Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 12:07:12 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 11:37:55 am
I mean, it was a cheap shot... but I still laughed...

Taking cheap shots is the entire basis of Agbonlahors punditry career.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 12:07:49 pm »
Whats the cut off point for Utd to have CashyMoro available?
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 12:08:23 pm »
Quote from: gray19lfc on Yesterday at 12:00:15 pm
Ali, Robbo, Virg, Gomez, Trent, Fab, Hendo, Naby, Diaz, Bobby, Mo.

Anyone thinking differently?

Swap Elliot for Bobby and Milner for Hendo.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 12:12:10 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 12:08:23 pm
Swap Elliot for Bobby and Milner for Hendo.

 :o
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 12:12:24 pm »
Quote from: gray19lfc on Yesterday at 12:00:15 pm
Ali, Robbo, Virg, Gomez, Trent, Fab, Hendo, Naby, Diaz, Bobby, Mo.

Anyone thinking differently?
Unfortunately it will be Milner instead of Hendo as he is apparently out. Is Bobby fit?
Due to lack of numbers I think Carvalho will also start.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 12:12:28 pm »
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Yesterday at 12:07:49 pm
Whats the cut off point for Utd to have CashyMoro available?

12 minutes ago
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 12:17:14 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 12:12:28 pm
12 minutes ago

Thats good coz hes a dirty fekr against us. Not that McFred are not dirty either, but at least they useless
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 12:25:41 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 12:12:24 pm
Unfortunately it will be Milner instead of Hendo as he is apparently out. Is Bobby fit?
Due to lack of numbers I think Carvalho will also start.

Where's this henderson news coming from?
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 12:31:06 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 12:25:41 pm
Where's this henderson news coming from?

I think hes fine. He was pictured yesterday with the group but not in any main training sessions. But Klopp didnt mention him today so presume hes all good.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 12:37:08 pm »
Quote from: gray19lfc on Yesterday at 12:00:15 pm
Ali, Robbo, Virg, Gomez, Trent, Fab, Hendo, Naby, Diaz, Bobby, Mo.

Anyone thinking differently?

Hendo for Fab in the 6, as we did last season to great effort, and partly because Fab has been underwhelming for a while IMO. I'd bring in Elliott as the other 8.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 12:38:08 pm »
Thiago's injury might weaken us a bit and force us to tweak a formation. For all Elliott's wonderful energy, the Spaniard's range of passing will be missed.

What I hope is Henderson could do a visionary defence-splitting pass against United while covering miles wide of midfield. Need creativity and vision, that and not just speed and athleticism.

Against them, fuck the winning big or pretty (not against it, mind... happy if it does happen) but any ugly win will do to me.

My childhood, I was growing up with Alex Ferguson (spit) in the realm of United's domination of English football.

When I first got married, I worried about two things. First, my wife's feminist card would be played if me the husband and she didn't split things right down the middle.

Second is, Red Devils domination (spit, "ptuihh!!") continued and it would drive me crazy and wreck my marriage due to my moody mood swing on the weekly basis and affecting my sex life. Currently, right now, my eldest daughter is 10 years old and my son is 8 years old.

Before they were born, United already won 19 league titles, eleven FA Cups and four League Cups. That's how old I am.

I watched Liverpool under Roy Hodgson (spit, "ptuihh!!", spit, "ptuihh!!") with the world conquering midfield consists of Jay Spearing (tipped to be "the new Gerrard" when he came through the Liverpool academy), Jonjo Shelvey (signed for £1.8m from Charlton) AND Christian Poulsen, from Juventus and the Danish midfielder.

So "batterring them United" is just a big bonus for me but the win is always will do even if it's ugly as fuck and cuter than a penguin.

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 12:41:52 pm »
Quote from: gray19lfc on Yesterday at 12:00:15 pm
Ali, Robbo, Virg, Gomez, Trent, Fab, Hendo, Naby, Diaz, Bobby, Mo.

Anyone thinking differently?

Elliott deserves to start, and it sounds like Hendo isn't fit, so I'd make that my only change for me.

Elliot and Keita both need to start, as players that win the ball high up the pitch (Elliot was great at this against Palace, anyway) - if anyone saw highlights of Brentford battering United they'll know how useful this'd be, especially while our midfield isn't linking all that fluently with our front three.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 01:00:45 pm »
If we somehow lose to that laughing stock banter club Utd on Monday. We could well be bottom of the league.
I hope not but I will be fuming.
I dont buy that nonsense lets wait another year for Bellingham. Dont tell me theres no one we can buy to improve that midfield or squad.
And we should have plenty of money too. Klopp has to play along cause he has to work with what hes got hes hardly gonna say anything to affect his team.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 01:08:25 pm »
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Yesterday at 01:00:45 pm
If we somehow lose to that laughing stock banter club Utd on Monday. We could well be bottom of the league.
I hope not but I will be fuming.
I dont buy that nonsense lets wait another year for Bellingham. Dont tell me theres no one we can buy to improve that midfield or squad.
And we should have plenty of money too. Klopp has to play along cause he has to work with what hes got hes hardly gonna say anything to affect his team.

