's add another wu-associated one - minus the intro chat!:
Through the lights, cameras, and action, glamor, glitters, and gold
I unfold the scroll, plant seeds to stampede the globe
When I'm deceased, by then the beast arise like yeast
To conquer peace, leaving savages to roam in the streets
Live on the run, police paying me to give in my gun
Trick my wisdom with the system that imprisoned my son
Smoke a gold leaf, I hold heat nonchalantly
I'm raunchy, but things I do is real, it never haunts me