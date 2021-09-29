Did you marry her? Still married? No worries if you'd prefer to not answer. I just wish to know how the story turned out!
Didnt get married in the end. I was technically still married to a British girl. Muslim girl knew this and understood it was because I hadnt the time to get divorced when I was offered my job in Malaysia. My British wife and I were both single when we split it was all very amicable.
We looked into it once I was overseas , but it was a massive pain in the arse. Then I fell in love again so I was in the process of the Divorce, Flight back home planned etc. Then her Cousin found out I was still married and grassed me up to my prospective Father in law.
It was seen as a great scandal by her family. Dad hated me, Her Mum was on our side, Which caused another problem in itself, then her brothers and sisters blamed me for their parents arguing. The whole thing became untenable.
I was heart broken, my mates reckon it was for the best in the end, so I cling to that.