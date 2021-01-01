Really intrigued to see what the thought process was behind the signing of Nunez. From scouting reports before we signed him, he was described as a player with great pace and great movement but very limited everywhere else and so far those statements have been pretty much spot on. Hes got great movement and speed but his finishing seems very erratic, hes very one footed and his first touch has been as previously described as well. Red card apart today he should have scored 2 but fluffed both of them badly. He looks so awkward running with the ball as well. Im just hoping klopp and his team will be able to work his magic on him because £65 million rising to 85 million, Im sure we expected a lot more than just potential.



I swear I don't think I've ever seen this sort of criticism and overall negativity regarding a Liverpool singing as I have seen with Núñez. From youtube comps of his worse moments in a season. Twitter threads using incomplete stats to deride him as a player. The insane over-the-top criticism after missing a couple of chances, on his first fucking pre-season game. And now we have fans openly insulting him on here, in the middle of the fucking game no less, after he had a very bad reaction to a provocation and got him sent off. I also remember Mascherano and Steven Gerrard getting sent off after some reckless challenges in some pretty important games. Players much more established and experienced than Nuñez. I don't remember people over here calling them idiots, pricks or any of the other insults aimed at him tonight.This is a 23-year-old playing his first games in a new league, in a new country. Who still probably can't complete a sentence in English. Who two years ago was playing in the Spanish second division. Four years ago in Uruguay. His potential is immense, and he's currently good enough to have a positive impact on the pitch, but he's still largely a work in progress. Klopp has been very clear about that. If people feel uncomfortable about spending big money on a project, take it with the recruitment team or with Klopp himself (f you're bold enough) but leave the fucking kid alone.Before tonight's game, Darwin had scored in his first two matches coming off the bench and had an overall massive impact in both matches. Everyone was made up. Now, we have muppets like this questioning what was the thought process behind signing him, and suddenly his finishing is erratic because he missed a couple of chances. The short-term instant gratification society in a nutshell.