« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')  (Read 20662 times)

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,449
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #800 on: Today at 11:49:30 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:46:08 am
I couldn't give a fuck about them.

It's impossible for any normal club to compete against an entire oil state when your own league is colluding with them, so all we can do is what we can do.

And I tell you what, we've done fucking amazing. This is one of the best Liverpool sides I've ever seen.

Great manager, great bunch of players and we're a joy to watch when we're back in our stride.

Yes we are a great side. I have said many times that I am fully delighted with our success, we won a league, FA Cup, League cup and Champions League. Thats the full set, and I won't be thinking about how much we didn't win in this period when we look back, it will be seen as the greatest period I have seen anyway.

That said, in every season you do want to win and the fact is we have a formidable opponent that will clock 90 points and the only reason to be disappointed by yesterday is because of their level. So yes, I do think about them all the time in relation to us.
Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,851
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #801 on: Today at 11:51:47 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 11:01:25 am
What Jurgen and the boys have done with the net transfer spend we've had over the past 5 years is a miracle. This table is eye-opening.

https://www.transferleague.co.uk/premier-league-last-five-seasons/transfer-league-tables/premier-league-table-last-five-seasons

While we cannot and should not seek to compete with City's spending, the owners can certainly afford to spend a bit more if the technical department identify a player that is good enough. Jurgen is a team player and isn't in the habit of throwing the owners under the bus but that doesn't mean behind the scenes that he is absolutely happy with the squad he has. 

There also needs to be some analysis of our preseason preparation. We have incurred an absurd number of injuries, most of it during preseason. Perhaps it's just bad luck but it's an odd coincidence to lose 3 centre backs, 4 midfielders and 2 forwards in such a short space of time.

On to the game, two draws is certainly a poor start but it's not a catastrophe. The performance last night was much better than the first game and as players return we will get stronger. No point looking at City and conceding the title. We can't control their spending or the fact that you need 95 pts to win the league. We can only do the best we can and see where that takes us.

I don't think that transfer table is completely accurate - having double checked all the numbers on transfermarkt, then we get:
From 2017/18 season up until the end of last season (so not including this window) - Purchased Gross of £483.6m, Sold of 285.37, for a Net spend of 198.21
From 2017/18 season up until and including this usmmer - Purchased Gross of £560.8m, Sold of 358, for a Net spend of 202.8
From 2018/19 season up until and including this summer - Purchased Gross of 404.51m, Sold of 191.95, for a Net spend of 212.56

Even if they are including the January window from 2018, but not the summer from 2017 (which would then include the VVD/Coutinho deals, taking our Purchases up to about 484, and Sales to about 313m, so a net spend of about 171m - nowhere near as low as the 90m that table suggests.

Either way, we are definitely under spending compared to City/Utd/Chelsea/Arsenal/Everton - the data though,is just crap.  It doesn't take 5 secons to realise that Brighton last summer sold Ben White for £53m to realise that a total Sales of "14.6m" across 5 years is just rubbish.  Brighton, btw, have (for the same seasons as Lpool above, to show how badly inaccurate that website is):
From 2017/18 season up until the end of last season (so not including this window) - Purchased Gross of £287m, Sold of 109.5, for a Net spend of £177m
From 2017/18 season up until and including this summer - Purchased Gross of £304.6m, Sold of £200m, for a Net spend of 104.6
From 2018/19 season up until and including this summer - Purchased Gross of £234.76m, Sold of £109.46, for a Net spend of 125m
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,949
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #802 on: Today at 11:56:47 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:15:39 am
Im obsessed with City. Cant see how you cant be if you want to win the league.

Be aware of them but dont let it ruin your enjoyment of watching us
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,539
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #803 on: Today at 11:57:59 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 10:49:39 am
Can anyone explain or even throw up a suggestion about the drop off between these first two games and the Community Shield v City?
I think it's as simple as:
- Man City play a style that suits us.  The game was open and more like a toe-to-toe slugfest.  Fulham and Palace both condensed the space and tried to hit us on the break (through the physicality of Mitrovic and the pace of Zaha).
- We've had a run on injuries that have disrupted our team.
Logged

Offline Goalposts for Jumpers

  • Mon Ranager's Alter-Ego.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,745
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #804 on: Today at 12:00:00 pm »
My 2 cents...

