Author Topic: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool  (Read 10006 times)

Offline Fitzy.

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #160 on: Yesterday at 11:14:57 am »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Yesterday at 11:10:40 am
To be honest I dont know why they bother. The moment the champions league returns it takes four of the bigger sides out the equation for a majority of the season anyway

Just scrap it and keep it Saturday and Sundays
Youve probably answered the question. They might as well stick big teams on while they can.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #161 on: Yesterday at 12:53:20 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on August 19, 2022, 12:41:52 pm
Elliott deserves to start, and it sounds like Hendo isn't fit, so I'd make that my only change for me.

Elliot and Keita both need to start, as players that win the ball high up the pitch (Elliot was great at this against Palace, anyway) - if anyone saw highlights of Brentford battering United they'll know how useful this'd be, especially while our midfield isn't linking all that fluently with our front three.

Is Henderson injured again? Thought he was fit to play?
Online tubby

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #162 on: Yesterday at 12:54:55 pm »
Would be amazed if Elliott doesn't start this, was great last match and we don't exactly have a plethora of midfield options right now.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #163 on: Yesterday at 01:07:03 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Yesterday at 06:59:37 am
Not sure why Klopp is listening to TalkShite nor defending Man fucking Utd.I hate shite like this as sometimes it has a tendency to bite you on the arse and by that I mean if we lose it gives gobshites like Agbonlawhore and others to crow even more and how Jurgen should concentrate on his own struggling team and then throw in the mentality monsters dig.
I don't imagine that he spends hours and hours religiously listening to them. Just something to put on in the car while driving home.

And really, who gives a coal-powered fuck what they say, were we to lose this game?

Why do so many people give a shiny one about what media blobs say, especially agit media like Talkshite?
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,523
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #164 on: Yesterday at 01:11:04 pm »
To be honest I don’t think I can contemplate losing this game, let alone drawing. We somehow have to win.

I can’t be arsed thinking about weeks in which City may drop points or where we can catch them up. I love a title race but thinking about making up 6 or 7 points in August is bollocks.
Offline kezzy

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #165 on: Yesterday at 01:37:16 pm »
Weve put 9 past these in our last 2 visits with comprehensive wins.   Lets give them another pasting on Monday and keep the run going.  Come on the redmen. 
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #166 on: Yesterday at 01:45:35 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Yesterday at 06:59:37 am
Not sure why Klopp is listening to TalkShite nor defending Man fucking Utd.I hate shite like this as sometimes it has a tendency to bite you on the arse and by that I mean if we lose it gives gobshites like Agbonlawhore and others to crow even more and how Jurgen should concentrate on his own struggling team and then throw in the mentality monsters dig.

good grief, how snide of you! Jürgen has enough credit in the bank here to have a little go at a gobshite like Agbonlahor, more managers should have the guts to give these idiots a bit of grief, as they get away with chatting as much shit and lies as they like, because they get a free ride 99.9% of the time.

Maybe you should go have a look at Agbonlahors twitter, hes already risen to the bait and its hilarious. Dragging some clip out of him playing for Villa when they won at Anfield, thinking he was being really clever having a go back. Problem was, it was in 2014, when Klopp was coaching Borussia Dortmund  ;D  The guy is an absolute pillock.
Offline JRed

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #167 on: Yesterday at 05:38:28 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 01:45:35 pm
good grief, how snide of you! Jürgen has enough credit in the bank here to have a little go at a gobshite like Agbonlahor, more managers should have the guts to give these idiots a bit of grief, as they get away with chatting as much shit and lies as they like, because they get a free ride 99.9% of the time.

Maybe you should go have a look at Agbonlahors twitter, hes already risen to the bait and its hilarious. Dragging some clip out of him playing for Villa when they won at Anfield, thinking he was being really clever having a go back. Problem was, it was in 2014, when Klopp was coaching Borussia Dortmund  ;D  The guy is an absolute pillock.
Anywhere that employs Trevor Sinclair is just a cesspit.
Good on Jürgen for calling out Agbonlahor tho.
Offline rocco

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #168 on: Yesterday at 06:30:40 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 12:53:20 pm
Is Henderson injured again? Thought he was fit to play?

Was involved in full training today
Offline killer-heels

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #169 on: Yesterday at 06:36:42 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Yesterday at 06:30:40 pm
Was involved in full training today

Yep seen the pictures.

Matip wasnt there. Thought he was back in training.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #170 on: Yesterday at 07:27:50 pm »
Just fucking win redmen. Then look to Bournemouth, Newcastle, Everton etc in the next games. I'd much rather be sitting there in a few weeks annoyed about dropping points in the first two games then completely not arsed at all because we've gone on to drop further points against other dross.
Offline Caps4444

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #171 on: Yesterday at 08:05:50 pm »
Need to start winning, cant be 6-7 points behind even at this stage..I like everyones confidence, but everyone was confident before the last 2 games.I really hope this is not a grind of a season!
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #172 on: Yesterday at 08:07:05 pm »
This has been one of the least enjoyable starts to a season I can remember. Feels so disjointed having these back to back Monday games as well as the injuries and our new star signing headbutting someone.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #173 on: Yesterday at 08:16:53 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 08:07:05 pm
This has been one of the least enjoyable starts to a season I can remember. Feels so disjointed having these back to back Monday games as well as the injuries and our new star signing headbutting someone.

To be honest I am not quite ready for a game against United. We need to win, but with everything around the game involving them in particular, Monday night, the size of the fixture, we probably could have done without this one. Would have much preferred a more banker home game such as the game after this.

