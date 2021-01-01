« previous next »
Author Topic: LFC Supporters Board  (Read 310 times)

Online Smudge

LFC Supporters Board
« on: Today at 10:34:11 am »
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/lfc-leads-way-fan-engagement-legally-enshrined-supporters-board

New Supporters Board established. Good or Bad?

10 out of 16 members are part of SoS Committee.

10 from 16 doesn't sound too diverse to me. SoS looking after their own interests.....??
Online Billy Elliot

Re: LFC Supporters Board
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:46:52 am »
Quote from: Smudge on Today at 10:34:11 am
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/lfc-leads-way-fan-engagement-legally-enshrined-supporters-board

New Supporters Board established. Good or Bad?

10 out of 16 members are part of SoS Committee.

10 from 16 doesn't sound too diverse to me. SoS looking after their own interests.....??

SOS are the established trust. Unless you can be bothered to start your own trust then it'll stay that way. I'd say most of us have faith in SOS to represent us, besides - nobody else can be bothered.

As for whether the supporters board is a good idea - yes definitely. German clubs with their 50+1 rule have looked at the Liverpool model and are quite jealous.

FSG can no longer make ridiculous "fan facing" decisions without a SOS veto. And although I'm still unsure what  exactly qualifies as "fan facing" - it sounds great. And as a SOS member - I get a say.
Offline DonkeyWan

Re: LFC Supporters Board
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:02:14 am »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 10:46:52 am
SOS are the established trust. Unless you can be bothered to start your own trust then it'll stay that way. I'd say most of us have faith in SOS to represent us, besides - nobody else can be bothered.

As for whether the supporters board is a good idea - yes definitely. German clubs with their 50+1 rule have looked at the Liverpool model and are quite jealous.

FSG can no longer make ridiculous "fan facing" decisions without a SOS veto. And although I'm still unsure what  exactly qualifies as "fan facing" - it sounds great. And as a SOS member - I get a say.
I think my issues with the SOS are twofold

1] They wanted to buy the club and run it along the lines of a Barca model. Not sure if that is still the prevailing vieew, but I am not a fan of this approach, and the current travails of Barca would give you some inkling as to why
2] The SOS has a somewhat parochial feel to it, they have never been shy of letting OOTer fans know they view them as second class citizens. You can debate the merits of that, but I don't think you can be too surprised if an OOTer like me finds that a little worrying.

It would be nice to have a bit more representation for the 300 million fans not based in Liverpool...
Online Billy Elliot

Re: LFC Supporters Board
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:15:38 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 11:02:14 am
I think my issues with the SOS are twofold

1] They wanted to buy the club and run it along the lines of a Barca model. Not sure if that is still the prevailing vieew, but I am not a fan of this approach, and the current travails of Barca would give you some inkling as to why

SOS are happy with the set up as it is. When they first set up their plan we were about to go in administration. SOS is diverse and not everyone agrees with each other - but their looking to review their objectives and I say fan ownership is likely to be removed. I'd say most SOS members agree that the set up is better than fan ownership. As I said, clubs in Gernany with the 50+1 rule are looking on with envy.


2] The SOS has a somewhat parochial feel to it, they have never been shy of letting OOTer fans know they view them as second class citizens. You can debate the merits of that, but I don't think you can be too surprised if an OOTer like me finds that a little worrying.

I'm OOT and I've never felt this way, but there's a complaints process. There's loads of OOTs on the top table, Anna comes to mind who occasionally posts on RAWK. But as SOS was formed in Liverpool, naturally it'll be top heavy Scouse.

It would be nice to have a bit more representation for the 300 million fans not based in Liverpool...

Join up, go the meetings. Have your say. I imagine there's 1000s of SOS members not based in Liverpool. And some of them are on this new board.

Offline stewy17

Re: LFC Supporters Board
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:26:33 am »
What a brilliant thing and what a great thing for SOS to have achieved and helped to implement at the club.

Utterly bizarre that the second or third reply here is having a pop at SOS which is an open and inclusive union with members from all over the world.

