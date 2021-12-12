« previous next »
Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Reply #360 on: Today at 04:59:07 pm
 ;D
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Reply #361 on: Today at 05:08:30 pm
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 04:52:15 pm
Starting to get a bit edgy now.

On a side note I am currently on holiday and I am two hours ahead of you lot. So if you want to know the score earlier let me know and I will update you as it happens.

Fake news. I'm in Sweden so you're just one hour ahead of me nice try mate ;D
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Reply #362 on: Today at 05:10:25 pm
Now or Never for the Mancs. If the Game is called off: Good for the Reds. NGL, Mancs are starting to have less Relevance than Everton; and the blues this time might get Relegated!
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Reply #363 on: Today at 05:11:12 pm
It was a must win but thanks to Newcastle getting a point its not the end of the world if we draw.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Reply #364 on: Today at 05:12:18 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:11:12 pm
It was a must win but thanks to Newcastle getting a point its not the end of the world if we draw.

3 points from 3 games all against shite would be grim IMO.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Reply #365 on: Today at 05:13:40 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:36:56 pm
Martial starting up front apparently
Presumably flanked by Rashford and Sancho.  For me that's their best forward line but it's still very flaky.  If ten Hag's picking a team based solely on getting a result tonight - not some grander bigger vision - then Ronaldo and Maguire will both be on the bench.

I get the feeling it's going to be a bit of a surreal game.  We 'just' need to get the win and get out of there.  Let them eat themselves for all I care but we don't want to be unwittingly dragged into it, on or off the pitch.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Reply #366 on: Today at 05:13:48 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 05:12:18 pm
3 points from 3 games all against shite would be grim IMO.

Yep, tonight is a must win to be honest.

Quote from: maxmoe on Today at 05:10:25 pm
Now or Never for the Mancs. If the Game is called off: Good for the Reds. NGL, Mancs are starting to have less Relevance than Everton; and the blues this time might get Relegated!

There is no way we'd just be awarded the points  ;D
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Reply #367 on: Today at 05:15:09 pm
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 05:08:30 pm
Fake news. I'm in Sweden so you're just one hour ahead of me nice try mate ;D


I am also 2 hours ahead  too much drinking time before 10.00pm comes.  I had the pleasure of being at last years away win and I am expecting away fans to get a hostile reception at this one. We ripped the piss out of them last year Paul Scholes he sucks his daughters toes  :). Its been a good holiday football weekend with Chelsea losing and the City draw. Lets hope we are celebrating tonight.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Reply #368 on: Today at 05:16:43 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 05:12:18 pm
3 points from 3 games all against shite would be grim IMO.

It wouldn't be great but we can't be putting that much pressure on ourselves to win at big rivals like United. Albeit I appreciate that now that we have dropped points against a couple of shit sides, we need to make them up in tougher games.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Reply #369 on: Today at 05:18:22 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:15:58 pm
You're talking as if Darwin didn't come up against the shithouse Pepe for the last 2 years.  ;D
Oh I know. Some posters on here were like 'he'll have to get used to the premier league' as if Scandi defenders were his introduction into being wound up haha. Like Lobo said, it seems likely it was the pressure and frustration he was putting on himself - no chance he survived portuguese football if a little dark arts triggers him!
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Reply #370 on: Today at 05:19:34 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:16:43 pm
It wouldn't be great but we can't be putting that much pressure on ourselves to win at big rivals like United. Albeit I appreciate that now that we have dropped points against a couple of shit sides, we need to make them up in tougher games.

They might well be historically big rivals, but they're still shite. "Shitter" than the two teams we've lost to, sorry drawn with this season.

This is one of the "mustest" must win games in a long time.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Reply #371 on: Today at 05:19:51 pm
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 05:08:30 pm
Fake news. I'm in Sweden so you're just one hour ahead of me nice try mate ;D

well I can let you know and then and hour later you can let them know if you want.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Reply #372 on: Today at 05:21:17 pm
Quote from: Redbonnie on Today at 05:15:09 pm


I am also 2 hours ahead  too much drinking time before 10.00pm comes.

August is not the season to go to Greece, Turkey or Cyprus! Way too hot mate ;D Bulgaria might be okay. If you went to Finland you're sound and if you're in Ukraine you're a madlad!
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Reply #373 on: Today at 05:23:47 pm
Getting a bit excited for this now. Tempted to actually tune in to the build up at 6.30 but I don't think I'll be able to stick it for an hour and a half.
Neville and Carragher championing United fans getting games called off, causing criminal damage, and begging for a murderous Middle Eastern oil regime to buy United will be nauseating.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Reply #374 on: Today at 05:27:38 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 05:23:47 pm
Getting a bit excited for this now.

I'm in a full state of panic, not sure I'll be able to watch.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Reply #375 on: Today at 05:31:15 pm
It's not a must win. Away at Old Trafford is never a must win no matter how bad they are - a point there is never a bad result.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Reply #376 on: Today at 05:33:38 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 05:31:15 pm
It's not a must win. Away at Old Trafford is never a must win no matter how bad they are - a point there is never a bad result.

