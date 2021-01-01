What Jurgen and the boys have done with the net transfer spend we've had over the past 5 years is a miracle. This table is eye-opening.While we cannot and should not seek to compete with City's spending, the owners can certainly afford to spend a bit more if the technical department identify a player that is good enough. Jurgen is a team player and isn't in the habit of throwing the owners under the bus but that doesn't mean behind the scenes that he is absolutely happy with the squad he has.There also needs to be some analysis of our preseason preparation. We have incurred an absurd number of injuries, most of it during preseason. Perhaps it's just bad luck but it's an odd coincidence to lose 3 centre backs, 4 midfielders and 2 forwards in such a short space of time.On to the game, two draws is certainly a poor start but it's not a catastrophe. The performance last night was much better than the first game and as players return we will get stronger. No point looking at City and conceding the title. We can't control their spending or the fact that you need 95 pts to win the league. We can only do the best we can and see where that takes us.