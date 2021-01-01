« previous next »
PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
Today at 03:50:57 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:43:39 pm
Yep and also if it is a transition after a player or two move on then why not just sign more players and integrate them now? It could very well be that Klopp has no interest in writing off a year hence why he doesnt want to make too much change at the same time.

If this is a transitional season then so will be next year if we sign a couple of midfielders.
A transition season is  simply unacceptable with this team. Our 11 is littered with world class players that have an embarrassment of choices.

Alisson is World Class and arguably the best in the world.
Trent is the best Rightback in the world.
Virgil is the best defender in the world.
Robbo is world class.
Fab is world class.
Thiago is world class.
Salah is one of the best player in the world.
Klopp is one of the best managers in the world.

Big players want to win big trophies. Did you see how disappointed they were when we missed out on the title last season? We need to delete the transition bollocks from our dictionary.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
Today at 03:53:50 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 03:30:27 pm
The league obviously isn't over but it's hard not to see City running away with it this season - that was the case before a ball was kicked and it's become a lot harder to not see it than way based on the last 2 weeks. The problem is I can't see City dropping a single point before they play Spurs in about 4 or 5 games time. I can see us dropping some more silly points if we continue to be without Matip, Thiago, Jota and now Nunez for 3 games. They are key players and the back up is quite raw and young (Elliot, Carvalho, Curtis for example)

United is a big game already really - we really need to be winning it to kick start the campaign.

I dont think its particularly hard at all. They've had two games against opposition that almost could have been handpicked. If you're making judgements about a whole season based on Man City beating Bournemouth at home, then I genuinely don't know what to tell you. It used to be that you'd want at least ten games before it starts becoming clear who the 'players' are. Now we're doing after two...? Mental, genuinely mental. We played them two weeks ago and completely outclassed them. I know its been a bit of a damp squid of a start, we haven't won the first two, we've got a lot of injuries, people maybe expected another signing, but fucking hell.....its two games. They could lose Silva to Barca, lose to Newcastle at the weekend and we beat United....and that'd only be three games. Their forum (if you want to call it that) are apparently panicking that they've had a shit window if Silva leaves. They've got a small squad, they're an injury or two away from being massively weakened, Haaland just had a Lukaku-esque display. Now your striker only touching the ball 8 times when you win 4-0 are nice problems to have.....but even so, there's quite clearly going to be a period of adjustment getting him into the side. Just because its not affected their results in the first TWO games doesn't mean it won't.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
Today at 03:55:55 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:49:30 am
Yes we are a great side. I have said many times that I am fully delighted with our success, we won a league, FA Cup, League cup and Champions League. Thats the full set, and I won't be thinking about how much we didn't win in this period when we look back, it will be seen as the greatest period I have seen anyway.

That said, in every season you do want to win and the fact is we have a formidable opponent that will clock 90 points and the only reason to be disappointed by yesterday is because of their level. So yes, I do think about them all the time in relation to us.
They are a formidable opponent in the way that Lance Armstrong was a formidable cyclist. They have played fast and loose with the rules, their team of lawyers has been as vital to them as their footballing signings and I read somewhere that journalists who stick their head above the parapet to criticize City often find themselves coming under attack on social media - almost as if a state sponsored army of bots has been unleashed  ;) Their raison d'etre is to sportswash human rights abuses and their once salt-of-the-earth fans have morphed into a bunch of whingers who need a plastic flag and some organised singing to resemble anything like a die-hard supporter. They cannot hold a candle to us - nor their neighbours. Much as I detest the red Mancs, I would have much preferred us to be going up against Ferguson's side because it was built the right way and for the right reasons and they would have been a proper formidable opponent.
City in my mind are a stain on our game, I don't admire them and I never watch them unless they're playing against us. Until the powers-that-be sort them out then we have to put up with the fact that it's our poor luck that they're floating like a giant turd on the top of English football when we happen to have a fantastic team and a fantastic manager (and all round good human being). What I will not do is allow them to spoil my enjoyment of Jurgen's reign even if we don't end up with the silverware that we feel we deserve.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
Today at 03:56:53 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 03:33:52 pm
And players are going to start declining both in quality and in energy (Hendo, Mo and Bobby to name a few) - they simply can't give the same levels every game any more.

