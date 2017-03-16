Cracker of an OP. Thanks.



I had an uneasy feeling before both Fulham and Palace games. But I never thought we'd be so sluggish against Fulham or lack the killer instinct against Palace. Obviously I didn't expect Nunez to get a red either. We've made bad decisions, had a ton of injuries, no luck and come up against 2 teams who were well prepared tactically and (better ??) physically. We've given away 3 lead goals and have had to struggle to create equalisers.

Now Utd.

My bad feeling says they cannot, possibly, be as utterly hopeless as they have been so far. They have been dicked by 2 well prepared and clever managers with real clarity in systems. They have played like blindmen. Fumbled.

Surely they will play proper players in their proper positions and have a plan. They will have 70,000 baying for them. Get a lead goal and it could be the momentum they crave and a beautiful moment for Ten Hags and the mob.

That's my worry. They hold on until something good breaks for them and suddenly the pressure lifts and we've got another massive struggle on our hands.

So...



But I do think we will also be better. We never gave up. I liked a lot of what we did first and last 30 against Palace. I loved seeing Joe back and fluid. I liked how the players really stepped up when they went down to 10. I think the tide is rising for us. What I want to see is the moment the players realise they are collectively and individually confident and they know they are in the groove and they know Utd know the game is up .... Relax, settle down, get control, and get the first goal. Then we will see the flow and the power and the intelligence and we will win... That's my good feeling.



