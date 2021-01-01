« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')

Rob Dylan

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
Reply #560 on: Today at 12:40:16 am
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 12:31:21 am
But they lost, two different approaches doesn't point to a team letting City win, which was the point of the poster I was responding too. City beat most teams they play, if we are blaming sides for rolling over, then thats weird for me. (don't confuse this opinion with I condone how they have got to be able to do it)

They didn't lose to City last season, they drew, and were still ahead in injury time. That was because they actually tried to take them on. They are more than capable of getting a result against them at home, but last week they barely even tried.
MJD-L4

  "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
Reply #561 on: Today at 12:43:16 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:30:43 am
Was it a headbutt?

If it was then how come no damage whatsoever? Have you ever been nutted? Have you seen someone nutted?

Sadly I have seen it a few times and the person involved has been fucked and hospitalised.

Seemed to me more like Darwin tries squaring up to him but the other lad is taller so ends up catching him on the chin.

I don't know. Shame about the result but we move on. Massive game now on Monday!
MonsLibpool

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
Reply #562 on: Today at 12:44:54 am
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 12:40:16 am
They didn't lose to City last season, they drew, and were still ahead in injury time. That was because they actually tried to take them on. They are more than capable of getting a result against them at home, but last week they barely even tried.
City played a past-it Fernandinho at CB.
Cracking Left Foot

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
Reply #563 on: Today at 12:45:58 am
I think the too much football shout is a good one. There barely seems to have been a summer break, the players look mostly off the pace,  and even Jurgen doesnt seem quite right, a bit tetchy and irritable, not his usual smiley self. I hope it clicks into place against United, but it just seems like this is shaping up to be a long old season
neil4ad

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
Reply #564 on: Today at 12:46:22 am
Lots of overreaction here re: Nunez. He's an incredible but young player. He'll learn quickly to channel any anger into goals. I wonder if the squad is a little hung over from having played so many matches last season with only a short interim before this campaign.
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are. In my time at Anfield we always said we had the best two teams on Merseyside, Liverpool and Liverpool reserves." -Bill Shankly

redmark

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
Reply #565 on: Today at 12:46:41 am
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 12:43:16 am
Seemed to me more like Darwin tries squaring up to him but the other lad is taller so ends up catching him on the chin.

Andersen was also still walking towards him, too, which completed the contact. However, he'd already tried to flick his head into Andersen's backwards seconds earlier, so not sure we can assume total innocence.
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Rob Dylan

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
Reply #566 on: Today at 12:46:55 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:44:54 am
City played a past-it Fernandinho at CB.

And if West Ham had played the way they did last week, they wouldn't even have tested him. There was a clear difference in the way they approached the two games.
neil4ad

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
Reply #567 on: Today at 12:47:08 am
Quote from: Cracking Left Foot on Today at 12:45:58 am
I think the too much football shout is a good one. There barely seems to have been a summer break, the players look mostly off the pace,  and even Jurgen doesnt seem quite right, a bit tetchy and irritable, not his usual smiley self. I hope it clicks into place against United, but it just seems like this is shaping up to be a long old season
I noticed that too. Jurgen doesn't have the same energy
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are. In my time at Anfield we always said we had the best two teams on Merseyside, Liverpool and Liverpool reserves." -Bill Shankly

red1977

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
Reply #568 on: Today at 12:49:24 am
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 12:40:16 am
They didn't lose to City last season, they drew, and were still ahead in injury time. That was because they actually tried to take them on. They are more than capable of getting a result against them at home, but last week they barely even tried.

Fair do's. But, City are better than West ham, maybe West ham cant control how it plays out most of the time when they play city. rather than letting them win???
Black Bull Nova

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
Reply #569 on: Today at 12:51:38 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:21:57 am
Almost every team has been hammered by them when they played an open game. City instilled fear in other teams by thrashing them. They beat us 5-0, Chelsea 6-0, Watford 8-0, Palace 7-2. That's why teams are cautious.


It's not about an open game, it's about getting at them and not treating them with too much awe. Some of their players (Silva, De Bruyne) command respect but they usually need someone to offload to, close them down, like we did. Hit them on the counter, like Palace do.
aarf, aarf, aarf.

kj999

  180 + 90 = ...............er..............hang on................ oh yeah 180........ :)
Maths Mug!
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
Reply #570 on: Today at 12:55:08 am
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 11:57:56 pm
Worth remembering Man City start last season with a defeat to a shit Spurs side whose manager got sacked not long afterward. Not long after that they draw 0-0 at home to Southampton not registering a shot on target until injury time.

