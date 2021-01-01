Yes we are a great side. I have said many times that I am fully delighted with our success, we won a league, FA Cup, League cup and Champions League. Thats the full set, and I won't be thinking about how much we didn't win in this period when we look back, it will be seen as the greatest period I have seen anyway.



That said, in every season you do want to win and the fact is we have a formidable opponent that will clock 90 points and the only reason to be disappointed by yesterday is because of their level. So yes, I do think about them all the time in relation to us.



They are a formidable opponent in the way that Lance Armstrong was a formidable cyclist. They have played fast and loose with the rules, their team of lawyers has been as vital to them as their footballing signings and I read somewhere that journalists who stick their head above the parapet to criticize City often find themselves coming under attack on social media - almost as if a state sponsored army of bots has been unleashedTheir raison d'etre is to sportswash human rights abuses and their once salt-of-the-earth fans have morphed into a bunch of whingers who need a plastic flag and some organised singing to resemble anything like a die-hard supporter. They cannot hold a candle to us - nor their neighbours. Much as I detest the red Mancs, I would have much preferred us to be going up against Ferguson's side because it was built the right way and for the right reasons and they would have been a proper formidable opponent.City in my mind are a stain on our game, I don't admire them and I never watch them unless they're playing against us. Until the powers-that-be sort them out then we have to put up with the fact that it's our poor luck that they're floating like a giant turd on the top of English football when we happen to have a fantastic team and a fantastic manager (and all round good human being). What I will not do is allow them to spoil my enjoyment of Jurgen's reign even if we don't end up with the silverware that we feel we deserve.