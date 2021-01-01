What are we expecting line up wise tomorrow?



Alisson

TAA Gomez VVD Robertson

Elliott Fabinho Henderson

Salah Bobby Diaz



The only thing I can see is doing differently is maybe Naby for Elliott but then again Elliott was our best midfielder last game and Henderson playing as an advance midfielder or on the left has rather disappointing but then again weve got no other choices.



I think this but with Naby.Slightly concerned about the chat coming from his camp and him not making it off the bench last week but he had a brilliant game against these last year at their ground. Think he could find himself pressing, enjoying turnovers and being progressive if we can revert to basics a little and exert some control on the game.People have said it here, but we really need to push for that first goal. How this fixture is set up in terms of their protests and their backs already being against the wall after 2 defeats, I think the first goal is important for us here. The game opens up massively and players like Firmino, Keita and maybe Diaz could have the opportunity to work areas where they are deadly in.But we have been so poor in both games. Its not being a bed wetter or shithouse, we have been miles off. And this is either the best or worst fixture for us. Best in terms of having a massive game to really turn our focus or worst because its them, there in a rough patch for us. But they have been worse than us. And I am backing the mentality monsters to react and start their season properly.Would bite your hand off for a 1-0 win. Maybe even a 0-3 in a postponed fixture haha!