SOS represents all Liverpool fans and does a fucking amazing job at it. Let's hope this new setup has real weight, success and longevity.
Online Billy Elliot

Re: LFC Supporters Board
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:37:23 am »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 11:26:33 am
What a brilliant thing and what a great thing for SOS to have achieved and helped to implement at the club.

Utterly bizarre that the second or third reply here is having a pop at SOS which is an open and inclusive union with members from all over the world.

SOS represents all Liverpool fans and does a fucking amazing job at it. Let's hope this new setup has real weight, success and longevity.

Great post.

The only other thing I'd add is that anybody can form a new group and try to become the supporters trust of the Club. But nobody else has bothered to do this. SOS work tirelessly, unpaid, completely voluntarily.
Offline No666

Re: LFC Supporters Board
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:30:15 pm »
Saw the representatives: is that Harinder of this parish?
Online El Lobo

Re: LFC Supporters Board
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:32:28 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 11:26:33 am
What a brilliant thing and what a great thing for SOS to have achieved and helped to implement at the club.

Utterly bizarre that the second or third reply here is having a pop at SOS which is an open and inclusive union with members from all over the world.

SOS represents all Liverpool fans and does a fucking amazing job at it. Let's hope this new setup has real weight, success and longevity.

Yeah very odd to have a pop at SOS. I'm a member and I dont live in Liverpool so thats an odd jibe to make too.
Online ianburns252

Re: LFC Supporters Board
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:48:19 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:32:28 pm
Yeah very odd to have a pop at SOS. I'm a member and I dont live in Liverpool so thats an odd jibe to make too.

I can't remember for certain but there was something about 10 years ago around Twitter posts or something daft which were in poor taste regarding non Scouse fans in the stadium which may have been held onto by people.

You see it rear its head (not SOS but just in general) in some of the atmosphere or match threads where people are quick to blame "tourists" and that and it can come across a bit tone deaf and at times bordering discriminatory (although not likely meant in such a negative way).

That said - top work SOS and everyone involved in getting this going! Great work across the board and look forward to seeing how this develops.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:59:08 pm by ianburns252 »
Online Billy Elliot

« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:56:14 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 12:48:19 pm
I can't remember for certain but there was something about 10 years ago around Twitter posts or something daft which were in poor taste regarding non Scouce fans in the stadium which may have been held onto by people.

You see it rear its head (not SOS but just in general) in some of the atmosphere or match threads where people are quick to blame "tourists" and that and it can come across a bit tone deaf and at times bordering discriminatory (although not likely meant in such a negative way).

That said - top work SOS and everyone involved in getting this going! Great work across the board and look forward to seeing how this develops.

And if you're the Ian Burns MP. Top work from you, both at SOS and in the house.
Online ianburns252

Re: LFC Supporters Board
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:58:47 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 12:56:14 pm
And if you're the Ian Burns MP. Top work from you, both at SOS and in the house.

Can't take that credit unfortunately mate! Had to have a Google though and it's Ian Byrne who you are thinking of...now if the Mods fancy changing my username I may have to try and dine out on that confusion a bit
Online Billy Elliot

« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:05:40 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 12:58:47 pm
Can't take that credit unfortunately mate! Had to have a Google though and it's Ian Byrne who you are thinking of...now if the Mods fancy changing my username I may have to try and dine out on that confusion a bit

ha ha. Ian Byrne (MP) does visit and post occasionally. Wasn't sure if it was him or not. I didn't know the spelling of his surname.

But Ian Byrne (MP) has had a lot to do with this. So you should have pretended and took the credit, then get called a wool hating Scouser by DonkeyWan.
Online ianburns252

Re: LFC Supporters Board
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:08:05 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 01:05:40 pm
ha ha. Ian Byrne (MP) does visit and post occasionally. Wasn't sure if it was him or not. I didn't know the spelling of his surname.

But Ian Byrne (MP) has had a lot to do with this. So you should have pretended and took the credit, then get called a wool hating Scouser by DonkeyWan.

I've always said - nothing but the finest polyester for my clothes!

Plenty who'd class me a wool as well to be fair and I grew up in Crosby
