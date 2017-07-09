« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')  (Read 8796 times)

Online Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,627
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #400 on: Today at 10:54:08 pm »
Quote from: johnny74 on Today at 10:49:42 pm
Often the results have papered over the cracks and now the results aren't coming the cracks are much more obvious.

When you see Man City putting four past teams last season when we battled with the same teams just nicking the points in the last ten minutes. Those are warning signs. Signs also seen with Man Utd at the very end of Fergie's reign when he was just managing to hold it together.

Think that's nonsense, I don't see any similarity between us now and United then at all.

Logged

Online hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,963
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #401 on: Today at 10:54:28 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 10:36:24 pm
*sigh*

If you are hoping to win the league, Man City have made it a 90+ points challenge. In the last few seasons they have won it with 98 points, and 93 points. So, with 124 points on offer, one way to view this is having a reserve of approximately 20 points for the season. Liverpool have spent 4 of these without even meeting any of the better teams; on Fulham and Palace. You can complain about the refs as much you like (and yes, the 'let it go' Frozen approach to refereeing is balls, has cost LFC points, and will probably be abandoned in 6 weeks) but the performance wasn't good enough, and for all Liverpool's domination of the game tonight, it took a wonder goal of epic porportions the pull their fat out the fire. It doesn't help when your new striker gets a red card for a glasgow kiss (entirely deserved and now missing for 3 games including United) but a midfield that starts with the 36 year old Milner, really? And Philips at CB, reminds me of 2018, not 2021. I know, injuries, but my god, why no extra midfielder cover brought in to replace Wijnaldum? The usuals will be on explaining why no such purchase was necessary, I ain't even going to respond, because they will never accept this is a stupid approach until we end up bringing in a midfielder in January. Bah.
to be honest, we needed 2 midfielders. Thiago and Naby are luxury players who won't be fit enough for every game.  Henderson and Milner can't play every game. Jones is injured and has a lot to prove. Were relying on Eliot who is only starting his  career. Fabinho (and Virgil) need to step it up more and show leadership.
Logged

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,404
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #402 on: Today at 10:54:45 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:52:53 pm
As boring as City can be when they score one and kill the game, Id love to relax for 90 minutes and enjoy us win. When was the last time we did that? ;D

We seem to enjoy giving the opposition hope - I mean playing a high line with Phillips against Zaha is just poor tactics, simple as that. I'm not having it that beating them becomes way harder if we drop the line five yards.
Logged

Online kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,126
  • What happened to Sabu?
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #403 on: Today at 10:55:08 pm »
Quote from: tommy LFC on Today at 10:48:36 pm
Nunez back for the derby at Goodison, or am I missing a random league cup game?

Absolutely no way he starts that game after what we saw tonight. Theyll be salivating at the thought of getting him sent off again. Thats another negative in all of this. Nunez has shown he will bite if provoked.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,946
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #404 on: Today at 10:55:09 pm »
Worrying that weve spent 4 points from our 20 point reserve, hopefully we can regain 6 points so were up to 22 points. Man City have a bank of minus 4 points though so if they lose more points, a negative plus a negative is a positive. So ideally we need them to keep winning, itd be annoying to see them increase that bank by losing games. If we take their average points total of the last two seasons, add our 20 point bank, delete their bank, and then maybe see if Arsenal or Spurs have a bank that we can borrow, then we can drop 24 more points.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #405 on: Today at 10:55:18 pm »
Knobheads are out in force.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,410
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #406 on: Today at 10:55:30 pm »
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Today at 10:53:27 pm
We can always beat them in a one off game, they sre much more dominant beating the dross of the league which we are struggling with

Oh but you were sucking off Pep and Man City a minute ago though. How come they couldn't beat shit old Liverpool?
Logged

Online Gray Hamster

  • Not bong eyed but quite fond of little furry things.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,519
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #407 on: Today at 10:56:02 pm »
Quote from: johnny74 on Today at 10:49:42 pm
Often the results have papered over the cracks and now the results aren't coming the cracks are much more obvious.

When you see Man City putting four past teams last season when we battled with the same teams just nicking the points in the last ten minutes. Those are warning signs. Signs also seen with Man Utd at the very end of Fergie's reign when he was just managing to hold it together.

 
We were excellent today and deserved to win that game at a canter.   No idea what your wittering on about
Logged

Online kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,126
  • What happened to Sabu?
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #408 on: Today at 10:56:18 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 10:54:45 pm
We seem to enjoy giving the opposition hope - I mean playing a high line with Phillips against Zaha is just poor tactics, simple as that. I'm not having it that beating them becomes way harder if we drop the line five yards.

