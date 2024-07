The ending was one of the best I've seen in recent years - going to be a while I think, but I'm really looking forward to its return and finding out where the story goes next.



Spoiler specifically the cut to black and ding of the elevator opening



I don't think any episode of any TV series had a final scene better than Severance S1. And they built up to it perfectly throughout the season tooAnother one that to my mind was as good is the final scene in Mad Men.