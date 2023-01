Finished this last night and thought it was absolutely superb, eager to see what happens next. Unsettling, weird, sad, funny.



Just finished it and wow, it's good. I said it seemed a fresh concept after a couple of episodes, and after 9 it somehow feels even more so. It's now so intriguing and complex and asks different kinds of questions in terms of principles, ethics and possibilities - which is very hard to achieve at this point of time given abundance of fiction in a similar area like this.Shout out to Mark's sister, great character and very affectionately acted. She and many others in this happen to be very attractive too - particular shout out to the tall (severed) queens! Can see why Tramell Tillman has a lot of fans too, for those into guys.Me too! Hoping it's got funding and been green lit for a second season - it's too good to not see it played to its conclusion, but it's always a worry that there's enough of an audience for commercial considerations