Im wondering just how long we can carry in with it for. It seems to be running its course.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #409 on: Today at 10:56:19 pm »
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 10:55:08 pm
Absolutely no way he starts that game after what we saw tonight. Theyll be salivating at the thought of getting him sent off again. Thats another negative in all of this. Nunez has shown he will bite if provoked.


Yeah,he has a fucking terrible record of being sent off a whole two times in his career.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,349
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #410 on: Today at 10:56:25 pm »
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 10:55:08 pm
Absolutely no way he starts that game after what we saw tonight. Theyll be salivating at the thought of getting him sent off again. Thats another negative in all of this. Nunez has shown he will bite if provoked.

It's literally the first time he's done it in his career isn't it ?
Logged

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,750
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #411 on: Today at 10:56:31 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 10:52:33 pm
Anderson needlessly shoved Nunez before all that.
Yeah, that's what defenders do. You can't respond with two attempted headbutts.
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Online BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,460
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #412 on: Today at 10:56:34 pm »
Nunez doesn't react like that if he'd already stuck one away.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,348
  • SPQR
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62’ (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #413 on: Today at 10:56:36 pm »
Is there any risk of Nunez facing an additional match ban or two by the FA for violent conduct plus the three matches for the red card? Obviously the headbutt itself wasn't that bad but it's the fact that he attempted one at all.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,924
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #414 on: Today at 10:57:28 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 10:56:36 pm
Is there any risk of Nunez facing an additional match ban or two by the FA for violent conduct plus the three matches for the red card? Obviously the headbutt itself wasn't that bad but it's the fact that he attempted one at all.

Think thats a possibility.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #415 on: Today at 10:57:36 pm »
Quote from: BER on Today at 10:56:34 pm
Nunez doesn't react like that if he'd already stuck one away.
He needs to learn how to channel his aggression into his game.
Logged

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,404
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #416 on: Today at 10:57:47 pm »
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 10:56:18 pm
Im wondering just how long we can carry in with it for. It seems to be running its course.

We don't regain the ball anywhere near quickly enough for it to work especially with both our full backs high and wide. One of them (preferably Robbo for his recovery pace and given how ineffective he is offensively considering how frequently we get him into decent positions) should stay for security.

City have noticeably dropped their line a few yards at least in recent times and they invert both full backs to give Rodri some support. Last time I checked, they rarely have issues beating the fodder. We have different players and we want to play the game differently, I get that, but we've been giving our opponent's too many 1v1s for too long now and something has to give. Can't expect to keep coming back from 1-0 down.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:59:57 pm by LallanaInPyjamas »
Logged

Online kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,126
  • What happened to Sabu?
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #417 on: Today at 10:58:08 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 10:56:19 pm

Yeah,he has a fucking terrible record of being sent off a whole two times in his career.

The PL is a different place to play. Hes barely played 90 minutes and has been sent off already.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,191
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #418 on: Today at 10:58:13 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 10:47:29 pm
It's exactly what we should do, and have to do.  He'll be great for us.  He's come into a side a bit all over the place because of injuries.  He'll be fine.

Klopp should still bollock him though.
Hopefully Klopp educates him rather than bollocks him.

Nunez got played and was naive. He fell for it and reacted.

I think he needs to wise up, and I'm sure the wise heads at the club will help him do just that.

They'll have to, because if there is even a hint of a fragile temperament, opposition will play on it all the more.

Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Gray Hamster

  • Not bong eyed but quite fond of little furry things.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,519
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #419 on: Today at 10:58:16 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 10:56:36 pm
Is there any risk of Nunez facing an additional match ban or two by the FA for violent conduct plus the three matches for the red card? Obviously the headbutt itself wasn't that bad but it's the fact that he attempted one at all.
Not going to happen.   The arm in the face was much harder than the headbutt
Logged

Online Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,200
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #420 on: Today at 10:58:34 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 10:53:15 pm
Felt the red was slightly harsh, he actually trips slightly into Andersen's face.

it's actually seen as a friendly greeting in the area of Uruguay he's from
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,675
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #421 on: Today at 10:59:08 pm »
Quote from: Anthony on Today at 10:49:21 pm
Can't help thinking if Darwin had taken this approach things might have worked out better (given the Ref did book Anderson as well) - but hindsight is great and I also can't help thinking that minus the headbutt (twice) we'd be lauding him for standing up for himself.

Telling that Jurgen has chosen not to throw him under the bus tonight but will put him through physical training 'to make him stronger'...
More than ever before we're going to have learn more the 'dark arts' (not that they're dark arts any longer - they're fucking obvious) and quickly.