Ha ha

Might as well give up and go home then. Won't win another game in the next twenty seasons and will soon be playing Marine :(


Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
Today at 03:59:40 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:53:50 pm
I dont think its particularly hard at all. They've had two games against opposition that almost could have been handpicked. If you're making judgements about a whole season based on Man City beating Bournemouth at home, then I genuinely don't know what to tell you. It used to be that you'd want at least ten games before it starts becoming clear who the 'players' are. Now we're doing after two...? Mental, genuinely mental. We played them two weeks ago and completely outclassed them. I know its been a bit of a damp squid of a start, we haven't won the first two, we've got a lot of injuries, people maybe expected another signing, but fucking hell.....its two games. They could lose Silva to Barca, lose to Newcastle at the weekend and we beat United....and that'd only be three games. Their forum (if you want to call it that) are apparently panicking that they've had a shit window if Silva leaves. They've got a small squad, they're an injury or two away from being massively weakened, Haaland just had a Lukaku-esque display. Now your striker only touching the ball 8 times when you win 4-0 are nice problems to have.....but even so, there's quite clearly going to be a period of adjustment getting him into the side. Just because its not affected their results in the first TWO games doesn't mean it won't.

This.

Also  ;D
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
Today at 04:00:05 pm
Apparently our combined xG over the two games was 4.7, which is the highest in the league.

Guess it just comes down to finishing
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
Today at 04:02:55 pm
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
Today at 04:08:04 pm
One thing thats been bugging me, do our players have to laugh or smile when they miss a decent chance? Mané was always doing it, giving the impression he wasnt arsed( Im sure he actually was) Salah did it last night too. The amount of chances we miss is quite often a real issue. Id prefer players to be pissed off when they miss a chance rather than walk away smiling.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
Today at 04:08:11 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:31:57 pm
I dont buy this transitional season stuff. We have changed one attacker and thats it and if this is one of those then what the hell is next season where we probably buy two midfielders? Do we write that one off as well?
Just because you underrate the significance of that, doesn't make it any less challenging. Mane produced at an elite level for almost his entire time here, and was integral to the way we played. He also knew the system in and out. You make it sound like we are replacing an irrelevant role player. Diaz is also pretty new to the team, he's been here barely half a season.

Diaz and Nuñez are very different players to Mane and Firmino, and at the moment their level of performance and understanding of each other is not at the same level either. It's going to take time for that front three to gel and start producing at a similar rate. So expecting us to be at the same level in an attacking sense, as in previous seasons is pretty short-sighted in my view. And we need to be at our best to be challenging City.

Nobody is saying writing off, but having realistic expectations for the season. Remember the season after we won the league? It's very hard for teams without infinite resources to keep pushing season after season, especially when we haven't done a whole lot of business in the summer and signed mostly young players with lots of potential.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
Today at 04:11:07 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:31:57 pm
I dont buy this transitional season stuff. We have changed one attacker and thats it and if this is one of those then what the hell is next season where we probably buy two midfielders? Do we write that one off as well?

We've effectively changed 2 in that Diaz offers something different to Mane and Nunez is vastly different to Bobby, who's now realistically not first choice.

In addition, it's crystal clear to see the midfield needs work even if absolutely everyone was fit. I saw somewhere we have the oldest first choice 11 in the league - that is a serious red flag for me. But if we aren't going to sign a midfielder, which appears to be the case, we need to integrate diaz and nunez to a cohesive attacking unit. We need to bring on Elliot and Carvallo to offer a threat in premier league games. We need Jones to kick on. We need to tweak hendersons role - he looks grand in the 6, but seems to be found wanting in the 8. We need to unpick how our full backs get the best out of the new look forward line.

