Wouldn't describe it as losing your shit but not winning the first 2 games against shit teams is a real cause for concern. Injuries now costing us too. Some of our players are injury prone. Sure they do a job but it's no use being out for most games where we need them.



I disagree it's a real cause for concern, not just yet anyway. And people are losing their shit, the same as last week - the first game of the season - where every set of dropped points is a result of serious issues, be it hubris and arrogance of the players or the manager or the recruitment team, our players being past their best, too much training or the club not buying the players people want. The transfers are the main thing at the moment, every time we drop points it's because of we haven't signed a midfielder. It was commented on last week and again after yesterday's result. And it was the same last season, every set of dropped points was as a result of something much deeper than it actually was and that started right from the first draw of the season against Chelsea at Anfield where the same old were complaining (just like yesterday) that the club not signing players was the reason we drew and how Chelsea's squad was so much better. And every time we dropped points it was the same.So it's not just about yesterday or the first game of the season but the mindset that anything than a victory in every game is somehow a serious cause for concern. And yeah, yesterday's result was rubbish and I'm gutted too but we could have won that match (unlike the Fulham game) and to act like the season's over and we're definitely going to be struggling, which is what I've seen from a number of posters, is childish and reeks of entitlement. No team is perfect, they all have issues, they all struggle from time and thankfully, we're been pretty great over the past few years to the extent that any set of dropped points is seen as a bad result. That doesn't mean people have to throw their toys out of the pram when it happens or that it's a huge concern for our season or beyond.Anyway, it's not even about the result yesterday or discussion of some of the issues we have, more a general trend about over the top behaviour every time things don't go our way.