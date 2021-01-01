Perhaps, but at least Darwin and Diaz will have a full season under their belt, and I don't think we're replacing anyway as important as Mane. So maybe to a lesser extent.
From Summer 2017 onwards Mane, Salah and Firmino [with the fullbacks] have been the absolute heart of the threat we've carried. I wouldn't say we've ever really had absolute 'best in the world' midfielders, Fabinho has been in the argument certainly but I'm not sure Hendo, Gini, Keita, Milner, or Ox were and Thiago has probably come to us too late to be in the conversation. Therefore replacing some of our midfield should be more 'straighforward' than our forward line, you'd hope - atheletes, tactically aware, pace and power the key things for me. A bit of artistry [thiago/keita] not going amiss of course.
But up top I'm not sure I could tell you another player like Bobby, who we are now effectively replacing, and Mane was kind of unique too - so much flair but incredibly strong, fast and unpredictable at his best.
So yeah, replacing the forwards defintiely feels harder.
The next hard part will be replacing VVD. But I don't even want to consider that yet.