The league is set up for it - being squeaky clean isn't going to cut it with this new 'man's game' approach. It simply means that the opposition profits over and over again.
Logged

Online telekon

  • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,397
  • I'm in love with here and I feel fine
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #422 on: Today at 10:59:17 pm »
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 10:58:08 pm
The PL is a different place to play. Hes barely played 90 minutes and has been sent off already.

Ah fuck off with that. He won't get sent off again in his time here. Knee jerk all around.
Logged
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #423 on: Today at 10:59:41 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 10:56:36 pm
Is there any risk of Nunez facing an additional match ban or two by the FA for violent conduct plus the three matches for the red card? Obviously the headbutt itself wasn't that bad but it's the fact that he attempted one at all.

3 matches is for violent conduct.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,926
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #424 on: Today at 10:59:49 pm »
Our finishing wasnt up to it. We had plenty of chances and on another day wed have hammered them. Nunez was absolutely stupid but the shouts of him playing badly and having a negative impact when he was on are bollocks. We did not play better than when we down to 10 in terms of chances it was just impressive since we lost a man. Diaz scored a worldly which sparked him into life. Other than that we worked extremely hard to dominate and made I think two other chances.
Logged

Online Supersuarez7

  • No new LFC topics
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 405
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #425 on: Today at 11:00:13 pm »
FML the league is over 2 games into the season by a resilient Fullham draw and a lucky goal by Palace, Nunez is a prick who can't shoot and should be fkd off for retaliating to Anderson who had had a few nibbles at him tonight, is that the gist of things?  :duh

it's not an ideal start to the season, granted, though at least we have not lost either game, it was a freak goal by Palace who had been outplayed from the start of the game and they literally had 1 chance and scored with it, it happens, we should have scored 1 or 2 by that point also and didn't, goals win games, not possession, we didn't capitalise, that was our mistake, and it wasn't just Nunez at fault, you could pick chances from Robertson, Salah, Diaz, Trent etc who didn't find the net. At the end of the day there's 36 more games to go and 98 108 more points to play for, let's not implode over the first 2 games, if anything we looked a lot better today than we did last week against Fulham, and just need to start squaring off the chances we create in games before giving away sloppy goals and trying to come back in a game where we are clearly the better side. Twat the red shite next week and it will be business as usual  :wanker

« Last Edit: Today at 11:01:45 pm by Supersuarez7 »
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,161
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #426 on: Today at 11:00:21 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 10:58:34 pm
it's actually seen as a friendly greeting in the area of Uruguay he's from
;D
Logged

Online Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,185
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #427 on: Today at 11:00:23 pm »
Well that was shit.  Only positive is Milner looks good with a beard. 
Logged

Online tommy LFC

  • Despite his sophistication, intelligence, wit, charm and extraordinary good looks, nobody wanted to give him one...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,337
  • VAR is shite.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #428 on: Today at 11:00:46 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 10:52:33 pm
Anderson needlessly shoved Nunez before all that.

I would be shocked if our players weren't trying the same when defending. No excuse.
Logged
Let us never forget Rafael Benitez and what he did for us. A fighter full of guts and passion. A gentleman full of class and dignity. A football manager full of intelligence and pure genius. A Legend.
Adios Rafa, buena suerte.

Some people say I'm a dreamer...

Online KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,987
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #429 on: Today at 11:00:54 pm »
Annoying result. Always too many ooh ahh moments, even when we had Mane in the team we seem to struggle more against low block teams. We usually find a way through in the end in the past. Going a goal down didn't help then they can time waste, foul etc.
Logged

Online kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,126
  • What happened to Sabu?
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #430 on: Today at 11:01:15 pm »
Quote from: telekon on Today at 10:59:17 pm
Ah fuck off with that. He won't get sent off again in his time here. Knee jerk all around.

Point is, hes shown his hand and it will be targeted. Especially by Everton.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Online Bucko - Dubai

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 304
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #431 on: Today at 11:02:05 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:55:30 pm
Oh but you were sucking off Pep and Man City a minute ago though. How come they couldn't beat shit old Liverpool?

Maybe I'm wrong then and we do dominate teams as much as City do.
Logged

Online Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,627
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #432 on: Today at 11:02:32 pm »
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 10:58:08 pm
The PL is a different place to play. Hes barely played 90 minutes and has been sent off already.

Give him the benefit of the doubt then.

He's made a mistake, he needs to learn from it. And when Klopp has a word with him, I'm sure that will be made clear.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,924
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #433 on: Today at 11:02:37 pm »
We actually havent lost a PL game in 2022.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,410
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #434 on: Today at 11:02:40 pm »
I would like to point out before I leave this godforsaken thread for tonight that we didn't lose the game despite going a goal down and having a man sent off. 

Bye now.  :wave
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Up
« previous next »
 