Its annoying but dropping 4 points is hardly the apocalypse.

Hugely important match at Old Trafford next week, 3 points there and everyone will be feeling a lot better for a variety of reasons, hopefully Newcastle can nick something against City.

Get out of here talking sense man.
Title is over, we're going to struggle for top half, Nunez is a flop,  we should have signed a midfielder* etc etc. Stick to the script man.

(*by the way, I love all these clever so and so's trotting out this line... go on then, WHO? WHO should we have signed? Oh, just any midfielder right? Such a nonsense line to trot out with no caveat or depth of analysis. Embarassing , some of our fans).
Clarity of Thought before Rashness of Action...

MonsLibpool

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
Reply #571 on: Today at 12:55:47 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:51:38 am

It's not about an open game, it's about getting at them and not treating them with too much awe. Some of their players (Silva, De Bruyne) command respect but they usually need someone to offload to, close them down, like we did. Hit them on the counter, like Palace do.
Well, it's easier to do that against us with what refs let teams get away with.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
Reply #572 on: Today at 12:57:00 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:55:47 am
Well, it's easier to do that against us with what refs let teams get away with.

Yep

Openly fucked twice by officials

2 out of 2

Most corrupt league on Earth
Fuck the French

John Higgins

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
Reply #573 on: Today at 12:57:55 am
Anyone watching that game with any sense of objectivity cannot not be worried about Nunez. The red card probably did us a favour as he stunk the gaff out for the 56 minutes he was on the pitch and the sending off galvanised things.
MonsLibpool

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
Reply #574 on: Today at 12:58:19 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:57:00 am
Yep

Openly fucked twice by officials

2 out of 2

Most corrupt league on Earth
They affect games in a very subtle way. Teams can manhandled us yet any little thing we do is a foul.
Keith Lard

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
Reply #575 on: Today at 01:01:06 am
This was a horrible result. Cant be playing catch up to City this early on.
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Lastrador

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
Reply #576 on: Today at 01:02:13 am
I swear I don't think I've ever seen this sort of criticism and overall negativity regarding a Liverpool singing as I have seen with Núñez. From youtube comps of his worse moments in a season. Twitter threads using incomplete stats to deride him as a player. The insane over-the-top criticism after missing a couple of chances, on his first fucking pre-season game. And now we have fans openly insulting him on here, in the middle of the fucking game no less, after he had a very bad reaction to a provocation and got him sent off. I also remember Mascherano and Steven Gerrard getting sent off after some reckless challenges in some pretty important games. Players much more established and experienced than Nuñez. I don't remember people over here calling them idiots, pricks or any of the other insults aimed at him tonight.

This is a 23-year-old playing his first games in a new league, in a new country. Who still probably can't complete a sentence in English. Who two years ago was playing in the Spanish second division. Four years ago in Uruguay. His potential is immense, and he's currently good enough to have a positive impact on the pitch, but he's still largely a work in progress. Klopp has been very clear about that. If people feel uncomfortable about spending big money on a project, take it with the recruitment team or with Klopp himself (f you're bold enough) but leave the fucking kid alone.

Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 12:13:23 am
Really intrigued to see what the thought process was behind the signing of Nunez. From scouting reports before we signed him, he was described as a player with great pace and great movement but very limited everywhere else and so far those statements have been pretty much spot on. Hes got great movement and speed but his finishing seems very erratic, hes very one footed and his first touch has been as previously described as well.  Red card apart today he should have scored 2 but fluffed both of them badly. He looks so awkward running with the ball as well. Im just hoping klopp and his team will be able to work his magic on him because £65 million rising to 85 million, Im sure we expected a lot more than just potential.

Before tonight's game, Darwin had scored in his first two matches coming off the bench and had an overall massive impact in both matches. Everyone was made up. Now, we have muppets like this questioning what was the thought process behind signing him, and suddenly his finishing is erratic because he missed a couple of chances. The short-term instant gratification society in a nutshell.
MonsLibpool

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
Reply #577 on: Today at 01:03:03 am
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 01:01:06 am
This was a horrible result. Cant be playing catch up to City this early on.
Yep. The first game was acceptable but this a terrible result if we have any ambition to win the league.
Bobinhood

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
Reply #578 on: Today at 01:04:17 am
Well it was a shit result but i was actually impressed by both Dias's goal and the way we pushed them back on 10 men, that should get us up and going.

