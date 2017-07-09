All very true.

Its just such a shame it has all happened at a time when the game is being destroyed by the cheating regimes. If we were competing with proper clubs it would be a lot easier to accept when we dont win. However, when you get cheated out of something its a lot harder to take. Which is whats happening nowadays.

All in all tho , no one can deny FSG are doing a good job. Maybe the test comes when Jürgen leaves.



See that's not my mindset at all.When I go to the game, I meet up with my mates and have a laugh, get to the ground and see my mates that sit around me (A different bunch) and then meet my mates later.We might moan about the referee or be a bit unhappy with the result and the odd player might get mentioned (but usually fairly) and then we go out and enjoy ourselves.Most of the time when I watch us play aways, I'll go to the alehouse with a few of my mates and a similar scenerio will unfold.A few days later on I'll re-watch and will almost always find out I missed stuff or that things weren't quite as I remembered, but the whole experience each time is positive and fun.I come on here and whine about the refs, but I don't often (ever?) moan about Manchester City or other clubs doing better than us - like Chelsea, like Newcastle now and, of course, Manchester City because I'm focused on us. Manchester United are/were a different story simply because, along with Everton, they are our fiercest rivals. The other clubs - meh - if they win, they win. If they buy the league, they buy the league.If we play well and are run well and we're managed well then that's all about us. All we can do is what we can do as a club. As fans, all we can do is support our club - maybe moan about our actual rivals and call the refs a load of nasty names because they annoy everyone, don't they?I think maybe years ago (And possibly even on here) that I'd have a massive cob on for days if we lost, but you can't keep doing that to yourself. Since I've tried to actually enjoy it, it been much better. It's an entertainment - it's something we're supposed to enjoy - let other clubs do what they want (Except Manchester United, they can fuck right off)