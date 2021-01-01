Maybe after the other two are done we could end with an 8-man draft for the pre-70s. Surely we can round up just enough classic film buffs. I'm itching to pick some French new wave cinema



the 10s had many great films but also a lot of mass-produced formulaic films too.



Main issue with the 70's would probably be how many films almost no one's seen, especially once you get past the first few picks. Might be an idea to scrap the categories for that one? Up for either though.



Bet we do, not sure we will reach the same numbers as on the rest of the drafts, but think we can get around 10 with some luck. It will wrap up things nicely too. There are so many great pre-70s movements and filmmakers, that is just ridiculous. Hitchcock, Wilder, Welles, Bergman, Fellini, Kurosawa, Goddard and so many more, all in their prime. There's an embarrassment of riches. Maybe more for the snobbish type but I think it will be good fun.I think the 10s started really strongly and kind off slowed down later on, but I overall feel like it was a pretty great decade. Especially for smaller independent and arthouse films. Maybe not so much for big blockbusters or highbrow dramas, but I don't really watch superhero movies, so take that with a grain of salt.While we're on that subject. I feel like the 2020s are shaping up to be one of the worst decades for cinema. Covid had a hand in it for sure, but I can't say one film that I think will be considered a classic in years to come. Some excellent films that I really like personally, but nothing that will stand the test of time.Was thinking about that recently. There are a lot of great films in some categories but others that feel a bit shallow in comparison. Think we will have to scratch some, animation especially, and maybe make some others like drama, crime and thrillers, individual categories like we did with horror and sci-fi on this one.