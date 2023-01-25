« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Severance (Apple TV)  (Read 3961 times)

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,565
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Severance (Apple TV)
« Reply #40 on: January 25, 2023, 11:32:12 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on January 24, 2023, 10:33:27 pm
Same. I loved it just as much as Devs (2020)

Yep, Devs was remarkable...puzzling but mesmerizing from start to finish....I got a similar vibe from Severance....it doesn't spoon-feed you..doesn't compromise, gets you intrigued from the opening scene and keeps you there for the entire series....
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline mentalgellar

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 275
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Severance (Apple TV)
« Reply #41 on: January 25, 2023, 11:48:19 am »
Finished this last night. Outstanding series and the finale was the cherry on the cake. Can't wait to see what happens next.
Logged

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,974
    • @hartejack
Re: Severance (Apple TV)
« Reply #42 on: January 26, 2023, 12:21:55 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on January 25, 2023, 11:32:12 am
Yep, Devs was remarkable...puzzling but mesmerizing from start to finish....I got a similar vibe from Severance....it doesn't spoon-feed you..doesn't compromise, gets you intrigued from the opening scene and keeps you there for the entire series....

...and for the wait of fuck knows how long ;D
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,070
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Severance (Apple TV)
« Reply #43 on: July 9, 2024, 02:39:54 am »
Watching it through a second time, had a question and didn't figure it out when it recurred...

Spoiler
How did Petey get the tape of Mark in the break room out of the severance floor? Did we ever learn that?
[close]
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,267
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Severance (Apple TV)
« Reply #44 on: July 9, 2024, 10:16:42 am »
Quote from: jackh on January 23, 2023, 04:50:38 pm
The ending was one of the best I've seen in recent years - going to be a while I think, but I'm really looking forward to its return and finding out where the story goes next.

I don't think any episode of any TV series had a final scene better than Severance S1. And they built up to it perfectly throughout the season too

Spoiler
specifically the cut to black and ding of the elevator opening
[close]

Another one that to my mind was as good is the final scene in Mad Men.
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,813
Re: Severance (Apple TV)
« Reply #45 on: July 9, 2024, 03:57:33 pm »
Just read through each detailed episode synopsis again on wiki as a refresher.  It all came flooding back.

Think I'll watch the final episode again soon but the wiki episode synopsis is very good and covered pretty much everything to be fair.

Can't wait for S2.
Logged

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,974
    • @hartejack
Re: Severance (Apple TV)
« Reply #46 on: July 10, 2024, 12:08:00 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on July  9, 2024, 03:57:33 pm
Just read through each detailed episode synopsis again on wiki as a refresher.  It all came flooding back.

Think I'll watch the final episode again soon but the wiki episode synopsis is very good and covered pretty much everything to be fair.

Can't wait for S2.

I always do a final episode rewatch before a new season too. Can't wait for this one.
Logged

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,963
  • Trada
Re: Severance (Apple TV)
« Reply #47 on: July 10, 2024, 02:02:18 pm »
AppleTV released a short video with the season 2 reveal date, I thought it must be very close for them to do that......... season 2 start date January 17th......
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,743
Re: Severance (Apple TV)
« Reply #48 on: July 10, 2024, 02:05:32 pm »
Quote from: Trada on July 10, 2024, 02:02:18 pm
AppleTV released a short video with the season 2 reveal date, I thought it must be very close for them to do that......... season 2 start date January 17th......
Wow next year? :(
Logged

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,963
  • Trada
Re: Severance (Apple TV)
« Reply #49 on: July 10, 2024, 02:08:52 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on July 10, 2024, 02:05:32 pm
Wow next year? :(


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ULC9M8CCn28&amp;ab_channel=AppleTV" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ULC9M8CCn28&amp;ab_channel=AppleTV</a>
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,743
Re: Severance (Apple TV)
« Reply #50 on: July 12, 2024, 08:53:38 am »
Quote from: Trada on July 10, 2024, 02:08:52 pm

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ULC9M8CCn28&amp;ab_channel=AppleTV" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ULC9M8CCn28&amp;ab_channel=AppleTV</a>
Cheers. Will catch up with last couple of episodes in Jan before this then.
Logged

Offline bryanod

  • Probably in Boyzone with a name like that...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,172
  • RPLP Champion 2012/2013 & 2013/2014 Double Winner
Re: Severance (Apple TV)
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 01:56:19 pm »
Soon, or right now if coming back up the elevator I guess.
Logged
Men of lofty genius when they are doing the least work are most active

- Leonardo Da Vinci

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,070
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Severance (Apple TV)
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 02:12:04 pm »
From my re-watch before Season 2 starts this Friday, a couple thoughts/questions...