And the longer we wait to refresh the midfield, the harsher this transition will be.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
Today at 04:11:30 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:00:05 pm
Apparently our combined xG over the two games was 4.7, which is the highest in the league.

Guess it just comes down to finishing

Still don`t understand this xG stuff or how it is calculated but yeah, finishing in the first 2 games hasn`t been up to our usual standards
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
Today at 04:13:21 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:43:39 pm
Yep and also if it is a transition after a player or two move on then why not just sign more players and integrate them now? It could very well be that Klopp has no interest in writing off a year hence why he doesnt want to make too much change at the same time.

If this is a transitional season then so will be next year if we sign a couple of midfielders.
I'm sure that's not the sentiment internally. As you have stated though, we are already chasing City and it hasn't ended well for us in the past.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
Today at 04:14:42 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:00:05 pm
Apparently our combined xG over the two games was 4.7, which is the highest in the league.

Guess it just comes down to finishing

Yes. For what it's worth this is the biggest indicator that we could turn a corner at any point for me. Fulham got very lucky VVD stuck a leg out, Palace to an extent got lucky we didn't quite have our shooting boots on. If we continue to create chances at this rate we'll end up with high 80 points you'd say. Of course, that may not be enough, but there we are.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
Today at 04:17:05 pm
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 04:14:42 pm
Yes. For what it's worth this is the biggest indicator that we could turn a corner at any point for me. Fulham got very lucky VVD stuck a leg out, Palace to an extent got lucky we didn't quite have our shooting boots on. If we continue to create chances at this rate we'll end up with high 80 points you'd say. Of course, that may not be enough, but there we are.
No matter how poor we are, we don't lose many and we create chances to win.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
Today at 04:21:03 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:00:05 pm
Apparently our combined xG over the two games was 4.7, which is the highest in the league.

Guess it just comes down to finishing

Comes down to giving stupid goals away and being wide open defensively. Apart from those weird 3 cup finals (which is a club staple) we usually always score in a game. 2 at Fulham should have been plenty.

19/20 you knew 1-0 would be enough. If you go 1-0 down every game then you can't come back to win all of them.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
Today at 04:26:36 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:21:03 pm


19/20 you knew 1-0 would be enough.

It's Gomez time baby.

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
Today at 04:30:41 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 04:08:11 pm
Just because you underrate the significance of that, doesn't make it any less challenging. Mane produced at an elite level for almost his entire time here, and was integral to the way we played. He also knew the system in and out. You make it sound like we are replacing an irrelevant role player. Diaz is also pretty new to the team, he's been here barely half a season.

Diaz and Nuñez are very different players to Mane and Firmino, and at the moment their level of performance and understanding of each other is not at the same level either. It's going to take time for that front three to gel and start producing at a similar rate. So expecting us to be at the same level in an attacking sense, as in previous seasons is pretty short-sighted in my view. And we need to be at our best to be challenging City.

Nobody is saying writing off, but having realistic expectations for the season. Remember the season after we won the league? It's very hard for teams without infinite resources to keep pushing season after season, especially when we haven't done a whole lot of business in the summer and signed mostly young players with lots of potential.

If thats the case then next season will be a transitional season.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
Today at 04:37:14 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:00:05 pm
Apparently our combined xG over the two games was 4.7, which is the highest in the league.

Guess it just comes down to finishing
Does that mean our shooting has been shite?
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
Today at 04:39:08 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:30:41 pm
If thats the case then next season will be a transitional season.
Perhaps, but at least Darwin and Diaz will have a full season under their belt, and I don't think we're replacing anyway as important as Mane. So maybe to a lesser extent. 
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
Today at 04:41:58 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 04:37:14 pm
Does that mean our shooting has been shite?
It could be that we've come up against inspired goalkeepers but I can't really remember the Fulham or Palace goalkeepers making many saves.  So, yeah.