Or maybe we should trust our manager and owners to continue doing the great job they have thus far.

If Klopp thinks a new midfielder is vital we'll sign one. If not then i'm good with that also.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 01:10:11 pm »
Any win will do here but I do hope it's constant pressure on them for 90 minutes, searching for as many goals as we can. Replicate the ruthlessness of the first hour at Old Trafford last season. Fulham and Palace's goalies must have been absolutely delighted with how those last two games panned out, neither had much to do at all, that can't be the same on Monday night, it needs to be plenty of efforts against a keeper in De Gea who is really struggling at the minute.

Alisson
Trent   Gomez   Virgil   Robertson
Fabinho   Naby   Elliot
Diaz   Bobby   Salah

Just. Fucking. Win.

COME ON YOU FUCKIN REDMEN!!!!!!
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #135 on: Yesterday at 01:14:39 pm »
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Yesterday at 01:00:45 pm
If we somehow lose to that laughing stock banter club Utd on Monday. We could well be bottom of the league.
I hope not but I will be fuming.
I dont buy that nonsense lets wait another year for Bellingham. Dont tell me theres no one we can buy to improve that midfield or squad.
And we should have plenty of money too. Klopp has to play along cause he has to work with what hes got hes hardly gonna say anything to affect his team.
The table doesnt lie. If we lose then we would deserve to be bottom of the table.
Lets hope we dont tho.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #136 on: Yesterday at 02:16:28 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 01:14:39 pm
The table doesnt lie. If we lose then we would deserve to be bottom of the table.
Lets hope we dont tho.

Exactly
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #137 on: Yesterday at 02:21:43 pm »
I wish Klopp had rung Talksport like he wanted to. But I find it amazing that Klopp listens to Talksport in the first place.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #138 on: Yesterday at 02:29:06 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 02:21:43 pm
I wish Klopp had rung Talksport like he wanted to. But I find it amazing that Klopp listens to Talksport in the first place.
He could just have seen a video that went viral, I often see their videos with Agbonlahor pop up across social media
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #139 on: Yesterday at 02:32:34 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Yesterday at 02:29:06 pm
He could just have seen a video that went viral, I often see their videos with Agbonlahor pop up across social media

He said he was listening in the car I think on his way home. I doubt he goes out of his way to listen to it but sounds like he watched the first half of the Man Utd game then went home so was probably interested to hear what they were saying at half time with them being 4-0 down or to catch some of the second half while he was driving.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #140 on: Yesterday at 02:36:02 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 02:21:43 pm
I wish Klopp had rung Talksport like he wanted to. But I find it amazing that Klopp listens to Talksport in the first place.

He was listening to the game i think. Delighted he called them out on their shit.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #141 on: Yesterday at 02:36:11 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 01:14:39 pm
The table doesnt lie. If we lose then we would deserve to be bottom of the table.
Lets hope we dont tho.

Have you looked at the teams with 0 and 1 points after 2 games I might add? You think they'll all win as well?
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #142 on: Yesterday at 03:22:17 pm »
reckon with all this keita speculation, he's gonna start the game. so a hendo, fabinho and keita midfield. a shame for Elliot if he doesnt play, cos he's showing good form, but a strong bench is going to be important vs United (And i think for the rest of the season)
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #143 on: Yesterday at 03:35:49 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 02:21:43 pm
I wish Klopp had rung Talksport like he wanted to. But I find it amazing that Klopp listens to Talksport in the first place.

The guy is on social media and listens and watches all the talksport, banter stuff. He probably watches all the fan media and is probably reading all the forums. He is such a liar when he says he pays no interest to that stuff.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #144 on: Yesterday at 03:37:53 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 03:35:49 pm
The guy is on social media and listens and watches all the talksport, banter stuff. He probably watches all the fan media and is probably reading all the forums. He is such a liar when he says he pays no interest to that stuff.
He definitely watches Redmen TV and the Anfield Wrap.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #145 on: Yesterday at 04:05:47 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 02:36:02 pm
He was listening to the game i think. Delighted he called them out on their shit.

He's admitted that he listens to talksport, he's taken a shot at Simon Jordan last season, based on something he said on his show.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #146 on: Yesterday at 06:50:01 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 03:35:49 pm
The guy is on social media and listens and watches all the talksport, banter stuff. He probably watches all the fan media and is probably reading all the forums. He is such a liar when he says he pays no interest to that stuff.

I don't think it's too cool to say that, let me say it like this.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #147 on: Yesterday at 08:38:13 pm »
Thanks for the OP Mons. Great job.

Really have no idea how this will go, but couldnt give a fuck what it means to them we have to kick start our season with a win. On paper we should win as we have the last two seasons but we should have won our first two on paper.

Bit annoying we have to wait til Monday again but Whatever the team just gonna get behind them and will us on to 3 points. Come on red men
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #148 on: Yesterday at 09:12:33 pm »
Think we're getting the underdogs tag boysssssssss

Casemiro will forever change United.

