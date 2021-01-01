« previous next »
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #640 on: Today at 07:53:53 am »
I'd play Diaz through the middle if we're missing Firmino against Utd.  Then have Carvalho on the left and Salah on the right, much better balance than playing Salah through the middle.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #641 on: Today at 07:54:22 am »
Start with the positives - Dias and Elliot were both great. 

Team selection was odd at best. Picking Fasbinho over Henderson wad strange and Fabinho had another very poor game.
Given our penchant for conceding the first goal and the 5 sub rule, it made more sense to start with Gomez.  If Phillips has to come on, hopefully its in a winning position. That would make life a bit easier to drop the line a bit.

Why has Salah started playing life a Right winger who wants to provide. If it aint broken dont fix it.


The full backs seemed to be popping up in some strange places, is this just another thing for the players to learn after a short and disjointed pre season.

Nunez   :duh  Managed to hit the target once, shame the target wasnt the net.

Due to the Premier Leagues tolerance of false accounting, which I always thought was illegal, we need to win the next 10 games and see where it takes us.

Fuck you Paul Tierney




 

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #642 on: Today at 07:57:02 am »
So much negative shite in this thread at such an early point in the season.
How old are some you lot? Kids?

4 points off the top at the start is much better than being 4 points off the top at any other time.
We move on and go again.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #643 on: Today at 07:57:33 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:50:37 am
Not the thread for it probably but what do we do against United if no other forwards are back?

Some kind of Diaz and Salah as a pair like we finished with? Or Carvalho playing on the left and keeping a three?

Midfield will be interesting too. Think we could see Hendo at 6 with Keita and Elliott but purely guessing on my part.

Less concerned at the back, hopefully Joe will be fine.



Hopefully Bobby is back. If not, diamond midfield with Elliot and Carvalho and two strikers? The problem is that we won't have anyone on the bench.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #644 on: Today at 07:58:36 am »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 07:57:02 am
So much negative shite in this thread at such an early point in the season.
How old are some you lot? Kids?

4 points off the top at the start is much better than being 4 points off the top at any other time.
We move on and go again.
It's preferable to have our destiny in our hands mate. I'm so over this "if City drop points" bollocks.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #645 on: Today at 07:59:11 am »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 07:57:02 am
So much negative shite in this thread at such an early point in the season.
How old are some you lot? Kids?

4 points off the top at the start is much better than being 4 points off the top at any other time.
We move on and go again.

Haha what.  We've drawn our first two games of the season against teams we should be taking to the cleaners, our big money signing headbutted a player and is missing for 3 matches in the middle of a huge injury crisis.  And our main rivals for the title are looking confident and have easily put away their two opposing teams so far.

Of course people are going to be negative, why wouldn't they?
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #646 on: Today at 07:59:19 am »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 07:57:02 am
So much negative shite in this thread at such an early point in the season.
How old are some you lot? Kids?

4 points off the top at the start is much better than being 4 points off the top at any other time.
We move on and go again.

What are you expecting from a match thread after a 1-1 draw at home to Palace with your marquee player getting sent off? Nobodys arsed about the point of the season, or the context away from the game, this is the match thread, and the match went shite.

I literally don't get what you expect?
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #647 on: Today at 07:59:39 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 07:10:02 am
You'll do well to find a worse home debut in Liverpool history than Darwin.

Not only did he fluff 2 basic chances by failing to connect with the football, he lost his head and cost us 2 points.

Now we have no out and out striker for 3 games, how can you be so stupid honestly.

Agree with this. The red card is infuriating and stupid, not what we needed in the slightest, but he was also really poor before that in front of goal. Absolute nightmare start to his Anfield career. Just got to hope he learns from it i suppose and takes his time out the team to settle down and hopefully come back looking like the player he looked like at Benfica.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #648 on: Today at 08:00:18 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:58:36 am
It's preferable to have our destiny in our hands mate. I'm so over this "if City drop points" bollocks.

But City are an anomaly. Yes, they are a great side but they are cheats and it ruins football. Drawing your first two games shouldnt mean writing the title off.

No one cares for them so nothing will be done.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #649 on: Today at 08:01:47 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:00:18 am
But City are an anomaly. Yes, they are a great side but they are cheats and it ruins football. Drawing your first two games shouldnt mean writing the title off.

No one cares for them so nothing will be done.
Yes but we should be beating Palace and Fulham.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #650 on: Today at 08:03:07 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:00:18 am
But City are an anomaly. Yes, they are a great side but they are cheats and it ruins football. Drawing your first two games shouldnt mean writing the title off.

No one cares for them so nothing will be done.

Its not healthy, but lets not forget we have not once chased them down successfully. Its understandable why people are anxious about the title race. Provided people dont go too over the top, i dont see why everyone gets all agitated by it.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #651 on: Today at 08:03:14 am »
Frustrating game on every level.

Brilliant goal from Diaz, real shame one of those late efforts from Salah or Carvalho didn't go in as we were the better team and really showed a desire to win.

Good start the the game, lots of half chances and could have been 3 up before they scored on another day.

Biggest shame is no Nunez against Utd.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #652 on: Today at 08:03:38 am »
Yeah, its not "bedwetting" but it was a very disappointing game, especially up until the nunez red, we looking fucking awful at the start of the 2nd half.

Our marquee signing had a horror show for his home debut, literally half the first team seems injured and we have conceded the first goal in, what, 8 games now?!  :o

Of course folk are pissed.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #653 on: Today at 08:03:39 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:01:47 am
Yes but we should be beating Palace and Fulham.

And we didnt.

On another day, we win both and people arent losing their heads.

See where we are before they WC break.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #654 on: Today at 08:03:40 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:01:47 am
Yes but we should be beating Palace and Fulham.

When was the last time City beat Palace in the league?
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #655 on: Today at 08:04:52 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:03:40 am
When was the last time City beat Palace in the league?

Yes it was a bad result. Doesnt make our draw a good result.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #656 on: Today at 08:05:31 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:03:40 am
When was the last time City beat Palace in the league?
City are irrelevant. We have to do our job because there are tougher opponents.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #657 on: Today at 08:08:34 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:00:18 am
But City are an anomaly. Yes, they are a great side but they are cheats and it ruins football. Drawing your first two games shouldnt mean writing the title off.

No one cares for them so nothing will be done.

If we win the next 3 it's a reasonable start. If City win 5 from 5 then so be it but got a lot of pressure on a depleted side to win at Old Trafford and Goodison now regardless of the title.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #658 on: Today at 08:10:22 am »
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 08:03:38 am
we have conceded the first goal in, what, 8 games now?!  :o


Six. And we haven't lost one of them.



The most frustrating thing to me is that, despite the new signings, we still can't seem to score against teams with a low block. You could see a mile off that Palace would get one chance, and convert it.
