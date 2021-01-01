Once I thought I saw you in a crowded hazy barDancing on the light from star to starFar across the moonbeam I know thats who you areI saw your brown eyes turn once to fire
It's one of Robert's happier tunes to be fair.
The future teaches you to be aloneThe present to be afraid and cold
It's one of James' happier tunes to be fair.
Wrong band but I enjoyed itClass song too, lyrics are pretty timeless
Crosby Nick never fails.
Not sure its been posted but;Tupac Hit em upI aint got no motherf**in friendsThats why I f**** your b**ch you fat motherf***r
Is he not naming the lyricist? Although think that might be Nicky Wire and James does the music.