Of the three goals we have scored I'd imagine only the Salah goal was high xG.  I'm not sure how they'd calculate the xG for the Darwin goal seeing as though the defender kicked it against him.

According to Stevie it takes attacking players a bit longer to find their rhythm so we're all good.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
Today at 04:43:25 pm
Yeah our finishing hasn't been great, thats why we're not hitting the XG. But that'll come
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
Today at 04:46:33 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 04:39:08 pm
Perhaps, but at least Darwin and Diaz will have a full season under their belt, and I don't think we're replacing anyway as important as Mane. So maybe to a lesser extent.

From Summer 2017 onwards Mane, Salah and Firmino [with the fullbacks] have been the absolute heart of the threat we've carried. I wouldn't say we've ever really had absolute 'best in the world' midfielders, Fabinho has been in the argument certainly but I'm not sure Hendo, Gini, Keita, Milner, or Ox were and Thiago has probably come to us too late to be in the conversation. Therefore replacing some of our midfield should be more 'straighforward' than our forward line, you'd hope - atheletes, tactically aware, pace and power the key things for me. A bit of artistry [thiago/keita] not going amiss of course.

But up top I'm not sure I could tell you another player like Bobby, who we are now effectively replacing, and Mane was kind of unique too - so much flair but incredibly strong, fast and unpredictable at his best.

So yeah, replacing the forwards defintiely feels harder.

The next hard part will be replacing VVD. But I don't even want to consider that yet.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
Today at 04:49:15 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 04:41:58 pm
It could be that we've come up against inspired goalkeepers but I can't really remember the Fulham or Palace goalkeepers making many saves.  So, yeah.

Of the three goals we have scored I'd imagine only the Salah goal was high xG.  I'm not sure how they'd calculate the xG for the Darwin goal seeing as though the defender kicked it against him.

According to Stevie it takes attacking players a bit longer to find their rhythm so we're all good.

It has definitely been (all - including Mo and Diaz, as well as Nunez) our shooting has been off target last night,  Fulham's keeper was maybe MOTM, and we stuck 2 past him; last night it was just really bad finishing.  Darwin's goal was given an xG of 0.62 btw - very high (Salah's 0.48, then missed another 2 with a combined xgG of 0.8 )
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
Today at 05:17:13 pm
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 04:46:33 pm
From Summer 2017 onwards Mane, Salah and Firmino [with the fullbacks] have been the absolute heart of the threat we've carried. I wouldn't say we've ever really had absolute 'best in the world' midfielders, Fabinho has been in the argument certainly but I'm not sure Hendo, Gini, Keita, Milner, or Ox were and Thiago has probably come to us too late to be in the conversation. Therefore replacing some of our midfield should be more 'straighforward' than our forward line, you'd hope - atheletes, tactically aware, pace and power the key things for me. A bit of artistry [thiago/keita] not going amiss of course.

But up top I'm not sure I could tell you another player like Bobby, who we are now effectively replacing, and Mane was kind of unique too - so much flair but incredibly strong, fast and unpredictable at his best.

So yeah, replacing the forwards defintiely feels harder.

The next hard part will be replacing VVD. But I don't even want to consider that yet.
Agree with that. Not to take anything away from our midfielders, I think they do a tactically and physically very demanding and mostly thankless job, but yes, our midfield has always been more functional than anything. Some people have bemoaned our lack of creativity in that area for years, but I think that's mostly by design. Of course, if we had a prime Steven Gerrard on our side, it would have been a different story, but that's beside the point.