I felt we were tactically poor both against Fulham and against Palace for almost completely opposite reasons.  At Fulham we were determined to control the play and pass through the lines,  but our midfield was forced too deep and invited pressure.  Thiago figured things out after about 30mins, but Hendo couldn't find Bobby or Mo at all.  We couldn't find our forwards with balls into feet and didn't take any advantage of the space in behind in the first half.  Second half we improved.

Against Palace we had too many players trying to push on.  At times it looked like we were playing a front 6. The problem is that it made us too easy to mark and we just ended up playing in front of them.  Consequently our creative players kept receiving the ball with their backs to goal and no space to play in, hence the constant balls back to Fab.  Milly and Elliott should have come shorter,  got their heads up more and drawn Palace out a bit to create space.

We'll figure it out pretty soon I reckon.  The issue I and many others have,  I think,  is that it doesn't happen with a world class midfield.  Thiago would figure it out,  as he did against Fulham, Milner and Elliott are not currently world class. As a team competing against City and vying for the CL,  it's a weakness, imo. 
Logged

Offline plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,443
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #805 on: Today at 12:00:16 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 11:05:27 am
Good point, forgot the water break.  Did we have 1 in the second half as well?  Assuming we didn't, 9 subs used @ 30s a sub meant the ref added on a total of 30s for the red card, 2 injuries, 1 goal and ALL the time wasting he he warned them about; compared to 2 mins in the 1st half for the 1 or 2 injury and 1 goal

Yeah I don't remember there being one in the second half. Not sure because there were two subs a la 3 players each time that he counted less time per substitution then? Don't know what the rulebook says about that? If anything.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,449
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #806 on: Today at 12:01:26 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:56:47 am
Be aware of them but dont let it ruin your enjoyment of watching us

They don't. If we don't win the league, its fine, ive seen us win it, I am more than content.
Logged

Offline redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,769
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #807 on: Today at 12:12:26 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 11:05:27 am
Good point, forgot the water break.  Did we have 1 in the second half as well?  Assuming we didn't, 9 subs used @ 30s a sub meant the ref added on a total of 30s for the red card, 2 injuries, 1 goal and ALL the time wasting he he warned them about; compared to 2 mins in the 1st half for the 1 or 2 injury and 1 goal
It isn't 30 seconds per sub, but 30 seconds per sub break - so x5, rather than x9 - so, two and a half minutes for the rest. Still probably a bit short.
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,743
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #808 on: Today at 12:24:00 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 10:50:29 am
While I appreciate that City skew all financial conversations (as do Chelsea, and soon Newcastle) but the flipside of that argument is that Liverpool have seriously under spent compared to about every team in the league, in terms of their expenditure to revenue capabilities. I mean, Villa and Everton have outspent Liverpool over the last ten years (though much good it has done them), while Liverpool are 7th on net spend over the last 5 years in the PL. there is some pride to be taken in that thriftiness, but further investment in the squad would have been far more preferable. 
I agree mate, and without derailing this into a spending debate, every time I hear the club say the old "There aren't any suitable players out there", I'm usually smiling to myself thinking they omitted the "for the right price" bit  ;D

It is what it is, and this is nothing new, back to the Rafa days we had Chelsea do the same (albeit City's spending is more insane, if that's possible). Rafa had to work his magic and try to find gems.

It is one hell of a ride with this team and Klopp continues to do wonders. There's merit in keeping our head down and getting on with it. At the same time, not questioning what City do, will normalise their practice. I don't think it's unreasonable to say hang on, it can't be right that they have set such a standard where 2 draws into a season and some are thinking it's over.
Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,851
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #809 on: Today at 12:28:58 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 12:12:26 pm
It isn't 30 seconds per sub, but 30 seconds per sub break - so x5, rather than x9 - so, two and a half minutes for the rest. Still probably a bit short.

