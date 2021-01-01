« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')  (Read 11745 times)

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #520 on: Yesterday at 11:45:06 pm »
I knew it was going to be one of those nights struggling to score when VVD decided to blam a 35 yard shot off target.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #521 on: Yesterday at 11:45:48 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 11:40:52 pm
Nat played him onside if its the one Im thinking of. But regardless look I like Nat, I think hes probably the best 5th choice CB around. But when youve got fuckwits like Neville and Carragher drawing diagrams of Zaha getting in behind Nat/Trent before the game youd expect someone far better tactically like Vieira would have seen the same thing, and so it proved.
Sure, and I think him not playing for us for over a year didn't exactly help him keep the line. My point was more that I guess it was a gamble we took based on our own analysis (and of the opportunity cost of changing the way we played, or risking Gomez for longer than he was ready for) and that it took perfect execution to lead to a conceded goal. In any case, if we'd had our shooting boots on, it wouldn't have mattered.
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #522 on: Yesterday at 11:48:12 pm »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Yesterday at 11:16:35 pm
Nunez should write a public apology for the manager and whole Liverpool squad for letting them down. You don't go around headbutting people no matter what the situation.

Haha seriously

Dear Trent soz abar dat lad...something along those lines?
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #523 on: Yesterday at 11:54:09 pm »
Not sure how we go on a run of winning games with so many injuries. Having said that, a lot of the injuries are to players who, not surprisingly, get a lot of injuries.

The midfield is an utter mess at the moment. Either the players are carrying knocks, poor form or are injured.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #524 on: Yesterday at 11:55:33 pm »
Still fuming. It's so stupid, we've brought all this on ourselves with the complacent attitude last week, weird team selection tonight and stubborn refusal to sign a midfielder despite the obvious need. We haven't even played anyone decent yet and we've already dropped four points.

I'm not even that bothered about Nunez. Yes it was stupid but we should've been well ahead by that point.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #525 on: Yesterday at 11:57:22 pm »
Really can't understand the decision not to strengthen the midfield.

I personally think we need two new CMs never mind one.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #526 on: Yesterday at 11:57:56 pm »
Worth remembering Man City start last season with a defeat to a shit Spurs side whose manager got sacked not long afterward. Not long after that they draw 0-0 at home to Southampton not registering a shot on target until injury time.

Its annoying but dropping 4 points is hardly the apocalypse.

Hugely important match at Old Trafford next week, 3 points there and everyone will be feeling a lot better for a variety of reasons, hopefully Newcastle can nick something against City.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #527 on: Yesterday at 11:59:35 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 10:49:25 pm
Me neither. Or Athens too if were going there. Its the sheer gnawing frustration of it.
Yes that one too. I have done a comparison with how I felt back then to this summer. It's incredible how an annual final can seem like such a long, long way back when you fall at the final hurdle.
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 11:24:58 pm
Ultimately, these lads were beaten at the final hurdle in the two competitions we all wanted to win. That takes a lot of coming back from, suddenly, here you go lads, 38 more league games to get yourself up for. Im not excusing the first two performances because theyve been shit but psychologically its tough knowing you have to put all that work in again.
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 11:38:11 pm
Well, that was a load of shite and no mistake.....weird vibe to this season already...feels like It's come around too soon...not making excuses...but if I was, I'd say the gargantuan efforts of last season have sapped us mentally as well as physically......quality additions needed in midfield though - we're sleepwalking into it being a season-derailing issue...
Also agree with the above.

Early days of course, just 2 games in and we did win the Charity Shield, but yeah, definitely still stings.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #528 on: Today at 12:00:30 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 11:17:37 pm
Dont be so soft, hes a young guy who made a mistake. Imagine how many public apologies Robbie would have had to write in the 90s!

It only takes a minute
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #529 on: Today at 12:01:36 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:45:06 pm
I knew it was going to be one of those nights struggling to score when VVD decided to blam a 35 yard shot off target.

