Yeah I won't buy what Pearce has said unless Klopp says he's injured too - only seen him say he's out, which seems like a way to not say what it is and not require any bending of the truth
Milner and Henderson midfield against McFred reminds me of that FA Cup game against them 10 years ago with Gerrard and Carragher in midfield against Giggs and Scholes.
I've lost count. Is it 8 first team injuries at present? (Plus one suspension.)
Injured: Kelleher, Konate, Matip, Ramsay, Keita, Jones, Thiago, Oxlade, Jota.Banned: Nunez
That midfield will cause them problems with the ball - all 3 are really good progressive passers
the problem will be defensively and getting countered on. Its a really slow 3
Angina?.?!
It's a shame they've dropped Fred. Milderson vs. McFred would be a decent summary of where both teams are right now (we at least have the mitigation that arguably our three first choice midfielders are all missing).
Why is it surprising? Players have been dropping likes flies since they came back. Something's gone badly wrong with pre-season.
Wasn't Fab, Miller & Hendo our starting 3 at OT last season?
The point is Jill, Milner at 57 should not be starting for us at the mancs.
Wonder if Gomez for 90 has been signed off by the medical team, or if we'll finish the game with Nat or VDB first game for us for years
Angina. Jeez I hope that was purely precautionary considering hes already made of glass could probably do without that too.The man cant be relied on, but we already know that is the case for a majority of our midfield.
I didn't say it's surprising? I reckon Dave McCoy's contract or transfer holdout, but don't risk an injury in meantime, proposal is most likely right now
Trying to do the same thing myself here. Matip, Konate, Thiago, "Keita", Jota, Ox, Nunez Suspended...who am I missing?
Nuts, absolutely nuts injury situation. What the fcuk is going on
Keane, Neville and Carragher all fawning over Ronaldo coming up to them on camera whilst he should be warming up. Puke inducing from three grade a cnuts
Do yourself a favour pal and turn off the pre match. I gave in listening to it years ago and it's much better for the head.
