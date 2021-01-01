« previous next »
Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool

spider-neil

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 08:40:01 pm
Quote from: Zoomers on Yesterday at 07:54:02 pm
Snow Salah is coming out early this season, and it begins on Monday.

Snow Salah, Snow Salah, Snow Salah
Sleighing down the hill
MonsLibpool

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 09:04:47 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 08:40:01 pm
Snow Salah, Snow Salah, Snow Salah
Sleighing down the hill
Love it
dudek05

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 09:08:06 pm
So their plan is get the game cancelled and rearranged for a date when Casemiro and any other panic buys are eligible.
andy07

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 09:17:26 pm
United are bottom for a reason.  Expect them to come out huffing and puffing but despite our poor start I cant see anything other than 3 points.
HeartAndSoul

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 09:45:02 pm
What are we expecting line up wise tomorrow?

Alisson
TAA Gomez VVD Robertson
Elliott Fabinho Henderson
Salah Bobby Diaz

The only thing I can see is doing differently is maybe Naby for Elliott but then again Elliott was our best midfielder last game and Henderson playing as an advance midfielder or on the left has rather disappointing but then again weve got no other choices.
CS111

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 09:53:40 pm
Surely we are due to score first,  arent we....
One of the 'expert's' have Phillips along side VVD.
If we play at the right tempo and take our chances I would expect us to win by a couple.  A steamroller performance would be nice but as others have said any 3 points will do.
MonsLibpool

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 10:12:43 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 09:45:02 pm
What are we expecting line up wise tomorrow?

Alisson
TAA Gomez VVD Robertson
Elliott Fabinho Henderson
Salah Bobby Diaz

The only thing I can see is doing differently is maybe Naby for Elliott but then again Elliott was our best midfielder last game and Henderson playing as an advance midfielder or on the left has rather disappointing but then again weve got no other choices.
Naby for Fab.
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Reply #247 on: Yesterday at 10:54:49 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 09:45:02 pm
What are we expecting line up wise tomorrow?

Alisson
TAA Gomez VVD Robertson
Elliott Fabinho Henderson
Salah Bobby Diaz

The only thing I can see is doing differently is maybe Naby for Elliott but then again Elliott was our best midfielder last game and Henderson playing as an advance midfielder or on the left has rather disappointing but then again weve got no other choices.

I think this but with Naby.

Slightly concerned about the chat coming from his camp and him not making it off the bench last week but he had a brilliant game against these last year at their ground. Think he could find himself pressing, enjoying turnovers and being progressive if we can revert to basics a little and exert some control on the game.

People have said it here, but we really need to push for that first goal. How this fixture is set up in terms of their protests and their backs already being against the wall after 2 defeats, I think the first goal is important for us here. The game opens up massively and players like Firmino, Keita and maybe Diaz could have the opportunity to work areas where they are deadly in.

But we have been so poor in both games. Its not being a bed wetter or shithouse, we have been miles off. And this is either the best or worst fixture for us. Best in terms of having a massive game to really turn our focus or worst because its them, there in a rough patch for us. But they have been worse than us. And I am backing the mentality monsters to react and start their season properly.

Would bite your hand off for a 1-0 win. Maybe even a 0-3 in a postponed fixture haha!
the_red_pill

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Reply #248 on: Yesterday at 11:41:05 pm
Would love to see Jota in the 2nd half.
Guaranteed goals, especially a header.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Reply #249 on: Today at 12:06:22 am
Quote from: number 168 on Yesterday at 05:35:03 pm
They should use the UEFA method of simply awarding 3 points with a 3:0 scoreline then fine them.







I'll take the 3 points but my heart says I'd love to see us beat them, even moreso in front of their moaning fans, my head is also whispering to me that, if they play like last week, the standard 0-3 forfeit might be bettered by reality.
exiledintheUSA

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Reply #250 on: Today at 12:26:21 am
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 11:41:05 pm
Would love to see Jota in the 2nd half.
Guaranteed goals, especially a header.

Hmmm, that wont be happening.
ljycb

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Reply #251 on: Today at 01:24:51 am
I have a feeling he brings in Gomez, Henderson and Keïta for Phillips, Milner and Núñez. 4-3-3, Salah through the middle and Elliott on the right.
jckliew

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Reply #252 on: Today at 03:03:11 am
Imperative win.
thisyearisouryear

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Reply #253 on: Today at 03:34:06 am
Another 5-goal thumping, please.
alonsoisared

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Reply #254 on: Today at 03:48:18 am
Third game of the season and it already feels must win ;D

If we can play with our usual intensity we will win. There just seems a bit of negativity around the club at the moment with the first couple of results, the injuries and Klopp making a rare comment that edges towards a bit of criticism of the ownership. Praying this season doesn't spiral like the one behind closed doors and we can make sure we're competing again. Huge game tonight even if it wasn't United.

I do think they'll raise their game after all the talk this week. Then again I thought they would do that last season as well.
Ghost Town

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Reply #255 on: Today at 03:49:39 am
thisyearisouryear

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Reply #256 on: Today at 05:10:16 am
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 03:48:18 am
Third game of the season and it already feels must win ;D

If we can play with our usual intensity we will win. There just seems a bit of negativity around the club at the moment with the first couple of results, the injuries and Klopp making a rare comment that edges towards a bit of criticism of the ownership. Praying this season doesn't spiral like the one behind closed doors and we can make sure we're competing again. Huge game tonight even if it wasn't United.

I do think they'll raise their game after all the talk this week. Then again I thought they would do that last season as well.

I think I missed this completely - what did he say?
