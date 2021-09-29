« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Salman Rushdie attacked at public event in NY  (Read 2276 times)

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,773
Re: Salman Rushdie attacked at public event in NY
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 11:31:32 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:56:22 am
How were you being forced into converting to Islam?

We'll wait for his answer but a free (ie not a captured soldier) adult male getting forced into it is likely woman related... to marry a Muslim you have to convert. Or less likely a business opportunity in the gulf / Muslim majority country.
Logged

Online Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,420
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: Salman Rushdie attacked at public event in NY
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 11:43:38 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:23:05 am
Who cares?

There is no objective measurement of 'offensive'.  People can take offence at the most extraordinary things. And even if there was some way of grading 'offensiveness' objectively it would have no bearing on the argument about 'Satanic Verses' or any other book/play/film/artwork etc. An offensive novel is as legitimate as an anodyne one.

I guess I was just interested to know. I suppose when I think about a situation I always try to think about all points of view. For example if it was Tommy Robinson on stage or Trump would I have given a shit. If I am truthful (even though I said I don't condone that violence) I probably wouldn't have given a shit. And I guess that's down to the fact I don't agree with what trump or Robinson say (you can throw in Frottage as well). As I mentioned I am anti religion so wouldn't agree with the reasons behind the attach but there are times when I suppose I would disagree with "free speech" and those spouting things I don't like or someone making up blatant lies. I guess it's a case of why is it ok for me to justify some things and not others. 

I know it's a novel but I am sure there are people who read books and question bits as to whether they might be true or not. I haven't read it so just wanted some clarity that's all.





Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,641
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Salman Rushdie attacked at public event in NY
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 11:53:19 am »
My only memory of the book was that it was very humorous.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,808
  • The first five yards........
Re: Salman Rushdie attacked at public event in NY
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 11:54:40 am »
Quote from: Fruity on Yesterday at 11:43:38 am
I guess I was just interested to know. I suppose when I think about a situation I always try to think about all points of view. For example if it was Tommy Robinson on stage or Trump would I have given a shit. If I am truthful (even though I said I don't condone that violence) I probably wouldn't have given a shit. And I guess that's down to the fact I don't agree with what trump or Robinson say (you can throw in Frottage as well). As I mentioned I am anti religion so wouldn't agree with the reasons behind the attach but there are times when I suppose I would disagree with "free speech" and those spouting things I don't like or someone making up blatant lies. I guess it's a case of why is it ok for me to justify some things and not others. 

I know it's a novel but I am sure there are people who read books and question bits as to whether they might be true or not. I haven't read it so just wanted some clarity that's all.

I understand your point. It's very human.

In saying 'Who Cares?' I merely meant that it's irrelevant whether anyone was offended or not by the book Rushdie wrote. It neither justifies the Iranian Fatwa (obviously) nor its right to be published and read.

The book, actually, is far more offensive (to use that word) about Britain than it is about Islam. Or so it appeared to me. But certain Muslims do get offended at the slightest things (Christians too for that matter, although not so violently these days). I suspect that many enjoy getting offended. It can be a psychologically comforting place to be. Plus it's an easy way to raise a mob if you're into that kind of thing. And many religious leaders are.

As for Trump and Robinson. Any normal person would find both men despicable. But any normal person would also want to protect their right to free speech (so long as it was consistent with the laws of the land). After all it's dead easy to support the free speech of those we agree with. The more important task is to protect the free speech of those we find abhorrent.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:56:14 am by Yorkykopite »
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,420
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: Salman Rushdie attacked at public event in NY
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 12:25:23 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:54:40 am
I understand your point. It's very human.

In saying 'Who Cares?' I merely meant that it's irrelevant whether anyone was offended or not by the book Rushdie wrote. It neither justifies the Iranian Fatwa (obviously) nor its right to be published and read.

The book, actually, is far more offensive (to use that word) about Britain than it is about Islam. Or so it appeared to me. But certain Muslims do get offended at the slightest things (Christians too for that matter, although not so violently these days). I suspect that many enjoy getting offended. It can be a psychologically comforting place to be. Plus it's an easy way to raise a mob if you're into that kind of thing. And many religious leaders are.

As for Trump and Robinson. Any normal person would find both men despicable. But any normal person would also want to protect their right to free speech (so long as it was consistent with the laws of the land). After all it's dead easy to support the free speech of those we agree with. The more important task is to protect the free speech of those we find abhorrent.

agreed, and very well put.
Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,576
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Salman Rushdie attacked at public event in NY
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 12:32:50 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:56:22 am
How were you being forced into converting to Islam?