One could argue though, that with a more traditional number 9 in Nuñez, we will need more creativity from the midfield. That's possibly why we're looking to play Harvey in there, but who knows. I do think people already speculating about what we're gonna do next summer, is a bit premature. We don't really need what direction we're gonna go. Maybe Elliot makes himself an indispensable part of the side, and that makes the whole transition from the midfield easier. Curtis might take another jump and play more minutes. If those things happen, then the whole midfield situation looks a lot healthier going forward.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
Today at 05:17:17 pm
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 04:14:42 pm
Yes. For what it's worth this is the biggest indicator that we could turn a corner at any point for me. Fulham got very lucky VVD stuck a leg out, Palace to an extent got lucky we didn't quite have our shooting boots on. If we continue to create chances at this rate we'll end up with high 80 points you'd say. Of course, that may not be enough, but there we are.

Interesting re: the XG. However the eye test suggests we look well off it and not ready to carry the form of the 2nd half of the season into the first half of this season. Outside of when we had 10 men  yesterday I thought we looked pretty blunt yesterday. Lots of effort but very little quality, cohesion and creativity. To be fair Philips lack of quality on the ball was a factor which will hopefully be something we don't see going forward. That said, I think we struggle to control games without Thiago which is an issue against low block teams particularly when we find our energy doesn't overwhelm these sides after the first 20 minutes.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
Today at 05:25:38 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:53:50 pm
I dont think its particularly hard at all. They've had two games against opposition that almost could have been handpicked.
You could also say the same about Fulham and Palace
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
Today at 05:28:06 pm
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 05:25:38 pm
You could also say the same about Fulham and Palace

Palace at home will not be easy for City though. With the pace that Palace have in attack, please do not play Ayew though.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
Today at 05:41:08 pm
Quote from: MdArshad on Today at 05:28:06 pm
Palace at home will not be easy for City though. With the pace that Palace have in attack, please do not play Ayew though.

But they should win. I expect they will be 7 ahead of us by the time we play United.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
Today at 05:43:31 pm
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 04:14:42 pm
If we continue to create chances at this rate we'll end up with high 80 points you'd say. Of course, that may not be enough, but there we are.

That's pretty much how I see it. I reckon we'll finish in or around 85 points this season, which given the current stage of this squads development would be yet another outstanding finish. Just like last night, we'll drop points in games we should be winning, and then make them up by spawning points in games we deserve to lose. We'll concede the odd late equaliser, but score a ton of late winners. Some weeks we'll look irresistible, other weeks we'll look knackered. Senior players will have howlers on the same day that squad players play blinders. Some refs will fuck us over and some refs will bail us out. We'll be in the middle of a run of clean sheets and fuck it up with a howler. We'll win a couple of games 1-0 then leather someone by 5. Players will get injured, suspensions handed down, posts will be hit, penalties awarded for and against, and on we'll roll. Because that's how football works. Its not designed to conform to expectations or ideals

It still won't stop c*nts coming on here in May though, particularly if City finish on 88 points, and subjecting us to inane reductionist bollox like "it was the Fulham and Palace draws that cost us".
 
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
Today at 05:44:10 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:41:08 pm
But they should win. I expect they will be 7 ahead of us by the time we play United.

I know it's been said in different versions in the thread but right now we really can't worry about City at all. If we're worried the leagues gone already or whatever that's fine. If we're thinking it's too early to worry the leagues gone that's also fine. But putting our energy - us and the players - into praying those c*nts drop points got us nowhere a few times now.

Take care of ourselves, starting with twatting that dross at old trafford, and the time to worry about City will come. But we need to tick up a great deal at our end before we do.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
Today at 05:49:23 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 05:43:31 pm
That's pretty much how I see it. I reckon we'll finish in or around 85 points this season, which given the current stage of this squads development would be yet another outstanding finish. Just like last night, we'll drop points in games we should be winning, and then make them up by spawning points in games we deserve to lose. We'll concede the odd late equaliser, but score a ton of late winners. Some weeks we'll look irresistible, other weeks we'll look knackered. Senior players will have howlers on the same day that squad players play blinders. Some refs will fuck us over and some refs will bail us out. We'll be in the middle of a run of clean sheets and fuck it up with a howler. We'll win a couple of games 1-0 then leather someone by 5. Players will get injured, suspensions handed down, posts will be hit, penalties awarded for and against, and on we'll roll. Because that's how football works. Its not designed to conform to expectations or ideals

It still won't stop c*nts coming on here in May though, particularly if City finish on 88 points, and subjecting us to inane reductionist bollox like "it was the Fulham and Palace draws that cost us".
 