For me it was when Darwin skied one thirty yards over and five yards wide from about three yards out.  ;D
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #530 on: Today at 12:01:41 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 11:57:56 pm
Worth remembering Man City start last season with a defeat to a shit Spurs side whose manager got sacked not long afterward. Not long after that they draw 0-0 at home to Southampton not registering a shot on target until injury time.

Its annoying but dropping 4 points is hardly the apocalypse.

Hugely important match at Old Trafford next week, 3 points there and everyone will be feeling a lot better for a variety of reasons, hopefully Newcastle can nick something against City.

Howes record v Pep Guardiola - 0-10 from 10.

They arent getting a result against city and will likely have their briefs lowered accordingly.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #531 on: Today at 12:02:29 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 11:57:56 pm
Worth remembering Man City start last season with a defeat to a shit Spurs side whose manager got sacked not long afterward. Not long after that they draw 0-0 at home to Southampton not registering a shot on target until injury time.

Its annoying but dropping 4 points is hardly the apocalypse.

Hugely important match at Old Trafford next week, 3 points there and everyone will be feeling a lot better for a variety of reasons, hopefully Newcastle can nick something against City.

Thats all true but what you forget is that we didnt take advantage of Citys stumble because we dropped points as well. The reality is that unlike us last season (we understandably dropped points as we were still getting into our groove) City will keep winning and take advantage.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #532 on: Today at 12:04:29 am »
Who was that guy who got sent off in a european game at anfield years ago? He was just starting to look promising then did some petulant lash-out thing like that?
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #533 on: Today at 12:04:48 am »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 10:02:13 pm
I'm not surprised really after losing the CL final and pipped to the league. I'm mentally shot and I think the players are too.

I'm glad to see people talking about this as I'd had the same thought in the car home. I liked the banner tonight was it "ee at addio we win cups". But as I looked at it I was reminded we could have been out here singing "champions of Europe".

It's strange timing this season and I agree our identity is suffering for something. We need a midfielder, that's obvious, but we also need to get back on the horse. Last season was fucking amazing, the lads did us proud, no matter what happened in Paris.

So less moping, from us all, and let's slaughter them manc c*nts next week and move on.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #534 on: Today at 12:10:22 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 11:57:56 pm
Worth remembering Man City start last season with a defeat to a shit Spurs side whose manager got sacked not long afterward. Not long after that they draw 0-0 at home to Southampton not registering a shot on target until injury time.

Its annoying but dropping 4 points is hardly the apocalypse.

Hugely important match at Old Trafford next week, 3 points there and everyone will be feeling a lot better for a variety of reasons, hopefully Newcastle can nick something against City.

The problem is, we've played two teams we should've beaten pretty comfortably and only got two points. We haven't played anyone decent yet. We have multiple injuries and the players who are fit are mostly out of form. The midfield is a shambles and we only have two fully fit CBs. There is no way we're going on the sort of run we need to keep up with City this season. And let's not forget that we went on an unbelievable run last season to keep up with them, and it still wasn't enough.

The frustrating thing is, even when we were on top and playing well tonight, it seemed to be such hard work to just score a single goal. So much effort and so many chances that come to nothing. We are just not clinical or ruthless enough, and it's been happening for a while.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #535 on: Today at 12:10:34 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 11:57:56 pm
Worth remembering Man City start last season with a defeat to a shit Spurs side whose manager got sacked not long afterward. Not long after that they draw 0-0 at home to Southampton not registering a shot on target until injury time.

Its annoying but dropping 4 points is hardly the apocalypse.

Hugely important match at Old Trafford next week, 3 points there and everyone will be feeling a lot better for a variety of reasons, hopefully Newcastle can nick something against City.

Unfortunately they have the personnel in their side to overcome the injuries they sustain and even when they've stumbled we haven't taken enough advantage of that to make a significant enough difference.