Spoiler
Why was Petey left to float free/fend for himself/reside in an abandoned greenhouse after reintegration? Hoping that season 2 shows more of exactly how this was accomplished, but seemed that if a current or former Lumon employee, Reghabi, went to the trouble of getting the necessary equipment and space at Ganz College along with covert support from the administration, Petey would have been kept in much safer conditions as he dealt with reintegration sickness. Seems very slapdash just to hack his chip then let him roam free, too much risk in so doing
[close]

Spoiler
Why was Dylan so chill at seeing Milchik in his closet in his Outie persona? "We done here?" is remarkably blasé in a closet in your own house/apartment holding your son. Milchik shows up chez Dylan, Outie Dylan and he convince the son to play hide-and-seek, they go into the closet, Dylan switched to Innie, ideographic card status established, Dylan returned to Outie.

Do the two know each other when Dylan is Outie? Only explanation I can think of...
[close]
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,854
Re: Severance (Apple TV)
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 02:22:34 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 02:12:04 pm
From my re-watch before Season 2 starts this Friday, a couple thoughts/questions...

Spoiler
Why was Petey left to float free/fend for himself/reside in an abandoned greenhouse after reintegration? Hoping that season 2 shows more of exactly how this was accomplished, but seemed that if a current or former Lumon employee, Reghabi, went to the trouble of getting the necessary equipment and space at Ganz College along with covert support from the administration, Petey would have been kept in much safer conditions as he dealt with reintegration sickness. Seems very slapdash just to hack his chip then let him roam free, too much risk in so doing
[close]

Spoiler
Why was Dylan so chill at seeing Milchik in his closet in his Outie persona? "We done here?" is remarkably blasé in a closet in your own house/apartment holding your son. Milchik shows up chez Dylan, Outie Dylan and he convince the son to play hide-and-seek, they go into the closet, Dylan switched to Innie, ideographic card status established, Dylan returned to Outie.

Do the two know each other when Dylan is Outie? Only explanation I can think of...
[close]


Spoiler
It was mentioned that Petey wasn't following the reintegration sickness protocol, so presumably he became erratic and left the location he was being kept in, though it isn't explicitly explained.

In the first episode Outie Helley encounters Milchick when she tries to escape and he explains that it's perfectly normal, so presumably he's there to guide both personalities through the process, which would explain why he isn't severed too.
[close]
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,070
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Severance (Apple TV)
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 02:52:14 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 02:22:34 pm
Spoiler
It was mentioned that Petey wasn't following the reintegration sickness protocol, so presumably he became erratic and left the location he was being kept in, though it isn't explicitly explained.

In the first episode Outie Helley encounters Milchick when she tries to escape and he explains that it's perfectly normal, so presumably he's there to guide both personalities through the process, which would explain why he isn't severed too.
[close]

Spoiler
I understand the point about Milchik being there every time Innie Helly tried to get out and became Outie Helly before going back through the door, but I'm stuck on the difference between seeing Milchik inside the Lumon office complex and seeing him in a closet in your domicile. We saw that Milchik was present at Helly Severance and on her office tour before the process. His being there inside Lumon's offices as she goes in and out the door makes some sense.

His being in a closet, a very claustrophobic, personal-space invasion and generally highly unlikely setting and circumstance, still prompts further questions. It doesn't make sense in the same way that his doing his job with Helly going in and out the door does...

It's possible that the mention of Petey not following reintegration protocol occurs in the converation between Reghabi and Mark, before she so satisfyingly dispatches Graner, occurs in episode 7, which is my next one to watch. Thanks very much for the reminder, that makes perfect sense and fits in with Petey's tragic character arc...
[close]
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,854
Re: Severance (Apple TV)
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 03:07:39 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 02:52:14 pm
Spoiler
I understand the point about Milchik being there every time Innie Helly tried to get out and became Outie Helly before going back through the door, but I'm stuck on the difference between seeing Milchik inside the Lumon office complex and seeing him in a closet in your domicile. We saw that Milchik was present at Helly Severance and on her office tour before the process. His being there inside Lumon's offices as she goes in and out the door makes some sense.

His being in a closet, a very claustrophobic, personal-space invasion and generally highly unlikely setting and circumstance, still prompts further questions. It doesn't make sense in the same way that his doing his job with Helly going in and out the door does...

It's possible that the mention of Petey not following reintegration protocol occurs in the converation between Reghabi and Mark, before she so satisfyingly dispatches Graner, occurs in episode 7, which is my next one to watch. Thanks very much for the reminder, that makes perfect sense and fits in with Petey's tragic character arc...
[close]

Spoiler
With the closet, it's worth remembering that outie's likely have a really good relationship with Milchick, he's the face of the company that pays them money for work they don't technically do, and it's in Lumon's interests for Milchick to be very likeable and nice so that the outie's are less likely to feel like a piece of shit for leaving another version of themselves with that guy. They also presumably have the overtime contingency explained to them as part of their onboarding, so they'll know there's a chance that Milchick will reach out to them at some point and pay them a visit.

