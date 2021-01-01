« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool  (Read 4076 times)

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,515
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 01:29:16 pm »
Quote from: Anfield14 on Yesterday at 10:08:27 am

Yeah Uniteds problems are evident to all, however theyll be up for this one and they do have players that on there day can match anyone.


They really don't.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,441
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 01:34:54 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Yesterday at 01:19:45 pm
Id take a 0-1 , 97 min Og

Yep;three points,clean sheet,see you next March,thank you very much.
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,367
  • Bam!
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 02:09:09 pm »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Yesterday at 01:14:36 pm
Lisandro Martinez, do you all think he will start?
Yes, in midfield
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,697
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 02:26:09 pm »
Would be more than happy with any kind of win here, its def not going to be as easy as some people think.
Logged

Offline MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,315
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 03:47:10 pm »
They're getting a bit confident over on
Redcafe after our last 2 results.

It'll only make it funnier when we turn them over.
Logged

Offline wah00ey

  • Gappy Gumbo, especially at the back.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,880
  • Stay away from Twitter, it's no good for anyone.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 03:51:06 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 02:26:09 pm
Would be more than happy with any kind of win here, its def not going to be as easy as some people think.
Agree.
Logged
Look up "Odious" in the dictionary and Martin Samuel is the given definition.  Call me Klopphooey please.

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,958
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 03:51:48 pm »
Matip, Bobby and Keita in training.

No Hendo.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,926
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 04:04:54 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 03:51:48 pm
Matip, Bobby and Keita in training.

No Hendo.

Logged

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,246
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 04:10:44 pm »
We have to win.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,124
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 04:20:48 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 03:47:10 pm
They're getting a bit confident over on
Redcafe after our last 2 results.

It'll only make it funnier when we turn them over.
So they aren't getting it postponed anymore? Twats.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,958
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 04:34:56 pm »
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,488
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 04:42:11 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 04:04:54 pm

Are him an Milner involved in some kind of Beard battle
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,958
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 04:56:14 pm »
Start Naby, press them, beat them, thank you.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,582
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 05:39:54 pm »
All the talk has been about Martinez but this is a game that will suit him.  It's Maguire they should be worrying about.

I suspect they'll have a chance to score at 0-0 as we always seem to offer those up.  If they score it they'll have a bit more resistance before ultimately fading.  If we score first it will be another landslide.

With a few players back I hope we go with the team that started the Community Shield with Allisson and Keita replacing Adrian and Thiago.  For me it's a game where keeping the ball and moving them around is more useful than snarling in their faces so keep Milner on ice.
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 994
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 06:27:09 pm »
The 4-2-3-1 shout a few posts earlier was interesting, cheers. If Bobby is out too, I would go for something like that.
Logged

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,114
  • JFT96
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 06:36:51 pm »
Yeah can only echo previous posts. Must win and just get the job done. Even a scrappy 1-0 mo Salah penalty win will do me just fine.
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,364
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 08:54:30 pm »
Thanks Monslibpool.

We havent started the season well. Our performances have been ok but weve been a bit sloppy at times. Hopefully Gomez is fit as Id like to see a strong and fast central defence.

Our midfield has looked weak since Thiago was injured. A fit Keita would be nice to either start or come off the bench.

If Firmino or Jota cant start then Id stick Salah up top and Elliott on the right wing.

A win is all important as we need to get our season started. United will be up for the game but if we pull ahead then I can see them falling apart. Two early goals from us would be good. United are as good as Fulham and Palace so I wouldnt write them off; we need to dominate and take our chances.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:59:50 pm by stockdam »
Logged
#JFT97

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,458
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 08:59:23 pm »
Keita was great against this lot last time at the pit - a goal and an assist, and lots of great play before being brutally Pogba-ed off.

Hopefully more of the same from him but without the stretcher being needed this time
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:16:57 pm by Ghost Town »
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,919
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 11:01:22 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 08:59:23 pm
Keita was great against this lot last time at the pit - a goal and an assist, and lots of great play before being brutally Pogba-ed off.

Hopefully more of the same from him but without the stretcher being needed this time

One of his best games for us. Starting him on Monday would be an obvious choice if it wasn't for a lack of match sharpness.
Logged

Offline Kennys from heaven

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,269
  • "NOBODY expects the Spanish Inquisition!"
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #99 on: Today at 12:40:53 am »
We need to score first. Do that we'll be fine. They score first, it'll be a shitshow of epic proportions with them doing whatever they can to stifle the game and generally be the twats we all know they can be/are.

Give them fuck all encouragement or hope and no hand-hold at all in the game. Have to be ruthless and relentless. In all departments we are superior to them but have to SHOW that. It goes for all other sides though, not just them. We need to get the belief back in the side and the only way to do that is to win games. Starting with this one. As statement wins go, there's few with more impact than beating them. Bumping these off is essential... So let's do it Redmen, eh?
Logged
The most important people at Liverpool Football Club are the people who want to be here

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,257
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #100 on: Today at 02:05:47 am »
3 points please. Ta.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 