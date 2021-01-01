Not sure why we have started the season so poorly, I'm guessing we have had fitness issues with the guys on the pitch as well as those already missing. After the Community Shield win I thought we were mostly ready for kick off. The first 30mins were mostly fine but our finishing was terrible.



Nunez had an absolute shocker in front of goal. Not sure why he was snatching at the ball in good positions, his finishing had the look of someone on a 10 game barren spell rather than the 2 in 2 that was the reality. Considering the misses from Mo and others, i won't hold that against him. Robbo and Kostas seemed to compete on how badly you can cross, hope that gets better quickly.



The headbutt on the other hand was brainless and nearly cost us our home record. We know he was provoked by a c*nt but its unacceptable behaviour. Jurgen will make sure he understands how we react to things here.



Of course, how Palace got away with blatant shirt grabs and time wasting I'll never know (actually sorry I do - Tierney).



Need to get 1 or 2 guys back for Utd, we can't walk in thinking the 3pts are easy else we'll get a bloody nose.