Its going to take a while to adjust to losing Sadio, thats just the way it is.
Damn that Mane's gone!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

newterp

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
Reply #579 on: Today at 01:04:39 am
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 01:02:13 am
I swear I don't think I've ever seen this sort of criticism and overall negativity regarding a Liverpool singing as I have seen with Núñez. From youtube comps of his worse moments in a season. Twitter threads using incomplete stats to deride him as a player. The insane over-the-top criticism after missing a couple of chances, on his first fucking pre-season game. And now we have fans openly insulting him on here, in the middle of the fucking game no less, after he had a very bad reaction to a provocation and got him sent off. I also remember Mascherano and Steven Gerrard getting sent off after some reckless challenges in some pretty important games. Players much more established and experienced than Nuñez. I don't remember people over here calling them idiots, pricks or any of the other insults aimed at him tonight.

This is a 23-year-old playing his first games in a new league, in a new country. Who still probably can't complete a sentence in English. Who two years ago was playing in the Spanish second division. Four years ago in Uruguay. His potential is immense, and he's currently good enough to have a positive impact on the pitch, but he's still largely a work in progress. Klopp has been very clear about that. If people feel uncomfortable about spending big money on a project, take it with the recruitment team or with Klopp himself (f you're bold enough) but leave the fucking kid alone.

Before tonight's game, Darwin had scored in his first two matches coming off the bench and had an overall massive impact in both matches. Everyone was made up. Now, we have muppets like this questioning what was the thought process behind signing him, and suddenly his finishing is erratic because he missed a couple of chances. The short-term instant gratification society in a nutshell.


agreed. good post.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
Reply #580 on: Today at 01:08:23 am
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 01:02:13 am
I swear I don't think I've ever seen this sort of criticism and overall negativity regarding a Liverpool singing as I have seen with Núñez. From youtube comps of his worse moments in a season. Twitter threads using incomplete stats to deride him as a player. The insane over-the-top criticism after missing a couple of chances, on his first fucking pre-season game. And now we have fans openly insulting him on here, in the middle of the fucking game no less, after he had a very bad reaction to a provocation and got him sent off. I also remember Mascherano and Steven Gerrard getting sent off after some reckless challenges in some pretty important games. Players much more established and experienced than Nuñez. I don't remember people over here calling them idiots, pricks or any of the other insults aimed at him tonight.

This is a 23-year-old playing his first games in a new league, in a new country. Who still probably can't complete a sentence in English. Who two years ago was playing in the Spanish second division. Four years ago in Uruguay. His potential is immense, and he's currently good enough to have a positive impact on the pitch, but he's still largely a work in progress. Klopp has been very clear about that. If people feel uncomfortable about spending big money on a project, take it with the recruitment team or with Klopp himself (f you're bold enough) but leave the fucking kid alone.

Before tonight's game, Darwin had scored in his first two matches coming off the bench and had an overall massive impact in both matches. Everyone was made up. Now, we have muppets like this questioning what was the thought process behind signing him, and suddenly his finishing is erratic because he missed a couple of chances. The short-term instant gratification society in a nutshell.


Yeah but they are knobends. Actual match going fans like him and hope he does well

Don't bother arguing with armchairs mate
Fuck the French

jckliew

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
Reply #581 on: Today at 01:08:36 am
This season will be a challenging one.

a) New formation and system with a No.9.
b) Aging and young midfielders
c) New and young players to bed in
d) Opposition strengthening their squads
e) Presently injuries galore throughout the squad even before the season has started!

A management challenge indeed!
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Sheer Magnetism

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
Reply #582 on: Today at 01:10:12 am
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 01:02:13 am
I swear I don't think I've ever seen this sort of criticism and overall negativity regarding a Liverpool singing as I have seen with Núñez. From youtube comps of his worse moments in a season. Twitter threads using incomplete stats to deride him as a player. The insane over-the-top criticism after missing a couple of chances, on his first fucking pre-season game. And now we have fans openly insulting him on here, in the middle of the fucking game no less, after he had a very bad reaction to a provocation and got him sent off. I also remember Mascherano and Steven Gerrard getting sent off after some reckless challenges in some pretty important games. Players much more established and experienced than Nuñez. I don't remember people over here calling them idiots, pricks or any of the other insults aimed at him tonight.
I take your point, but Gerrard and Mascherano didn't get sent off on their first start by headbutting a player right in front of the referee. If they had, they'd have got all the criticism Nunez is getting and more, and they'd have heard it loud and clear before they reached the dressing room.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
Reply #583 on: Today at 01:10:17 am
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 01:04:17 am
Well it was a shit result but i was actually impressed by both Dias's goal and the way we pushed them back on 10 men, that should get us up and going.

