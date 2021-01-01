Start with the positives - Dias and Elliot were both great.Team selection was odd at best. Picking Fasbinho over Henderson wad strange and Fabinho had another very poor game.Given our penchant for conceding the first goal and the 5 sub rule, it made more sense to start with Gomez. If Phillips has to come on, hopefully its in a winning position. That would make life a bit easier to drop the line a bit.Why has Salah started playing life a Right winger who wants to provide. If it aint broken dont fix it.The full backs seemed to be popping up in some strange places, is this just another thing for the players to learn after a short and disjointed pre season.NunezManaged to hit the target once, shame the target wasnt the net.Due to the Premier Leagues tolerance of false accounting, which I always thought was illegal, we need to win the next 10 games and see where it takes us.Fuck you Paul Tierney