There are concerns for the midfield area of our side and we're relying on very injury prone players staying fit and young players turning in consistent excellent performances to prop up our side. Take Thiago out, Fab looks exposed, Hendo and Milner are a shadow of the players they were, Keita gets injured and isn't used while fit sometimes, Elliotts got great potential but is a kid, Ox... injured! It's tough to really progress with conviction with this in the centre.

This is all without even touching on the defence. A season with these injury prone players staying fit is the exception but some are talking like it's the rule. Wonderful players when fit but the when is so huge it's fucking terrifying.

Not a single one of us would have been happy with 2 points from those 2 games before the season kicked off
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #536 on: Today at 12:10:34 am »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Yesterday at 11:19:35 pm
We aren't matching City sorry but you have to be realistic. City are well capable of going on 13 wins streak if not more, they have super stacked squad in every position and we don't. We are already throwing games to bottom tier teams.

super stacked :lmao

what an awful phrase.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #537 on: Today at 12:11:52 am »
Quote from: DaveyHughes on Today at 12:01:41 am
Howes record v Pep Guardiola - 0-10 from 10.

They arent getting a result against city and will likely have their briefs lowered accordingly.


I think that's part of the problem with teams who play against City. They assume they will get beat so they just let City tease them with the ball.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #538 on: Today at 12:13:23 am »
Really intrigued to see what the thought process was behind the signing of Nunez. From scouting reports before we signed him, he was described as a player with great pace and great movement but very limited everywhere else and so far those statements have been pretty much spot on. Hes got great movement and speed but his finishing seems very erratic, hes very one footed and his first touch has been as previously described as well.  Red card apart today he should have scored 2 but fluffed both of them badly. He looks so awkward running with the ball as well. Im just hoping klopp and his team will be able to work his magic on him because £65 million rising to 85 million, Im sure we expected a lot more than just potential.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #539 on: Today at 12:16:42 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 12:13:23 am
Really intrigued to see what the thought process was behind the signing of Nunez. From scouting reports before we signed him, he was described as a player with great pace and great movement but very limited everywhere else and so far those statements have been pretty much spot on. Hes got great movement and speed but his finishing seems very erratic, hes very one footed and his first touch has been as previously described as well.  Red card apart today he should have scored 2 but fluffed both of them badly. He looks so awkward running with the ball as well. Im just hoping klopp and his team will be able to work his magic on him because £65 million rising to 85 million, Im sure we expected a lot more than just potential.
He seems to be an introvert i.e. slow to warm up. He was probably very nervous and was desperate to show what he can do. He'll be fine. Just needs to relax.

Finishing isn't his problem as he showed last season.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #540 on: Today at 12:16:57 am »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 12:04:29 am
Who was that guy who got sent off in a european game at anfield years ago? He was just starting to look promising then did some petulant lash-out thing like that?

Are you on about the Markovic one where his finger nail accidently clipped the lads nose and he went down like he'd been shot?
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #541 on: Today at 12:17:58 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 11:17:37 pm
Dont be so soft, hes a young guy who made a mistake. Imagine how many public apologies Robbie would have had to write in the 90s!

Im just an auld arse, but my initial thought on the red card was back in my day, if you were going to get sent off for violent conduct, better make sure the other fella was also going off on a stretcher. Feeble head butt.  ;D

More seriously, theres no better manager than Jürgen to help the lad learn from the experience.

Far more worrying for me is that we continue to get little goal return from heavy pressure. I dont understand how we have got so many injuries, which clearly causes problems, but we do seem to play exactly the same way against parked buses as we have for three years, and we are always struggling. Given that 90% of this league will play this way against us, I wonder why we havent tried to adapt.

It will come right, Im sure.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #542 on: Today at 12:18:29 am »
Quote from: Original on Today at 12:16:57 am
Are you on about the Markovic one where his finger nail accidently clipped the lads nose and he went down like he'd been shot?
It went downhill from there. Same with Joe Cole incidentally.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #543 on: Today at 12:18:49 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:11:52 am

I think that's part of the problem with teams who play against City. They assume they will get beat so they just let City tease them with the ball.