Have they changed that - as it has always been 30s per sub irrelevant as to whether a substitution was made at the same time as others, and having quickly searched, I can see no evidence of them changing it - and the law doesn't actually mention a specific time or whether it is per substiutution or per "group of substitutions".  Also it makes no sense to suggest that doing, say 6 substitutions at a time (3 for each team), takes the same time as 1 substitution.  Even last night, when we made 3 at a time, they certainly took longer than 1 minute together to come off the pitch  - even if it took less time than the 3 would have done individually.
Logged

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,190
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #810 on: Today at 12:38:37 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:30:43 am
Was it a headbutt?

If it was then how come no damage whatsoever? Have you ever been nutted? Have you seen someone nutted?

Sadly I have seen it a few times and the person involved has been fucked and hospitalised.

Of course, in reals terms it doesn't really count as an actual headbutt, he barely touched him, and we all know the fall to the ground was for effect. He was sent off for moving his head in that direction and making contact. Not many get away with it in that situation. No point trying to compare it to an actual fight.

It's the same as being sent off for raising your hand, and either way it's not something we've done as a squad.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online LuverlyRita

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 88
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #811 on: Today at 12:40:40 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 10:51:21 am
-  Elliot was good, I'll agree, but so was Carvalho when he came on (maybe because Palace were tiring at the time),
Carvalho got knocked off the ball a couple of times which made me think that he's not quite ready to start a game. However coming on as a sub when, as you say the opposition are tiring, will help his development and he did well. Shame that his shot didn't go in! For the same reasons I think that Nunez made an impact against City and Fulham because he was introduced to the game in the second half. He will also take time to adjust to the pace and physicality of the Prem and possibly he was also not ready to start a game and only did so because of injuries. The lad deserves some patience and despite him fluffing some chances last night (he was not alone in doing that), he's chalked up two goals in 3 competitive games despite only playing part of each game. He's also been involved in the creation of two other goals.
I vowed to avoid Twitter today but got sucked in as usual and there is a video doing the rounds of the interactions between Nunez and Andersen throughout the game. In retrospect that red card looked like an accident waiting to happen and arguably one of the management team should have spotted that trouble was brewing and subbed him before he gave Tierney a reason to give him his marching orders.
Logged

Online Zimagic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,411
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #812 on: Today at 12:47:32 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 12:40:40 pm
I vowed to avoid Twitter today but got sucked in as usual and there is a video doing the rounds of the interactions between Nunez and Andersen throughout the game. In retrospect that red card looked like an accident waiting to happen and arguably one of the management team should have spotted that trouble was brewing and subbed him before he gave Tierney a reason to give him his marching orders.

Anderson said he was at Nunez all game, obviously with the intention of getting him sent off. He seemed a little surprised that it worked.
Logged
"Truth, Justice, Freedom, Reasonably-Priced Love and a Hard-Boiled Egg!"

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,318
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #813 on: Today at 12:48:03 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 11:19:29 pm
Wouldn't describe it as losing your shit but not winning the first 2 games against shit teams is a real cause for concern. Injuries now costing us too. Some of our players are injury prone. Sure they do a job but it's no use being out for most games where we need them.

I disagree it's a real cause for concern, not just yet anyway. And people are losing their shit, the same as last week - the first game of the season - where every set of dropped points is a result of serious issues, be it hubris and arrogance of the players or the manager or the recruitment team, our players being past their best, too much training  or the club not buying the players people want. The transfers are the main thing at the moment, every time we drop points it's because of we haven't signed a midfielder. It was commented on last week and again after yesterday's result. And it was the same last season, every set of dropped points was as a result of something much deeper than it actually was and that started right from the first draw of the season against Chelsea at Anfield where the same old were complaining (just like yesterday) that the club not signing players was the reason we drew and how Chelsea's squad was so much better. And every time we dropped points it was the same.

So it's not just about yesterday or the first game of the season but the mindset that anything than a victory in every game is somehow a serious cause for concern.  And yeah, yesterday's result was rubbish and I'm gutted too but we could have won that match (unlike the Fulham game) and to act like the season's over and we're definitely going to be struggling, which is what I've seen from a number of posters, is childish and reeks of entitlement. No team is perfect, they all have issues, they all struggle from time and thankfully, we're been pretty great over the past few years to the extent that any set of dropped points is seen as a bad result. That doesn't mean people have to throw their toys out of the pram when it happens or that it's a huge concern for our season or beyond.

