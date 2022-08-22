« previous next »
Author Topic: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool  (Read 26840 times)

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 07:19:17 pm
Yeah I won't buy what Pearce has said unless Klopp says he's injured too - only seen him say he's out, which seems like a way to not say what it is and not require any bending of the truth

Why is it surprising? Players have been dropping likes flies since they came back. Something's gone badly wrong with pre-season.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
That bench is depressing, taking me back to the Rodgers days.

I think the sooner we move Keita on the better. Coutinho situation but nowhere near as good as him.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Milner and Henderson midfield against McFred reminds me of that FA Cup game against them 10 years ago with Gerrard and Carragher in midfield against Giggs and Scholes.
It's a shame they've dropped Fred.  Milderson vs. McFred would be a decent summary of where both teams are right now (we at least have the mitigation that arguably our three first choice midfielders are all missing).
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Milner and Henderson midfield against McFred reminds me of that FA Cup game against them 10 years ago with Gerrard and Carragher in midfield against Giggs and Scholes.


need to quote this because it might disappear at one point and then the amount of  hilarious insanity in the world would be less.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Beating them with our threadbare squad will be even more humiliating for them.

Naby out is a strange one - ill for the first game, unused sub for the second, then injured for the third. I reckon he might be off, and his new club don't want to risk him playing before he joins them.

Hope Milner's had extra Ribena and we can get an early goal. Half time boos and the stadium emptying around 70 minutes again would be good.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Milner and Henderson midfield against McFred reminds me of that FA Cup game against them 10 years ago with Gerrard and Carragher in midfield against Giggs and Scholes.
Fred isn't starting

Also are you sure there was a game like that? No recolleciton of a Carragher/Gerrard midfield
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
I've lost count. 

Is it 8 first team injuries at present?  (Plus one suspension.)
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Lets twat the twats
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
That midfield will cause them problems with the ball - all 3 are really good progressive passers the problem will be defensively and getting countered on. Its a really slow 3
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
I've lost count. 

Is it 8 first team injuries at present?  (Plus one suspension.)

Injured: Kelleher, Konate, Matip, Ramsay, Keita, Jones, Thiago, Oxlade, Jota.

Banned: Nunez
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:21:27 pm
Milner and Henderson midfield against McFred reminds me of that FA Cup game against them 10 years ago with Gerrard and Carragher in midfield against Giggs and Scholes.
I remember that game. It was Carra's birthday and he played as a 6. Kuyt's late goal won it for us. 2011/12
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Both OX and Keita are on 120k a week. What a fucking waste.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Quote from: Caston on Today at 07:26:46 pm
Injured: Kelleher, Konate, Matip, Ramsay, Keita, Jones, Thiago, Oxlade, Jota.

Banned: Nunez
If you added Kostas that's a better first 11 than United's.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
That midfield will cause them problems with the ball - all 3 are really good progressive passers the problem will be defensively and getting countered on. Its a really slow 3

If it was anybody but ManU I'd be worried. I don't really think what they are putting out there can bother them. With that said if we drop points it's probably because any turnover will result in the ball going all the way to our box.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Angina?.?!

Seriously, my gran has a better injury record then that and shes been dead 10 years
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Kelleher
Matip
Konate
Ramsay
Thiago
Keita
Nunez
Jota

8 players who all would have been either in the team or on the bench.

Shame it has happened now but we have the squad, just unlucky atm. Feels like bodies are going to be coming back. Midfield is a different issue but the rest of it will be fine.

Absolutely get the fuck into these and compete!!

EDIT: Jones and Oxlade-Chamberlain too!
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
It's a shame they've dropped Fred.  Milderson vs. McFred would be a decent summary of where both teams are right now (we at least have the mitigation that arguably our three first choice midfielders are all missing).

Wasn't Fab, Miller & Hendo our starting 3 at OT last season?
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Why is it surprising? Players have been dropping likes flies since they came back. Something's gone badly wrong with pre-season.
I didn't say it's surprising?

I reckon Dave McCoy's contract or transfer holdout, but don't risk an injury in meantime, proposal is most likely right now
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
You just know that diaz is like that Mexican player in Ted Lasso
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Wasn't Fab, Miller & Hendo our starting 3 at OT last season?
Kieta started (and scored)
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Think well win this tonight, we are levels above even with a weaker bench than usual.

Probably wont be a 5-0 again but great to see Gomez start alongside Virgil and even though our midfield doesnt look the strongest is it any worse than theirs?

Come on Red men get the 3 points and move on from this circus
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Wasn't Fab, Miller & Hendo our starting 3 at OT last season?

Milner, Henderson and Naby.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Injured: Kelleher, Konate, Matip, Ramsay, Keita, Jones, Thiago, Oxlade, Jota.

Banned: Nunez

 ;D
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Could be a tight game. Its ridiculous that just 2 games into the season we have the following injuries.

Kelleher, Konate, Matip, Ramsay, Keita, Jones, Thiago, Oxlade, Jota.

Nunez also out due to suspension.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
The point is Jill, Milner at 57 should not be starting for us at the mancs.

Other players need to find their form then, Samie.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Wonder if Gomez for 90 has been signed off by the medical team, or if we'll finish the game with Nat or VDB first game for us for years
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Wonder if Gomez for 90 has been signed off by the medical team, or if we'll finish the game with Nat or VDB first game for us for years

VDB deserves his chance
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Angina. Jeez I hope that was purely precautionary considering hes already made of glass could probably do without that too.

The man cant be relied on, but we already know that is the case for a majority of our midfield.

Heart of glass?

C'mon you Reds!!  :scarf :scarf :scarf
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
I didn't say it's surprising?

I reckon Dave McCoy's contract or transfer holdout, but don't risk an injury in meantime, proposal is most likely right now

If he's fit he's on the bench at least.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
I've lost count. 

Is it 8 first team injuries at present?  (Plus one suspension.)

Trying to do the same thing myself here. Matip, Konate, Thiago, "Keita", Jota, Ox, Nunez Suspended...who am I missing?
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Trying to do the same thing myself here. Matip, Konate, Thiago, "Keita", Jota, Ox, Nunez Suspended...who am I missing?
Jones
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Keane, Neville and Carragher all fawning over Ronaldo coming up to them on camera whilst he should be warming up. Puke inducing from three grade a cnuts
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Kelleher
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Nuts, absolutely nuts injury situation. What the fcuk is going on  :butt
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Nuts, absolutely nuts injury situation. What the fcuk is going on  :butt

i agree, even missing Jones and Kelleher on my list I just posted is mental but this is proper fucking insane. Somehow worse than 20/21, something needs to change, two seasons with injuries just ravaging through nearly 10 first team players at a time.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Keane, Neville and Carragher all fawning over Ronaldo coming up to them on camera whilst he should be warming up. Puke inducing from three grade a cnuts

Do yourself a favour pal and turn off the pre match. I gave in listening to it years ago and it's much better for the head.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
RAWK in meltdown about the midfield away to ManUtd

Hmmm.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349409.480
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
If Keita leaves who we gonna replace him with ? Most affordable targets have moved somewhere and we certainly cannot afford De Jong who doesn't want to leave anyway. The only one that is available is Tielemans but I don't think Klopp rates him that much.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Do yourself a favour pal and turn off the pre match. I gave in listening to it years ago and it's much better for the head.

Agreed. Would have thought that was just a given for the last few seasons.
