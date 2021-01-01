Yeah Uniteds problems are evident to all, however theyll be up for this one and they do have players that on there day can match anyone.
Id take a 0-1 , 97 min Og
Lisandro Martinez, do you all think he will start?
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Would be more than happy with any kind of win here, its def not going to be as easy as some people think.
Matip, Bobby and Keita in training. No Hendo.
They're getting a bit confident over on Redcafe after our last 2 results.It'll only make it funnier when we turn them over.