Anyway, it's not even about the result yesterday or discussion of some of the issues we have, more a general trend about over the top behaviour every time things don't go our way.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Damian V

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 380
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #814 on: Today at 12:53:53 pm »
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,043
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #815 on: Today at 12:55:04 pm »
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,172
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #816 on: Today at 12:57:30 pm »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 07:10:02 am
You'll do well to find a worse home debut in Liverpool history than Darwin.

Not only did he fluff 2 basic chances by failing to connect with the football, he lost his head and cost us 2 points.

Now we have no out and out striker for 3 games, how can you be so stupid honestly.

Daniel Padelli was way worse, in terms of quality. But didn't make things worse by lashing out
Logged

Offline Damian V

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 380
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #817 on: Today at 01:16:22 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:55:04 pm
His home debut was in the Europa League qualifiers though.
Fair enough
Logged

Offline Geezer08

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,543
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #818 on: Today at 01:22:09 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:11:34 am
Our results since 28th December in PL:

DWWWWWWWWWWDWWWDWWWDD

Amazing - and its something that is not appreciated enough! Liverpool FC have worked miracles in the last 5 seasons - its an amazing time to be a supporter. Thats probably the biggest achievement of Jurgen Klopp to make a simple draw feel like the end of the world - how standards have changed over the last 5 seasons
Logged

Offline Dr Stu-Pid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 677
  • ******
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #819 on: Today at 02:16:35 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 11:01:25 am
There also needs to be some analysis of our preseason preparation. We have incurred an absurd number of injuries, most of it during preseason. Perhaps it's just bad luck but it's an odd coincidence to lose 3 centre backs, 4 midfielders and 2 forwards in such a short space of time. 

Maybe it has something to do with playing literally every possible game last season and then having a massively shortened pre-season due to the corrupt people at FIFA deciding to award a World Cup to Qatar and that leading to a winter World Cup?  And then to make things worse the equally corrupt people at UEFA insist on playing pointless Nations League games to further condense the amount of time that players can rest in pre-season.  Klopp has been telling people that this schedule is ridiculous and not sustainable for the players for a few years, but no one is ever going to listen.

We play a ridiculously high paced and high tempo game, and the players have to be brought up to speed quickly in pre-season to be ready.  Sadly that seems to have lead to a number of injuries (most of them minor luckily) and has left us somewhat short.  But if we would have been unprepared for the season then there is a very good chance that they would have picked up injuries anyway.
Logged

Offline mrantarctica

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,771
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #820 on: Today at 02:20:11 pm »
Some highly over reactionary material on here. It's the start of the season and many first team players are out with injuries and we've drawn 2 games. Last season Man City drew 6 and lost 3. We draw 8 and lost 2. The point is that 2 draws does not a season make, and there's also absolutely no reason why we can't get back to winning ways against Man Utd and then kickstart a run of wins from there.

Fab, VVD, Hendo, Robbo and Trent don't look at all near 100% I wonder if perhaps they didn't get the best pre-season in. It's also World Cup year and I'm sure that must play on the minds of some players who are guaranteed selection for their respective national teams. That and the aforementioned truncated preparation and load on players isn't in our favour because we play an energetic style.

I also think that Firmino and Hendo have gone off the boil in so far as their overall level and consistency in the last 12 months. Certainly from Hendo's point of view, I wonder if he plays too much and that's why perhaps we are easing him into the season by giving him a few less games at the beginning. Once the injuries settle down, some of the fringe lads really need to step up big time this season. Naby, Curtis, Gomez, Kostas, Diogo and the younger lads can hopefully maintain a high level of consistency and fitness because we can't just keep relying on the big names to do it for us every week.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:25:10 pm by mrantarctica »
Logged

Offline Dr Stu-Pid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 677
  • ******
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #821 on: Today at 02:21:13 pm »
Good to see some more sensible posts in this thread today after some of the utter garbage that I read last night.