To be fair i dont think we will pin point the Fulham and Palace draws in that scenario because City are getting well over 90 points.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
Today at 05:53:05 pm
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 05:44:10 pm

I know it's been said in different versions in the thread but right now we really can't worry about City at all. If we're worried the leagues gone already or whatever that's fine. If we're thinking it's too early to worry the leagues gone that's also fine. But putting our energy - us and the players - into praying those c*nts drop points got us nowhere a few times now.

Take care of ourselves, starting with twatting that dross at old trafford, and the time to worry about City will come. But we need to tick up a great deal at our end before we do.

Thing is i really enjoyed last season and wasnt that disappointed when we didnt make it by the end probably because by Jan i believed we were out of the race. Safe to say if we are 8 or 9 points behind by the first international break then it will be what it is and ill just enjoy it anyway.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
Today at 05:55:27 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:49:23 pm
To be fair i dont think we will pin point the Fulham and Palace draws in that scenario because City are getting well over 90 points.

I'm not just saying this to be some kind of blinkered 'top red' but for what it's worth I think they're a couple of injuries away from a sticky period. And that'll remain the case for a while. Haaland is great, but he gets injured. KDB is sensational, but he gets injured. If that co-incides then that'll be great news for us.

It's all ifs buts and maybes as its' so early, but I feel like City will tweak their style a bit this season too and it won't always work out perfect.

But anyway, like I say, fuck them. Let's get us right first.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
Today at 05:58:05 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03
A transition season is  simply unacceptable with this team. Our 11 is littered with world class players that have an embarrassment of choices.

Alisson is World Class and arguably the best in the world.
Trent is the best Rightback in the world.
Virgil is the best defender in the world.
Robbo is world class.
Fab is world class.
Thiago is world class.
Salah is one of the best player in the world.
Klopp is one of the best managers in the world.

Big players want to win big trophies. Did you see how disappointed they were when we missed out on the title last season? We need to delete the transition bollocks from our dictionary.

Agree with this. Ferguson never finished lower than 3rd during the PL era. Remaining competitive while refreshing the team is the hallmark of great clubs and managers. The challenge for Klopp is to build a second great team while still winning trophies which he is capable of doing with the right backing.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #874 on: Today at 05:58:27 pm »
When did the phrase 'top red' come in to common use? I've heard with alarming frequency over the past year or so.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #875 on: Today at 06:20:15 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:58:27 pm
When did the phrase 'top red' come in to common use? I've heard with alarming frequency over the past year or so.


It's something only Top Reds know.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #876 on: Today at 06:36:11 pm »
Quote from: MdArshad on Today at 05:28:06 pm
Palace at home will not be easy for City though. With the pace that Palace have in attack, please do not play Ayew though.
It will, and it should have been easy for us. Terrible finishing and a red card cost us. I accept when a team come to Anfield and put in a good defensively display, but that wasn't Palace last night, they were awful. One classy moment from Zaha was the only bit of quality they showed.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #877 on: Today at 06:45:47 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:49:23 pm
To be fair i dont think we will pin point the Fulham and Palace draws in that scenario because City are getting well over 90 points.
I would not be too sure. They have more players going to the World cup than us (I think everyone on their squad is going to be there bar Haaland, Mahrez and the new kid they just signed) and you'd expect most of them to at least last till the Quarter finals. That is one of the things which makes me believe that neither team will bypass the 90 point mark this year.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #878 on: Today at 06:49:09 pm »
Be nice if a ref would grow some balls on time wasting one of these days. The goalie was literally at it all game and the ref decides in the 90th minute to show a yellow. Its just pointless reffing