Its going to take a while to adjust to losing Sadio, thats just the way it is.

Like the last game, I thought we were going to lose

But our team are fucking well better than that and we came back

We're amazing. Once we don't get refereed by inbred c*nts from fucking shithole twatfaced cuntville Manchester then we probably will improve

Fuck you Manc inbred c*nts.
Fuck the French

Andy @ Allerton!

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
Reply #584 on: Today at 01:11:55 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 01:10:12 am
I take your point, but Gerrard and Mascherano didn't get sent off on their first start by headbutting a player right in front of the referee. If they had, they'd have got all the criticism Nunez is getting and more, and they'd have heard it loud and clear before they reached the dressing room.

Was it a headbutt? I've seen it again and again and all I can say is fuck me, if any of you had grown up where I did, you'd have been absolutely totally fucked.
Fuck the French

Sheer Magnetism

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
Reply #585 on: Today at
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:11:55 am
Was it a headbutt? I've seen it again and again and all I can say is fuck me, if any of you had grown up where I did, you'd have been absolutely totally fucked.
What term would you use when someone shoves their head into someone else's face? If you're seriously suggesting it was ever going to be anything except a straight red you can't have been watching football for the last decade.
Offline Lastrador

« Reply #586 on: Today at 01:30:50 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 01:10:12 am
I take your point, but Gerrard and Mascherano didn't get sent off on their first start by headbutting a player right in front of the referee. If they had, they'd have got all the criticism Nunez is getting and more, and they'd have heard it loud and clear before they reached the dressing room.
Im not talking about criticism, Im talking about posters coming in here to insult a Liverpool player. But lets take your point. Isnt it precisely because its his first start for us, in a game thats hardly season defining (although everyone is reacting like it is) that its a bit more forgivable? You can make a case about inexperience, nerves and the weight of expectations, clouding his judgement. As far as I remember Gerrard got sent off in a derby and Mascherano against the Mancs. People where far more (righty) understandable and measured in their responses in those cases.

I thinks theres a palpable negativity surrounding Núñez thats been pretty clear since he was first linked with us. Its mostly not generated by Liverpool supporters but some of it seems to slip through the fanbase, and its painfully obvious in days like this. It remind me of the worst days of Henderson, where every aspect of his game was scrutinised to the smallest detail.
Offline NarutoReds

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #587 on: Today at 03:26:05 am »
The push from Andersen against Nunez to rile him up?

No yellow for that from the ref to Andersen?

With that kind of temper too, all defenders in this league will target that kind of forward though, for the whole long season.

In some occasions, the ref should show the card to the opponent defenders if they keep harassing our forwards.
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Offline The Kings Army

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #588 on: Today at 03:42:41 am »
Theres a video doing the rounds now of most of the altercations throughout the game between Nunez and Andersen, and to be honest, its pretty tame stuff from Andersen. A couple of shoves off the ball here and there, but ultimately tactics that you would see in any game from Sunday league to pro up and down the country every week.

What was noticeable though is how wound up Nunez was getting with each push in the back or physical battle with him, like hes never experienced it before. It was a total moment of madness, absolutely no doubt its a red and Andersen achieved what he had set out to do from minute 1. Its not As if its a new tactic,  Nunez was just immature enough to fall for it.

He needs to learn quickly from it and move on. We did well to come away with a point, proud of the boys for stepping up with 10 men. Regardless of what everyone else in The league is doing weve come away with 2 draws when realistically we could be sitting at the bottom of the league with the mancs or the bitters on 0 points based on performances. Not the end of the world.
There's high, and then there's high, and to get really high--i mean so high that you can walk on the water, that high--  that's where i'm going"
George Harrison

Offline eAyeAddio

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #589 on: Today at 03:51:34 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 03:26:05 am
The push from Andersen against Nunez to rile him up?

No yellow for that from the ref to Andersen?

Andersen did get a yellow card for the push on Nunez.
They laugh at me because I'm different.
I laugh at them because they are all the same.....

Online harleydanger

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #590 on: Today at 03:58:59 am »
Any word on why Joe didnt get a start?
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline art03

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #591 on: Today at 04:08:11 am »
So we played with a depleted side due to all sorts of stuffs that happened in the week. Not a bad result considering. Listening to Klopp's post match, he felt that at least the team fought and played well. This is when the team needs support from us to push them on. We can and will do better.