But when they play them are their assumptions proved wrong or right? I think City are usually just better than them, they know it before hand, but how do you beat a side thats much better than you. its not like you can have a game plan for that. or multiple teams can. they don't let them.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #544 on: Today at 12:20:13 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 12:13:23 am
Really intrigued to see what the thought process was behind the signing of Nunez. From scouting reports before we signed him, he was described as a player with great pace and great movement but very limited everywhere else and so far those statements have been pretty much spot on. Hes got great movement and speed but his finishing seems very erratic, hes very one footed and his first touch has been as previously described as well.  Red card apart today he should have scored 2 but fluffed both of them badly. He looks so awkward running with the ball as well. Im just hoping klopp and his team will be able to work his magic on him because £65 million rising to 85 million, Im sure we expected a lot more than just potential.

It's his second league game. Some players take longer to adapt. Let's see how he's doing in a few months
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #545 on: Today at 12:21:57 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:11:52 am

I think that's part of the problem with teams who play against City. They assume they will get beat so they just let City tease them with the ball.
Almost every team has been hammered by them when they played an open game. City instilled fear in other teams by thrashing them. They beat us 5-0, Chelsea 6-0, Watford 8-0, Palace 7-2. That's why teams are cautious.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #546 on: Today at 12:22:04 am »
There is too much football.  Personally I think the players are feeling it and as a fan I am definitely.  It almost feels like there wasn't a summer break at all. 
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #547 on: Today at 12:23:05 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:02:29 am
Thats all true but what you forget is that we didnt take advantage of Citys stumble because we dropped points as well. The reality is that unlike us last season (we understandably dropped points as we were still getting into our groove) City will keep winning and take advantage.

None of us need to worry about city or any other team they're playing. Right now they're an irrelevance to us. We've started a bit shit and need to put that right fast. Anything after that's a bonus.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #548 on: Today at 12:24:44 am »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 12:18:49 am
But when they play them are their assumptions proved wrong or right? I think City are usually just better than them, they know it before hand, but how do you beat a side thats much better than you. its not like you can have a game plan for that. or multiple teams can. they don't let them.

Classic example was last week against West Ham. Just a few months ago they almost beat City at home, and they're at their best when they get at teams, make it physical, put them under pressure. So what did they do? Sat back and let City have the ball and do whatever they want, and surrendered tamely to an uneventful defeat. Too many teams do this against City. Whereas against us, they always see a chance. Even when we win, it too often seems to be a huge effort to get over the line.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #549 on: Today at 12:25:05 am »
Just back from the game

A fucking Salford Manchester United supporting referee has refereed our game before we play the team he and his family support

The biggest threat that Manchester United are worried about is Nunez and a Manchester United supporting referee from fucking Salford not only fucked us all game, but he sent off our main attacking threat against the team he and his family supports


How the fuck can the club not challenge this. I'd want us to fuck off Mondays game and take these corrupt bastards to court.

Imagine if it were the other way around.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #550 on: Today at 12:26:05 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:25:05 am
Just back from the game

A fucking Salford Manchester United supporting referee has refereed our game before we play the team he and his family support

The biggest threat that Manchester United are worried about is Nunez and a Manchester United supporting referee from fucking Salford not only fucked us all game, but he sent off our main attacking threat against the team he and his family supports


How the fuck can the club not challenge this. I'd want us to fuck off Mondays game and take these corrupt bastards to court.

Imagine if it were the other way around.

Give it a rest.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #551 on: Today at 12:26:48 am »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Yesterday at 11:16:35 pm
Nunez should write a public apology for the manager and whole Liverpool squad for letting them down. You don't go around headbutting people no matter what the situation.

Literally go and fuck yourself.