There is just so much pressure on Monday for both sides. Obviously much more for them but we have definitely been sucked into the magnitude of it all.
Offline JRed

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #174 on: Yesterday at 08:36:12 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:16:53 pm
To be honest I am not quite ready for a game against United. We need to win, but with everything around the game involving them in particular, Monday night, the size of the fixture, we probably could have done without this one. Would have much preferred a more banker home game such as the game after this.

There is just so much pressure on Monday for both sides. Obviously much more for them but we have definitely been sucked into the magnitude of it all.
This is why I see it as another draw. We just cant afford to lose it and neither can they.
Offline Caps4444

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #175 on: Yesterday at 08:46:51 pm »
And a draw will be having us in a battle for top 4.
Offline Hazell

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #176 on: Yesterday at 08:49:45 pm »
Thanks for the OP Mons :)

Can't wait for this one, hopefully another thumping like the last couple of matches there.
Offline newterp

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #177 on: Yesterday at 09:23:44 pm »
Offline WacoRed

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #178 on: Yesterday at 09:24:19 pm »
As a relatively new fan, I love this fixture. However, it still scares me, particularly, the talking heads guarantee a Liverpool win.

Reds still have a better roster. How maguire stays Captain, and Fred stays in the 11, is beyond my comprehension.

2-1.
Offline andy07

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #179 on: Yesterday at 10:01:57 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:36:12 pm
This is why I see it as another draw. We just cant afford to lose it and neither can they.

We cant afford to drop any points. City will win comfortably at Old Trafford.
Offline mrantarctica

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #180 on: Yesterday at 10:18:13 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:23:44 pm
Lest we ever forget what a dickhead Agbonlahor is - https://www.goal.com/en-us/news/85/england/2008/09/10/857919/agbonlahor-gets-three-girls-pregnant-at-once

Laughed when I read his response and how he casually equivocated being a pundit and being a manger. One of the stupidest people in football without a shadow of doubt.
Offline 4pool

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #181 on: Yesterday at 11:00:28 pm »

From the Beeb:


Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool should be awarded the points if their Premier League match against Manchester United is postponed over fan protests.

A game between the sides in May 2021 had to be rearranged after home fans marched to Old Trafford to protest the Glazer family's ownership of the club.

Another protest is planned before Monday's match, leading to fears of a repeat.

"Plans for the game not happening? Yes, going home on the bus," Klopp said.

"I really hope it will not happen but if it does happen I think we get the points.

"We have nothing to do with the situation and if the supporters want the game not happening, then we cannot just rearrange the game again and fit it in somewhere in an incredibly busy season.

"People tell us we are fine, we go there and play the game hopefully and go home. But in a situation like this, always the other team should get the points because they have nothing to do with it and they have prepared for it."

Last year's match, the first in Premier League history to be postponed because of fan protests, was meant to be played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, thousands of United supporters gathered outside the ground in the hours before the scheduled kick-off before around 200 fans broke into the stadium.

Asked about the planned protests against the Glazer family, United boss Erik ten Hag said: "I can only say the owners want to win - and the fans, we want them behind the club.

"I can understand sometimes but I am not that long in the club that I can see all the backgrounds, but we have to be unified and fight together."

Both teams will be searching for a first win of the season, with Liverpool having drawn their first two games and United starting with back-to-back defeats.

Ten Hag wants to see more "fighting spirit" from his side when they take on their rivals on Monday.

"It starts with yourself," he said. "Act as a team. Follow the rules and principles and work hard, as hard as you can maximise. If you do that, then you get confidence.

"It's a week that's normal as a manager. That you see a game, you have a plan, a way of play and then you check how the game went.

"And then you analyse and you see what's wrong and what's good. Now obviously, a lot went wrong [in the 4-0 defeat to Brentford], but what I say is you don't have to talk about anything when the attitude is not right."
Offline stockdam

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #182 on: Yesterday at 11:26:17 pm »
Is it still possible that idiots will try to get this game called off? I guess its probably the biggest game of the season as far as TV viewers are concerned.

If something does happen then award the points to us as thats the best deterrent.
Offline Hazell

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #183 on: Yesterday at 11:31:04 pm »
Still irks that they got away with getting the match called off last year without any repercussions and we weren't awarded the victory. I expect the match will take place but if it doesn't, it wouldn't surprise me if it gets rearranged again.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #184 on: Today at 01:11:30 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 11:31:04 pm
Still irks that they got away with getting the match called off last year without any repercussions and we weren't awarded the victory. I expect the match will take place but if it doesn't, it wouldn't surprise me if it gets rearranged again.
It worked out well for us because they were in better form then. We smashed them and they ended up carrying that poor form into the Europa League final and the subsequent season.
Offline Oddbod

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #185 on: Today at 01:20:53 am »
We're boss, they're shite. End of.

Not arsed about the team.

Manchester United 0-4 Liverpool

Up the fuckin Reds
Online mikeb58

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #186 on: Today at 05:21:20 am »
Got a feeling our season starts here, they are in disarray, grab an early goal and this could be a walk over. It's up to us to take our game to them, we are the better team all over the pitch so let's make it count.

3-0 to the mighty Reds!
Online kj999

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #187 on: Today at 05:22:22 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 07:36:17 am
Aren't you contradicting your own opening remark here?

You're complaining about Klopp engaging with Talksport while also pinning your own anxiety on the hollow nonsense that will emerge from the exact same media outlet if Liverpool don't win.

I'm no fan of Talksport - probably not listened to it in about 10 years. I only know about it through clipped videos on social media. However, tabloid media should also be exposed as and when it is appropriate. Klopp was also distancing himself from the 'United are awful' narrative that he was being encouraged to engage in.

Spot on.
Wet knickered fannies who care more about what rival fans / the media think about us than actually rallying round and supporting the team/manager do my fucking head in.