Not a very exciting answer Im afraid
I was engaged to a Muslim girl from quite a conservative family. So I had to convert before we could get married.  This involved Qur'an lessons from the Imam from the family Mosque, everything fucking Wednesday.

Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,728
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Salman Rushdie attacked at public event in NY
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 12:37:07 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 12:32:50 pm
Not a very exciting answer Im afraid
I was engaged to a Muslim girl from quite a conservative family. So I had to convert before we could get married.  This involved Qur'an lessons from the Imam from the family Mosque, everything fucking Wednesday.
Did you marry her? Still married? No worries if you'd prefer to not answer. I just wish to know how the story turned out! ;D
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,576
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Salman Rushdie attacked at public event in NY
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 12:40:14 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Yesterday at 11:31:32 am
We'll wait for his answer but a free (ie not a captured soldier) adult male getting forced into it is likely woman related... to marry a Muslim you have to convert. Or less likely a business opportunity in the gulf / Muslim majority country.

Ha. hadnt seen this before I replied.  I working was in Malaysia for ages.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,576
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Salman Rushdie attacked at public event in NY
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 01:03:50 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 12:37:07 pm
Did you marry her? Still married? No worries if you'd prefer to not answer. I just wish to know how the story turned out! ;D
Didnt get married in the end.  I was technically still married to a British girl.  Muslim girl knew this and understood it was because I hadnt the time to get divorced when I was offered my job in Malaysia.  My British wife and I were both single when we split it was all very amicable.
We looked into it once I was overseas , but it was a massive pain in the arse. Then I fell in love again so I was in the process of the Divorce, Flight back home planned etc.  Then her Cousin found out I was still married and grassed me up to my prospective Father in law.
It was seen as a great scandal by her family.  Dad hated me, Her Mum was on our side, Which caused another problem in itself, then her brothers and sisters blamed me for their parents arguing. The whole thing became untenable.
I was heart broken, my mates reckon it was for the best in the end, so I cling to that.
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,641
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Salman Rushdie attacked at public event in NY
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 01:24:34 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 01:03:50 pm
Didnt get married in the end.  I was technically still married to a British girl.  Muslim girl knew this and understood it was because I hadnt the time to get divorced when I was offered my job in Malaysia.  My British wife and I were both single when we split it was all very amicable.
We looked into it once I was overseas , but it was a massive pain in the arse. Then I fell in love again so I was in the process of the Divorce, Flight back home planned etc.  Then her Cousin found out I was still married and grassed me up to my prospective Father in law.
It was seen as a great scandal by her family.  Dad hated me, Her Mum was on our side, Which caused another problem in itself, then her brothers and sisters blamed me for their parents arguing. The whole thing became untenable.
I was heart broken, my mates reckon it was for the best in the end, so I cling to that.
Inshallah.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,576
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Salman Rushdie attacked at public event in NY
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 01:26:40 pm »
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,826
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Salman Rushdie attacked at public event in NY
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 01:37:58 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 12:32:50 pm
Not a very exciting answer Im afraid
I was engaged to a Muslim girl from quite a conservative family. So I had to convert before we could get married.  This involved Qur'an lessons from the Imam from the family Mosque, everything fucking Wednesday.

Ha. My dad converted to Catholicism to marry my mum. Needless to say his Orange mum didnt attend the wedding. :D
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,576
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Salman Rushdie attacked at public event in NY
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 01:43:36 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 01:37:58 pm
Ha. My dad converted to Catholicism to marry my mum. Needless to say his Orange mum didnt attend the wedding. :D
;D
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,425
Re: Salman Rushdie attacked at public event in NY
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 01:55:52 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 01:37:58 pm
Ha. My dad converted to Catholicism to marry my mum. Needless to say his Orange mum didnt attend the wedding. :D

I still find it funny that two white Christians can marry in Northern Ireland and its called a mixed marriage and is controversial/untenable to some.

Any lawful marriage being controversial is just nonsense, but NI strikes me as particularly daft.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,728
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Salman Rushdie attacked at public event in NY
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 02:00:58 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 01:03:50 pm
Didnt get married in the end.  I was technically still married to a British girl.  Muslim girl knew this and understood it was because I hadnt the time to get divorced when I was offered my job in Malaysia.  My British wife and I were both single when we split it was all very amicable.
We looked into it once I was overseas , but it was a massive pain in the arse. Then I fell in love again so I was in the process of the Divorce, Flight back home planned etc.  Then her Cousin found out I was still married and grassed me up to my prospective Father in law.
It was seen as a great scandal by her family.  Dad hated me, Her Mum was on our side, Which caused another problem in itself, then her brothers and sisters blamed me for their parents arguing. The whole thing became untenable.
I was heart broken, my mates reckon it was for the best in the end, so I cling to that.
Crap. I am sorry to hear that. And sorry I asked. But given you have written there, your mates might well be right and that it would have unravelled sooner or later. You surely would have been always having to watch your Ps and Qs - that's no way to lead your (married) life.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,576
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Salman Rushdie attacked at public event in NY
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 02:16:27 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 02:00:58 pm
Crap. I am sorry to hear that. And sorry I asked. But given you have written there, your mates might well be right and that it would have unravelled sooner or later. You surely would have been always having to watch your Ps and Qs - that's no way to lead your (married) life.

