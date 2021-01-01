See, this is what I'm talking about. Total fucking obsession with Man City to the point where all sensibility gets fucked out the window. This supposedly weak squad that you speak of played every single game of every single competition they entered last season. A feat that very few sides in the history of the fucking sport have managed to do. Yet here we are, after drawing 2 fucking games, and you're bleating on about how we're supposedly sabotaging ourselves all because your expectations of competing with City aren't being met
Do you not see how fucked up that is? Forget Mane leaving and what we did/didn't do in the transfer window for a moment. Do you not see the absolute fucking madness of what you're saying?
You're wilfully misreading what I said. I didn't say the squad was 'weak', I said there are weaknesses in it, which there are. We have the resources to resolve those weaknesses (we have money and a brilliant scouting / recruitment setup) yet we refuse to do it. Two weeks ago we looked sharp and up for it against City, but a week later we put in a complacent, slack performance against a far inferior Fulham team. This is what I mean be sabotaging ourselves - we can do all the hard stuff but then just make stupid avoidable mistakes. Klopp is a genius and there's probably no-one else in the world who could've done what he has over the last few years. But at the same time, it doesn't take a genius to realise that our midfield needs strengthening, or that we needed to take the Fulham game more seriously.
It's not an 'obsession' with City, it's a realisation that to win the League we need to be almost perfect, but also that this team and this manager absolutely deserve to win more titles, and it's frustrating to fall short because of stupid avoidable mistakes.