Maybe not,

Place your bets
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #149 on: Yesterday at 09:14:42 pm »
Eliott has arguably been our best player this season. I'd play him Fab and Keita on the left. Will be interesting to see if how Firmino plays - hopefully he can prove the doubters that say his legs have gone wrong
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #150 on: Yesterday at 10:21:26 pm »
Think the bench will be better than Palace. In a world of five subs, the bench is becoming almost as important as the starting XI.
Re: Pre-
« Reply #151 on: Yesterday at 10:26:26 pm »
Quote from: ac on Yesterday at 09:14:42 pm
Eliott has arguably been our best player this season.
Might be true but in a sample size of two league games and the fact Klopp alters his midfield regularly, Im thinking he will keep rotating Elliott given his age and ongoing development.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #152 on: Yesterday at 11:00:32 pm »
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Yesterday at 01:00:45 pm
If we somehow lose to that laughing stock banter club Utd on Monday. We could well be bottom of the league.
I hope not but I will be fuming.
I dont buy that nonsense lets wait another year for Bellingham. Dont tell me theres no one we can buy to improve that midfield or squad.
And we should have plenty of money too. Klopp has to play along cause he has to work with what hes got hes hardly gonna say anything to affect his team.

 I do not think it is due to a lack of money we have not brought a midfielder. It is more that FSG and Klopp are after a certain type of player rather than buying anyone who looks half decent (the Man Utd approach lol). These players are difficult to buy as their clubs do not want to sell them. The FSG and Klopp approach to transfers has been pretty good so far, so I have faith in them.

I won't put it past us drawing against MU on Monday.

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #153 on: Yesterday at 11:26:11 pm »
Cracker of an OP. Thanks.

I had an uneasy feeling before both Fulham and Palace games. But I never thought we'd be so sluggish against Fulham or lack the killer instinct against Palace. Obviously I didn't expect Nunez to get a red either.  We've made bad decisions, had a ton of injuries, no luck and come up against 2 teams who were well prepared tactically and (better ??) physically. We've given away 3 lead goals and have had to struggle to create equalisers.
Now Utd.
My bad feeling says they cannot, possibly, be as utterly hopeless as they have been so far. They have been dicked by 2 well prepared and clever managers with real clarity in systems. They have played like blindmen. Fumbled.
Surely they will play proper players in their proper positions and have a plan. They will have 70,000 baying for them. Get a lead goal and it could be the momentum they crave and a beautiful moment for Ten Hags and the mob.
That's my worry. They hold on until something good breaks for them and suddenly the pressure lifts and we've got another massive struggle on our hands.
So...

But I do think we will also be better. We never gave up. I liked a lot of what we did first and last 30 against Palace. I loved seeing Joe back and fluid. I liked how the players really stepped up when they went down to 10. I think the tide is rising for us. What I want to see is the moment the players realise they are collectively and individually confident and they know they are in the groove and they know Utd know the game is up .... Relax, settle down, get control, and get the first goal. Then we will see the flow and the power and the intelligence and we will win... That's my good feeling.

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #154 on: Today at 12:33:35 am »
It's all about scoring that first goal. It will be interesting to see how klopp sets up the midfield. I am hoping to see fab, keita and hendo starting in midfield as it will provide good balance in the early stages.

Gomez looked really good in his short appearance against palace and it's the perfect situation to establish himself as a starter. If gomez has the same pace as before, we will be keeping a lot clean sheets going forward.

I expected klopp to make some joke about Ten Haag and cycling. 
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #155 on: Today at 06:59:37 am »
Not sure why Klopp is listening to TalkShite nor defending Man fucking Utd.I hate shite like this as sometimes it has a tendency to bite you on the arse and by that I mean if we lose it gives gobshites like Agbonlawhore and others to crow even more and how Jurgen should concentrate on his own struggling team and then throw in the mentality monsters dig.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #156 on: Today at 07:36:17 am »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 06:59:37 am
Not sure why Klopp is listening to TalkShite nor defending Man fucking Utd.I hate shite like this as sometimes it has a tendency to bite you on the arse and by that I mean if we lose it gives gobshites like Agbonlawhore and others to crow even more and how Jurgen should concentrate on his own struggling team and then throw in the mentality monsters dig.
Aren't you contradicting your own opening remark here?

You're complaining about Klopp engaging with Talksport while also pinning your own anxiety on the hollow nonsense that will emerge from the exact same media outlet if Liverpool don't win.

I'm no fan of Talksport - probably not listened to it in about 10 years. I only know about it through clipped videos on social media. However, tabloid media should also be exposed as and when it is appropriate. Klopp was also distancing himself from the 'United are awful' narrative that he was being encouraged to engage in.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #157 on: Today at 09:04:26 am »
Two MNFs in a row is annoying.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #158 on: Today at 11:02:42 am »
Let's #EmptyOldTrafford again!
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #159 on: Today at 11:10:40 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:04:26 am
Two MNFs in a row is annoying.

To be honest I dont know why they bother. The moment the champions league returns it takes four of the bigger sides out the equation for a majority of the season anyway

Just scrap it and keep it Saturday and Sundays