If I headbutted someone they would be in hospital for a few weeks and need recustrictive surgery

Nunez's problem is that Norweigans are as soft as fucking shite from that reaction.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #552 on: Today at 12:28:26 am »
Not sure why we have started the season so poorly, I'm guessing we have had fitness issues with the guys on the pitch as well as those already missing. After the Community Shield win I thought we were mostly ready for kick off. The first 30mins were mostly fine but our finishing was terrible.

Nunez had an absolute shocker in front of goal. Not sure why he was snatching at the ball in good positions, his finishing had the look of someone on a 10 game barren spell rather than the 2 in 2 that was the reality. Considering the misses from Mo and others, i won't hold that against him. Robbo and Kostas seemed to compete on how badly you can cross, hope that gets better quickly.

The headbutt on the other hand was brainless and nearly cost us our home record. We know he was provoked by a c*nt but its unacceptable behaviour. Jurgen will make sure he understands how we react to things here.

Of course, how Palace got away with blatant shirt grabs and time wasting I'll never know (actually sorry I do - Tierney).

Need to get 1 or 2 guys back for Utd, we can't walk in thinking the 3pts are easy else we'll get a bloody nose.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #553 on: Today at 12:29:48 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:21:57 am
Almost every team has been hammered by them when they played an open game. City instilled fear in other teams by thrashing them. They beat us 5-0, Chelsea 6-0, Watford 8-0, Palace 7-2. That's why teams are cautious.

Hardly anyone plays an 'open' game against City though. The thrashings come when teams just let them have the ball and passively surrender. Teams who put them under pressure usually get some joy. That doesn't mean playing 'open', it just means making the effort to defend properly but not being too scared to attack them when you get the chance. But it's just too much trouble for most teams, who will settle for a nice respectable 2-0 or 3-0 result. Like West Ham last week.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #554 on: Today at 12:30:11 am »

We will improve like we always do let's just hope no more injuries
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #555 on: Today at 12:30:43 am »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 12:28:26 am
Not sure why we have started the season so poorly, I'm guessing we have had fitness issues with the guys on the pitch as well as those already missing. After the Community Shield win I thought we were mostly ready for kick off. The first 30mins were mostly fine but our finishing was terrible.

Nunez had an absolute shocker in front of goal. Not sure why he was snatching at the ball in good positions, his finishing had the look of someone on a 10 game barren spell rather than the 2 in 2 that was the reality. Considering the misses from Mo and others, i won't hold that against him. Robbo and Kostas seemed to compete on how badly you can cross, hope that gets better quickly.

The headbutt on the other hand was brainless and nearly cost us our home record. We know he was provoked by a c*nt but its unacceptable behaviour. Jurgen will make sure he understands how we react to things here.

Of course, how Palace got away with blatant shirt grabs and time wasting I'll never know (actually sorry I do - Tierney).

Need to get 1 or 2 guys back for Utd, we can't walk in thinking the 3pts are easy else we'll get a bloody nose.

Was it a headbutt?

If it was then how come no damage whatsoever? Have you ever been nutted? Have you seen someone nutted?

Sadly I have seen it a few times and the person involved has been fucked and hospitalised.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #556 on: Today at 12:31:21 am »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 12:24:44 am
Classic example was last week against West Ham. Just a few months ago they almost beat City at home, and they're at their best when they get at teams, make it physical, put them under pressure. So what did they do? Sat back and let City have the ball, do whatever they want and surrendered tamely to an uneventful defeat. Too many teams do this against City. Whereas against us, they always see a chance. Even when we win, it too often seems to be a huge effort to get over the line.

But they lost, two different approaches doesn't point to a team letting City win, which was the point of the poster I was responding too. City beat most teams they play, if we are blaming sides for rolling over, then thats weird for me. (don't confuse this opinion with I condone how they have got to be able to do it)
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #557 on: Today at 12:32:25 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 12:26:05 am
Give it a rest.

 ;D

Thanks for that, first time I've smiled since FT
