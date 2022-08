In some ways its a shame Brentford hammered them as I think they will now compromise and set up much more defensively. I think TAW suggested that they might put Martinez in front of the back 4 and try to hit us on the break, that wouldn't surprise me. Had they not been thrashed I think Ten Hag would have persisted with his more attacking midfield. I now expect a more pragmatic defensive team and approach from them.



Feels like we need to start fast and put them under pressure, if we do and score I would expect them to crumble. If we don't then I would be concerned with giving them hope and something to build on. Sancho and Rashford are very capable given the right circumstances. We need to push them back and isolate whatever forwards they play.