I think you'll find if we don't win, City win the league, we get relegated and the world blows up
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Reply #377 on: Today at 05:35:22 pm
I can't imagine them beating us, but I'm helluva nervous about not beating them. Absolute madness

If Joey Gomez pairs with VVD, and Bobby comes back in with his game face on, then we'll surely have too much for them.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Reply #378 on: Today at 05:35:49 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 05:33:38 pm
I think you'll find if we don't win, City win the league, we get relegated and the world blows up

Shit, as if I wasn't worried enough already
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Reply #379 on: Today at 05:39:50 pm
Absolutely it's a must win. Being 4 points behind City wouldn't be the end of the world, but not beating these would be just mortifying.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Reply #380 on: Today at 05:40:52 pm
What time's kick off? 2000? Usually only find it out from the heroes putting it in thread titles
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Reply #381 on: Today at 05:41:26 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 05:40:52 pm
What time's kick off? 2000? Usually only find it out from the heroes putting it in thread titles

Yep 8pm
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Reply #382 on: Today at 05:44:44 pm
Hoping this gets cancelled and recheduled at a time when we have less injuries.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Reply #383 on: Today at 05:44:50 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 05:31:15 pm
It's not a must win. Away at Old Trafford is never a must win no matter how bad they are - a point there is never a bad result.

I think it is a must win. We have dropped points where we shouldn't have. But the main reason is when your rivals drop points its important you don't. Going to United generally I would be happy with the draw but will be a massive missed opportunity if we can't get all 3 points.

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Reply #384 on: Today at 05:52:24 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 05:31:15 pm
It's not a must win. Away at Old Trafford is never a must win no matter how bad they are - a point there is never a bad result.
Worst Man Utd team in 40 years
it is a must win imo.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Reply #385 on: Today at 05:53:56 pm
Surprised they haven't announced a 100 million pound signing today.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Reply #386 on: Today at 05:56:38 pm
Did they not move kick off to 6:30??
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Reply #387 on: Today at 05:56:49 pm
Surely they can't be as bad as they were at Brentford but it's performances like those which make it even more clearly a must win game.

If we'd won both of our first two I think many would be satisfied with a point. We've not got the greatest record here in the past and it's never really a nice game. Even if that had been the case it'd disappoint me. These are really bad, make no mistake about it, they've been disgraceful for years now since that bizarre period of March 2021 we've only lost twice in the league. Only a win will do here tonight, then get onto Bournemouth.

And for the love of fucking god TEST DE GEA. SHOOT ON SIGHT  ;D
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Reply #388 on: Today at 05:59:48 pm
the phrase this is a must win is defo one for the litte things in football that annoy thread in the general forum.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Reply #389 on: Today at 06:00:13 pm
Casemiro says he came to win the league with the Mancs, did he sign a 20 year contract? Or do new signings get their swimming pools filled with meth?
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Reply #390 on: Today at 06:02:23 pm
Quote from: QC on Today at 05:56:38 pm
Did they not move kick off to 6:30??
I thought I heard that yesterday too, during the City game. Glad I'm not the only one.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Reply #391 on: Today at 06:03:32 pm
Quote from: S on Today at 05:44:44 pm
Hoping this gets cancelled and recheduled at a time when we have less injuries.

Don't get this. If it's cancelled because ManU can't control their fans, we get a 3-0 walkover, that's the rules as written by the FA. Anything else and we should kick up a stink
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Reply #392 on: Today at 06:05:21 pm
Other than our recent games against these lot, especially at Old Trafford these tend to be games lacking in fluency. On paper we certainly should be better than these, however our form has not been at its best.....

I expect a cagey broken start based on that.....oh how i'd love a whirlwind beginning and shoving a couple past them early doors - would certainly calm any nerves!!

Come on you redmen
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Reply #393 on: Today at 06:06:03 pm
Quote from: Zimagic on Today at 06:03:32 pm
Don't get this. If it's cancelled because ManU can't control their fans, we get a 3-0 walkover, that's the rules as written by the FA. Anything else and we should kick up a stink
Dream on.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Reply #394 on: Today at 06:06:12 pm
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 05:21:17 pm
August is not the season to go to Greece, Turkey or Cyprus! Way too hot mate ;D Bulgaria might be okay. If you went to Finland you're sound and if you're in Ukraine you're a madlad!
Is it nice, weather during summer in Finland? I bet Norway too, I guess. Must be beautiful sky and clouds.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Reply #395 on: Today at 06:07:25 pm
Hate the wait for this. Getting edgy and bad vibes.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Reply #396 on: Today at 06:11:32 pm
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 06:07:25 pm
Hate the wait for this. Getting edgy and bad vibes.

While away some time mate watching these...

'Liverpool victories vs Manchester Utd : from 1980 onwards' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=109143.msg17867008#msg17867008
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Reply #397 on: Today at 06:11:49 pm
Quote from: S on Today at 05:44:44 pm
Hoping this gets cancelled and recheduled at a time when we have less injuries.

Our fans should break into the stadium, attack journalists and stewards, throw missiles and flares at the TV crew, vandalise cars and property around the ground and fight with police outside to get the game called off. The Premier League are OK with it. 
