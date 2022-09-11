I got somethin' to say, I killed a baby today,and it doesn't matter much to me as long as it's dead.Well, I got somethin' to say, I raped your mother today,and it doesn't matter much to me as long as she spread.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
I bomb atomically, Socrates, philosophies and hypotheses cant define how I be dropping these mockeries, lyrically perform armed robbery, flee with the lottery, possibly they spotted me.
those are horrible lyricsimmature and lazywhat's 'funny' though is that they stick with the standard 'abab' rhyming scheme - so they conform the pricks
Well, I disagree. Taken within the context of their opus - these lyrics are simply brilliant. It's set up as an upbeat, catchy, earworm tune juxtaposed bluntly against simple but bleak lyrics about going on a killing and raping rampage while hoping to die. As is often the case with Misfits, they get you to happily sing along and nod your head to utterly crass lyrics and general cartoonish hyperbole. Which is why it's brilliant in my opinion.
The summer sun is fading as the year goes old,And darker days are drawing near,The winter winds will be much colder,Now youre not here.
Did Steve tell you that?
Your true Royalist colours coming through there I think Howard
Knew I could rely on you or Hazell.
In my eyes, indisposed, in disguises no one knowshides the face, lies the snake, and the sun in my disgrace***********************************************************I don't mind stealin' bread from the mouths of decadents