I think that we have to look for positives, and we have shown resilience in the face of adversity in both of the games so far.  We came back to recover from a very dubious penalty against Fulham, and then came back to recover from being a goal down and a man down just after half-time last night. That should tell you a lot about the spirit and togetherness of the team and squad, and will serve us well for the rest of the season. The performance last night was also very good, and if we play like that every game for the rest of the season then we'll be looking at 90+ points again despite dropping 4 points early on.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,539
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #822 on: Today at 02:25:02 pm »
Quote from: mrantarctica on Today at 02:20:11 pm
Some highly over reactionary material on here. It's the start of the season and many first team players are out with injuries and we've drawn 2 games. Last season Man City drew 6 and lost 3. We draw 8 and lost 2. The point is that 2 draws does not a season make, and there's also absolutely no reason why we can't get back to winning ways against Man Utd and then kickstart a run of wins from there.

Fab, VVD, Hendo, Robbo and Trent don't look at all near 100% I wonder if perhaps they didn't get the best pre-season in. It's also World Cup year and I'm sure that must play on the minds of some players who are guaranteed selection for their respective national teams. That and the aforementioned truncated preparation and load on players isn't in our favour because we play an energetic style.

I also think that Firmino and Hendo have gone off the boil in so far as their overall level and consistency in the last 12 months.
I think I'm right in saying they all had internationals in June (I'm not sure about Hendo).  Off the back of a long season they were almost certainly games they could have done without.

With Robbo and Trent though I think them looking a bit off it is as much to do with our midfield misfiring as anything.
Logged

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,243
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #823 on: Today at 02:37:02 pm »
We started out fast and I had a bad feeling when we couldn't make the first 20 minutes count. I'm no tactics expert, so I don't know what we do about consistently conceding first, but we need to fix it. It was more understandable at the end of last season due to the competing priorities and exhaustion within the team. Perhaps it's the same scenario as a result of the short preseason

Overall, really disappointing start to the season. I honestly expected us to start fast this season, naively. It's going to be a very tough uphill battle from here though.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,670
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #824 on: Today at 02:44:58 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 02:37:02 pm
We started out fast and I had a bad feeling when we couldn't make the first 20 minutes count. I'm no tactics expert, so I don't know what we do about consistently conceding first, but we need to fix it. It was more understandable at the end of last season due to the competing priorities and exhaustion within the team. Perhaps it's the same scenario as a result of the short preseason

Overall, really disappointing start to the season. I honestly expected us to start fast this season, naively. It's going to be a very tough uphill battle from here though.
I had the same feeling when Milner blazed over then Nunez completely fluffed a chance at the back post.
Logged

Online Zimagic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,411
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #825 on: Today at 02:45:36 pm »
Tell you what, though, I wish it was someone other than Milner who'd had that first chance from the rebound off the keeper. Clipping it to the far side of the keeper would likely have been the opening goal after 90 seconds. Suddenly it's a different game and we're not talking about Nunez getting sent off but more likely his first Anfield goal(s) as we go on to batter Palace.

Fine margins.
Logged
"Truth, Justice, Freedom, Reasonably-Priced Love and a Hard-Boiled Egg!"

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,157
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #826 on: Today at 02:49:03 pm »
Disappointing result but much improved performance. "One of them" that just happened at an inopportune time. Hard to see us four behind City already but we must remember last season. I figured we'd always have a few teething problems early based on the shakeup. Thought Elliot was fantastic last night and my MOTM. Trent was sensational too at times.

Credit to Palace - Zaha's finish has to be one of the best counterattacking goals we've seen at Anfield in quite a while. There was no saving that. Biggest issue for me was not fouling the player in the build up and taking a yellow - I think Fabinho (?) had a clear run at the player and couldn't clean him out.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,243
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #827 on: Today at 02:49:48 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:42:49 pm
I know people will fixate on the league points but being objective we're probably not well placed to challenge City this year as we haven't done enough in the market and a couple of our players look clearly on the downside now...  but we'll be solidly top 4 so hopefully the silver lining will be watching some of these younger talents develop
Came to this conclusion last night. We are almost starting from scratch in attack, Salah the obvious exception. We became spoiled the past 5 or so years with Salah, Mane, and Firmino having an elite understanding and talent level. Nunez and Diaz look like suitable replacements, but it's becoming increasingly clear it will take time for them to develop that chemistry.

