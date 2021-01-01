Poll

Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,890
  • JFT96
Re: Chakan vs Nicholls - GROUP A (open until 7.30pm tonight):
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 10:03:33 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 09:53:55 pm
Yeah, I would love to do a pre-70s draft, but don't know how many would be interested. A 10s to present day would be great too, and probably be more accessible.   

Maybe after the other two are done we could end with an 8-man draft for the pre-70s. Surely we can round up just enough classic film buffs. I'm itching to pick some French new wave cinema  :D

Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,045
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chakan vs Nicholls - GROUP A (open until 7.30pm tonight):
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 10:21:06 pm »
00s have some great films too and with access to things like streaming and torrenting, I think most people have probably seen a wider variety of films from this decade too. Would love to do the 00s draft.

70s draft makes sense.

So does a Pre 70s draft.

the 10s had many great films but also a lot of mass-produced formulaic films too. 
Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,334
Re: Chakan vs Nicholls - GROUP A (open until 7.30pm tonight):
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 10:22:45 pm »
70's would be good, I think I'd be struggling after the first couple of rounds though.
Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,561
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chakan vs Nicholls - GROUP A (open until 7.30pm tonight):
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 11:40:53 pm »
Main issue with the 70's would probably be how many films almost no one's seen, especially once you get past the first few picks. Might be an idea to scrap the categories for that one? Up for either though.
Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,045
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chakan vs Nicholls - GROUP A (open until 7.30pm tonight):
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 11:58:50 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 11:40:53 pm
Main issue with the 70's would probably be how many films almost no one's seen, especially once you get past the first few picks. Might be an idea to scrap the categories for that one? Up for either though.

Don't know if it will be a big issue. Only towards the last few rounds in the draft, this will be an issue. May also have to get rid of the Animation category.

There are a lot of classic films from the 70s in all genres.  Horror, Sci-fi, Crime, War, and Drama genres all had many big hits in the 70s. It's definitely a lot weaker than the 80s when it comes to romance, comedy and family movie genres tho.
Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,229
  • Not Italian
Re: Chakan vs Nicholls - GROUP A (open until 7.30pm tonight):
« Reply #45 on: Today at 12:51:17 am »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 10:03:33 pm
Maybe after the other two are done we could end with an 8-man draft for the pre-70s. Surely we can round up just enough classic film buffs. I'm itching to pick some French new wave cinema  :D
Bet we do, not sure we will reach the same numbers as on the rest of the drafts, but think we can get around 10 with some luck. It will wrap up things nicely too. There are so many great pre-70s movements and filmmakers, that is just ridiculous. Hitchcock, Wilder, Welles, Bergman, Fellini, Kurosawa, Goddard and so many more, all in their prime. There's an embarrassment of riches. Maybe more for the snobbish type but I think it will be good fun.

Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 10:21:06 pm
the 10s had many great films but also a lot of mass-produced formulaic films too. 
I think the 10s started really strongly and kind off slowed down later on, but I overall feel like it was a pretty great decade. Especially for smaller independent and arthouse films. Maybe not so much for big blockbusters or highbrow dramas, but I don't really watch superhero movies, so take that with a grain of salt.

While we're on that subject. I feel like the 2020s are shaping up to be one of the worst decades for cinema. Covid had a hand in it for sure, but I can't say one film that I think will be considered a classic in years to come. Some excellent films that I really like personally, but nothing that will stand the test of time.

Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 11:40:53 pm
Main issue with the 70's would probably be how many films almost no one's seen, especially once you get past the first few picks. Might be an idea to scrap the categories for that one? Up for either though.
Was thinking about that recently. There are a lot of great films in some categories but others that feel a bit shallow in comparison. Think we will have to scratch some, animation especially, and maybe make some others like drama, crime and thrillers, individual categories like we did with horror and sci-fi on this one.
