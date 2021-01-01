SOS are the established trust. Unless you can be bothered to start your own trust then it'll stay that way. I'd say most of us have faith in SOS to represent us, besides - nobody else can be bothered.



As for whether the supporters board is a good idea - yes definitely. German clubs with their 50+1 rule have looked at the Liverpool model and are quite jealous.



FSG can no longer make ridiculous "fan facing" decisions without a SOS veto. And although I'm still unsure what exactly qualifies as "fan facing" - it sounds great. And as a SOS member - I get a say.



I think my issues with the SOS are twofold1] They wanted to buy the club and run it along the lines of a Barca model. Not sure if that is still the prevailing vieew, but I am not a fan of this approach, and the current travails of Barca would give you some inkling as to why2] The SOS has a somewhat parochial feel to it, they have never been shy of letting OOTer fans know they view them as second class citizens. You can debate the merits of that, but I don't think you can be too surprised if an OOTer like me finds that a little worrying.It would be nice to have a bit more representation for the 300 million fans not based in Liverpool...