Midfield is an entirely different conversation. The structure of our midfield feels wrong when you take into account injury history, age, and profile. I can only assume the hope is Elliott and Jones make that step up and become reliable squad options, but that's a tough ask. They will get the minutes to prove themselves, and for what it's worth I thought Elliott looked great yesterday. Once he bulks up, I have a feeling he could make that spot in midfield his own.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,157
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #828 on: Today at 02:50:53 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:42:49 pm
I posted pre match I didn't like the team and thought we'd struggle.... but was actually pretty wrong
There was a lot of drama and bollocks in that match but we basically played well, dominated and managed to somehow not score in the first half.
We run out comfortable winners of that one 9 times out of 10

The only criticism is starting Phillips vs a counter attacking, pacy team - it was a bizarre choice and flat out mistake which cost us the 3 points. Its especially odd as the coaching staff had so many games as a sample from 2 seasons ago. It's like they just went on 'hopium', didn't change a thing about our set up and tried to get away with it.
Plenty of positives, Trent's passing is ludicrously good if he has time, Diaz is one of the most entertaining players on the planet and Elliot looks back to his best post injury

I know people will fixate on the league points but being objective we're probably not well placed to challenge City this year as we haven't done enough in the market and a couple of our players look clearly on the downside now...  but we'll be solidly top 4 so hopefully the silver lining will be watching some of these younger talents develop

Agree with this.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,208
  • Not Italian
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #829 on: Today at 03:14:37 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:48:03 pm
I disagree it's a real cause for concern, not just yet anyway. And people are losing their shit, the same as last week - the first game of the season - where every set of dropped points is a result of serious issues, be it hubris and arrogance of the players or the manager or the recruitment team, our players being past their best, too much training  or the club not buying the players people want. The transfers are the main thing at the moment, every time we drop points it's because of we haven't signed a midfielder. It was commented on last week and again after yesterday's result. And it was the same last season, every set of dropped points was as a result of something much deeper than it actually was and that started right from the first draw of the season against Chelsea at Anfield where the same old were complaining (just like yesterday) that the club not signing players was the reason we drew and how Chelsea's squad was so much better. And every time we dropped points it was the same.

So it's not just about yesterday or the first game of the season but the mindset that anything than a victory in every game is somehow a serious cause for concern.  And yeah, yesterday's result was rubbish and I'm gutted too but we could have won that match (unlike the Fulham game) and to act like the season's over and we're definitely going to be struggling, which is what I've seen from a number of posters, is childish and reeks of entitlement. No team is perfect, they all have issues, they all struggle from time and thankfully, we're been pretty great over the past few years to the extent that any set of dropped points is seen as a bad result. That doesn't mean people have to throw their toys out of the pram when it happens or that it's a huge concern for our season or beyond.

Anyway, it's not even about the result yesterday or discussion of some of the issues we have, more a general trend about over the top behaviour every time things don't go our way.
Great post mate. If you dropped in here after the last couple of matches, you would think we had lost the CL final of something. People are so impatient and short-termist that's maddening. It's the start of the fucking season, nothing is defined here.

We lost one of our better and most consistently productive attacking players in Mane. He wasn't going to be easy to replace. We bought a very exciting but raw prospect in Darwin from abroad. He will need time to find his footing, not only in the team but in the league and country. We've had a bunch of injuries. That's nothing strange, as players are getting up to speed after an incredible demanding season. And yet, people's expectations are that we should be winning every match from the off, because we're Liverpool.

People need to understand, that we don't have a divine right or obligation to be challenging for the title every season just because of the name of the club. Heck, it's a minor miracle that we have been able to win one and push City very close a couple of times in the last few seasons, with the massive difference in budgets. It's been made possible because of the virtually perfect job in so many departments of the club. From the recruitment to the coaching, and of course the players themselves. But our margins for success are much thinner than City, as we just don't have the money to build the kind of squad that they do. So we have to rely on almost everything going our way to push them, which isn't a realistic thing to expect every season, and sometimes that's not even enough.

