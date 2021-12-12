Starting to get a bit edgy now.On a side note I am currently on holiday and I am two hours ahead of you lot. So if you want to know the score earlier let me know and I will update you as it happens.
It was a must win but thanks to Newcastle getting a point its not the end of the world if we draw.
Martial starting up front apparently
3 points from 3 games all against shite would be grim IMO.
Now or Never for the Mancs. If the Game is called off: Good for the Reds. NGL, Mancs are starting to have less Relevance than Everton; and the blues this time might get Relegated!
Fake news. I'm in Sweden so you're just one hour ahead of me nice try mate
You're talking as if Darwin didn't come up against the shithouse Pepe for the last 2 years.
It wouldn't be great but we can't be putting that much pressure on ourselves to win at big rivals like United. Albeit I appreciate that now that we have dropped points against a couple of shit sides, we need to make them up in tougher games.
I am also 2 hours ahead
too much drinking time before 10.00pm comes.
Getting a bit excited for this now.
It's not a must win. Away at Old Trafford is never a must win no matter how bad they are - a point there is never a bad result.
I think you'll find if we don't win, City win the league, we get relegated and the world blows up
What time's kick off? 2000? Usually only find it out from the heroes putting it in thread titles
Did they not move kick off to 6:30??
Hoping this gets cancelled and recheduled at a time when we have less injuries.
Don't get this. If it's cancelled because ManU can't control their fans, we get a 3-0 walkover, that's the rules as written by the FA. Anything else and we should kick up a stink
August is not the season to go to Greece, Turkey or Cyprus! Way too hot mate Bulgaria might be okay. If you went to Finland you're sound and if you're in Ukraine you're a madlad!
Hate the wait for this. Getting edgy and bad vibes.
