Great Opening Lyrics

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
Reply #120 on: Today at 01:23:52 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 01:14:40 pm
Once I thought I saw you in a crowded hazy bar
Dancing on the light from star to star
Far across the moonbeam I know thats who you are
I saw your brown eyes turn once to fire

Not even knowing the words to that song well, the tune instantly played out in my head along with his distinctive voice. Amazing song, and one I find quite evocative for reasons I couldn't explain

Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:02:40 pm
It's one of Robert's happier tunes to be fair.
;D
Re: Great Opening Lyrics
Reply #121 on: Today at 01:42:19 pm
So you think youre having a good time
With the boy that you just met
Kicking sand from beach to beach
Your clothes are soaking wet
But if you look around and see
A shadow on the run
Dont be too upset
Its just a paper sun
Re: Great Opening Lyrics
Reply #122 on: Today at 01:42:44 pm

The future teaches you to be alone
The present to be afraid and cold
Re: Great Opening Lyrics
Reply #123 on: Today at 02:01:26 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 01:42:44 pm
The future teaches you to be alone
The present to be afraid and cold


It's one of James' happier tunes to be fair.
Re: Great Opening Lyrics
Reply #124 on: Today at 02:10:59 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 02:01:26 pm
It's one of James' happier tunes to be fair.
Wrong band but I enjoyed it

Class song too, lyrics are pretty timeless

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
Reply #125 on: Today at 02:14:39 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 02:10:59 pm
Wrong band but I enjoyed it

Class song too, lyrics are pretty timeless



Is he not naming the lyricist? :D Although think that might be Nicky Wire and James does the music.
Re: Great Opening Lyrics
Reply #126 on: Today at 02:42:01 pm
Not sure its been posted but;

Tupac Hit em up

I aint got no motherf**in friends
Thats why I f**** your b**ch you fat motherf***r

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
Reply #127 on: Today at 03:01:46 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 02:42:01 pm
Not sure its been posted but;

Tupac Hit em up

I aint got no motherf**in friends
Thats why I f**** your b**ch you fat motherf***r

Yeah we've had that already. Never knew that it was actually a cover of a Cliff Richard original
Re: Great Opening Lyrics
Reply #128 on: Today at 03:05:28 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:14:39 pm
Is he not naming the lyricist? :D Although think that might be Nicky Wire and James does the music.
Ah shit, yeah, messed that one up. Looks like I might be ok on a technicaliteh
Re: Great Opening Lyrics
Reply #129 on: Today at 03:05:51 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 02:01:26 pm
It's one of James' happier tunes to be fair.

;D


Libraries gave us power
Then work came and made us free
What price now for a shallow piece of dignity
