Dont be so soft, hes a young guy who made a mistake. Imagine how many public apologies Robbie would have had to write in the 90s!
Im just an auld arse, but my initial thought on the red card was back in my day, if you were going to get sent off for violent conduct, better make sure the other fella was also going off on a stretcher. Feeble head butt.
More seriously, theres no better manager than Jürgen to help the lad learn from the experience.
Far more worrying for me is that we continue to get little goal return from heavy pressure. I dont understand how we have got so many injuries, which clearly causes problems, but we do seem to play exactly the same way against parked buses as we have for three years, and we are always struggling. Given that 90% of this league will play this way against us, I wonder why we havent tried to adapt.
It will come right, Im sure.