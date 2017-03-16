We need to score first. Do that we'll be fine. They score first, it'll be a shitshow of epic proportions with them doing whatever they can to stifle the game and generally be the twats we all know they can be/are.



Give them fuck all encouragement or hope and no hand-hold at all in the game. Have to be ruthless and relentless. In all departments we are superior to them but have to SHOW that. It goes for all other sides though, not just them. We need to get the belief back in the side and the only way to do that is to win games. Starting with this one. As statement wins go, there's few with more impact than beating them. Bumping these off is essential... So let's do it Redmen, eh?