Personally, I was expecting a sort of transitional season, so I'm far from alarmed by the current situation. We pushed really hard on all fronts last season, and it's very hard to repeat that without the infinite resources of clubs like City and others. I wouldn't be massively surprised if we end up on the title race at the end of the season, but I really think people need to be more realistic with their expectations and stop proclaiming a minor crisis after every dropped point.
Logged

Offline William Regal

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 345
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #830 on: Today at 03:16:23 pm »
It's mad how much our win percentage drops everytime Henderson doesn't start in midfield, it's been the case ever since he joined. 
Logged

Online wah00ey

  • Gappy Gumbo, especially at the back.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,879
  • Stay away from Twitter, it's no good for anyone.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #831 on: Today at 03:24:16 pm »
Let's try and put this in perspective.  We're 2 games in and have drawn 2 games we would have expected to win.

Man U have had a stinker but if they beat us next Monday, they go above us on points which seems unbelievable.

Equally, if we start a winning run, City continue to win and we then beat City, we're only 1 point behind them.

4 points behind City at this stage is nothing and anyone saying the league is over at this point is insane.
Logged
Look up "Odious" in the dictionary and Martin Samuel is the given definition.  Call me Klopphooey please.

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,762
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #832 on: Today at 03:30:27 pm »
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 03:24:16 pm
Let's try and put this in perspective.  We're 2 games in and have drawn 2 games we would have expected to win.

Man U have had a stinker but if they beat us next Monday, they go above us on points which seems unbelievable.

Equally, if we start a winning run, City continue to win and we then beat City, we're only 1 point behind them.

4 points behind City at this stage is nothing and anyone saying the league is over at this point is insane.

The league obviously isn't over but it's hard not to see City running away with it this season - that was the case before a ball was kicked and it's become a lot harder to not see it than way based on the last 2 weeks. The problem is I can't see City dropping a single point before they play Spurs in about 4 or 5 games time. I can see us dropping some more silly points if we continue to be without Matip, Thiago, Jota and now Nunez for 3 games. They are key players and the back up is quite raw and young (Elliot, Carvalho, Curtis for example)

United is a big game already really - we really need to be winning it to kick start the campaign.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,449
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #833 on: Today at 03:31:57 pm »
I dont buy this transitional season stuff. We have changed one attacker and thats it and if this is one of those then what the hell is next season where we probably buy two midfielders? Do we write that one off as well?
Logged

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,762
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #834 on: Today at 03:33:52 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:31:57 pm
I dont buy this transitional season stuff. We have changed one attacker and thats it and if this is one of those then what the hell is next season where we probably buy two midfielders? Do we write that one off as well?

And players are going to start declining both in quality and in energy (Hendo, Mo and Bobby to name a few) - they simply can't give the same levels every game any more.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,043
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #835 on: Today at 03:36:29 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:31:57 pm
I dont buy this transitional season stuff. We have changed one attacker and thats it and if this is one of those then what the hell is next season where we probably buy two midfielders? Do we write that one off as well?
It's bollocks to waste a season with Virg and Salah at their peak. We need to be winning with this team.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,449
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #836 on: Today at 03:36:47 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 03:33:52 pm
And players are going to start declining both in quality and in energy (Hendo, Mo and Bobby to name a few) - they simply can't give the same levels every game any more.

Where is the evidence that Mo has declined? Also Firmino hardly played last season and was definitely behind Jota.

If this is a transitional season then we are fucked because next season we will have loads of new midfielders, the season after Thiago will be gone, season after Mo will be 33 etc.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,043
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #837 on: Today at 03:40:25 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:36:47 pm
Where is the evidence that Mo has declined? Also Firmino hardly played last season and was definitely behind Jota.

If this is a transitional season then we are fucked because next season we will have loads of new midfielders, the season after Thiago will be gone, the season after Mo will be 33 etc.
If it's a transitional season, then we might as well sell the big guns and not waste a year in their careers. They've won it all and are here to win.

When Salah signed his new contracts, he said "Let's win more trophies".
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,449
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #838 on: Today at 03:43:39 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:40:25 pm
If it's a transitional season, then we might as well sell the big guns and not waste a year in their careers. They've won it all and are here to win.

When Salah signed his new contracts, he said "Let's win more trophies".

Yep and also if it is a transition after a player or two move on then why not just sign more players and integrate them now? It could very well be that Klopp has no interest in writing off a year hence why he doesnt want to make too much change at the same time.

If this is a transitional season then so will be next year if we sign a couple of midfielders.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,349
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #839 on: Today at 03:45:20 pm »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Up
« previous next »
 