You might be right that Dylan is a bit too chill about the situation, considering this is the first time something like that has happened to him*, but that's his personality on the inside so presumably that's at least partially how he is on the outside too.

*It's never talked about but with the departments all being kept strictly separate, I wonder if it's possible for an innie to get reset and sent to a different department. From the perspective of their previous team they'll have "retired" but it would mean the outie could have been through this before without the innie being aware.
[close]
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,578
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Severance (Apple TV)
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 08:05:01 pm »
Dylan

Spoiler

They way I read it went was.Milchick showed up at Dylans house, explained he need to use overtime. They got the son away with the hide and seek and then they Went in the closet together. So for outie Dylan he just blinked and the one change was his kid was there, no other change. It would have been more disorientating if hed woken up outside of the closet. I took his annoyance as due to his evening being interrupted.

[close]
Logged
Quote from: Hazell on March 30, 2024, 10:20:57 pm
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,854
Re: Severance (Apple TV)
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 08:14:03 pm »
Just finished rewatching, I forgot how hard the finale goes.
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,070
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Severance (Apple TV)
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 09:05:46 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 08:05:01 pm
Dylan

Spoiler

They way I read it went was.Milchick showed up at Dylans house, explained he need to use overtime. They got the son away with the hide and seek and then they Went in the closet together. So for outie Dylan he just blinked and the one change was his kid was there, no other change. It would have been more disorientating if hed woken up outside of the closet. I took his annoyance as due to his evening being interrupted.

[close]

Appreciate the interpretation of events, thanks, Bri.

Were any conditions surrounding over-time ever established /described? I don't remember at all, maybe I'll catch that on episodes 7, 8 and 9.

And Schmitty, the finale goes quite hard, and it is quite hard on the MDR heads...

Really looking forward to Friday evening, can't remember this sort of heightened anticipation for a television series...
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:07:40 pm by afc tukrish »
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,578
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Severance (Apple TV)
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 09:11:20 pm »
The only condition was both switches had to be turned in the control office, nothing else that I recall.
Logged
Quote from: Hazell on March 30, 2024, 10:20:57 pm
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,908
Re: Severance (Apple TV)
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 11:41:12 pm »
I'll have to rewatch this before I watch S2.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,070
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Severance (Apple TV)
« Reply #61 on: Today at 12:15:09 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:41:12 pm
I'll have to rewatch this before I watch S2.

You'll pick up on a bunch of stuff missed the first time through.

And I'm really appreciating the little bits of humo(u)r sprinkled amidst the sadness, frustration and hopelessness...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,908
Re: Severance (Apple TV)
« Reply #62 on: Today at 12:22:15 am »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 12:15:09 am
You'll pick up on a bunch of stuff missed the first time through.

And I'm really appreciating the little bits of humo(u)r sprinkled amidst the sadness, frustration and hopelessness...

That's a good point. I've only watched it once on release. There'll be a lot I've missed I'm sure. Looking forward to S2.

I'm supposed to be doing some work on the garden tomorrow in prep for the Spring, but bingeing Severance seems more appealing.

Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,070
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Severance (Apple TV)
« Reply #63 on: Today at 01:44:51 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:22:15 am
That's a good point. I've only watched it once on release. There'll be a lot I've missed I'm sure. Looking forward to S2.

I'm supposed to be doing some work on the garden tomorrow in prep for the Spring, but bingeing Severance seems more appealing.



😜

Cant imagine why you might think so
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,813
Re: Severance (Apple TV)
« Reply #64 on: Today at 11:00:19 am »
I loved this on release and need to at least rewatch the S1 finale again before Friday.  I've read through the episode guide on Wiki and refreshed myself with all the really important bits.

I'm curious about the work the "Innies" do in MDR.  Just putting numbers in the bins.

Has it been revealed if the numbers actually mean anything or is it just mind-numbing work they are given to keep them busy?

Logged

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,593
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Severance (Apple TV)
« Reply #65 on: Today at 11:03:39 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 11:00:19 am
I loved this on release and need to at least rewatch the S1 finale again before Friday.  I've read through the episode guide on Wiki and refreshed myself with all the really important bits.

I'm curious about the work the "Innies" do in MDR.  Just putting numbers in the bins.

Has it been revealed if the numbers actually mean anything or is it just mind-numbing work they are given to keep them busy?

They're populating xG stats for games nobody watches like Everton-Southampton.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 