No worries mate, its a while ago now.

She was fine, it was mainly her family.  I asked once, what if our child were gay.  Her answer wasnt totally re-assuring.  As long as Dad doesnt know, its fine.

The general plan was to move to Melbourne, she went to Uni there and loved it, no parents = Freedom



Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,728
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Salman Rushdie attacked at public event in NY
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 02:25:48 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 02:16:27 pm
No worries mate, its a while ago now.

She was fine, it was mainly her family.  I asked once, what if our child were gay.  Her answer wasnt totally re-assuring.  As long as Dad doesnt know, its fine.

The general plan was to move to Melbourne, she went to Uni there and loved it, no parents = Freedom
Well, I expect most of here have been there (or there abouts). My sympathies.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,079
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: Salman Rushdie attacked at public event in NY
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 07:01:17 pm »
So JK Rowling showed sympathy for him on social media after the attack, and in return was assured in writing, "Don't worry you are next". I am curious to know who thought that was appropriate as a reply tweet, and initial suggestions are of someone who sympathised with his attacker. She's no stranger to death threats by all accounts, but I wouldn't have thought she could do with this on top of the other stuff.
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,028
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Salman Rushdie attacked at public event in NY
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 07:35:25 pm »
Quote from: markedasred on Yesterday at 07:01:17 pm
So JK Rowling showed sympathy for him on social media after the attack, and in return was assured in writing, "Don't worry you are next". I am curious to know who thought that was appropriate as a reply tweet, and initial suggestions are of someone who sympathised with his attacker. She's no stranger to death threats by all accounts, but I wouldn't have thought she could do with this on top of the other stuff.

Meh, the mob who hate her arent really dangerous, just loud and annoying. But thats for another thread,    that can never stay unlocked :)
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,728
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Salman Rushdie attacked at public event in NY
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 07:39:39 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 07:35:25 pm
Meh, the mob who hate her aren’t really dangerous, just loud and annoying. But that’s for another thread,    that can never stay unlocked :)
If you mean trans-activists, I don't think so. Although the Twitter account has been apparently deleted, I found this cached page:

https://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:EzREtVaZHdIJ:https://twitter.com/MeerAsifAziz1
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:41:19 pm by Jiminy Cricket »
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,808
  • The first five yards........
Re: Salman Rushdie attacked at public event in NY
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 08:53:12 pm »
A reminder in the Guardian that this isn't a one-off.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/aug/13/we-internalised-the-fatwa-against-salman-rushdie-this-horrific-attack-is-what-follows

Since then, there have been multiple rows and horrifying murders: the brutal attack on the Charlie Hebdo staff, the killing of the French schoolteacher Samuel Paty and, in Pakistan, the assassination of politician Salman Taseer, for speaking out for a woman convicted of blasphemy, whose conviction was ultimately overturned. Censorship is a political tool and its advocates may cite religious orthodoxy or any other dogmatic belief to claim the moral high ground and silence or even murder those they disagree with.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,576
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Salman Rushdie attacked at public event in NY
« Reply #61 on: Today at 08:16:25 am »
He's is off his ventilator and able to talk. Sounds like he's recovering well.  :thumbup
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,728
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Salman Rushdie attacked at public event in NY
« Reply #62 on: Today at 08:50:39 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:16:25 am
He's is off his ventilator and able to talk. Sounds like he's recovering well.  :thumbup
Great news!
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,641
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Salman Rushdie attacked at public event in NY
« Reply #63 on: Today at 10:04:31 am »
Blimey, stabbed twelve times!
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,826
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Salman Rushdie attacked at public event in NY
« Reply #64 on: Today at 10:45:54 am »
If he does survive this after being stabbed that many times, surely the religious nuts have to think that their god is looking after him a bit?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Definitely a Ron DeSantis fanboy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,880
  • Linudden.
Re: Salman Rushdie attacked at public event in NY
« Reply #65 on: Today at 01:07:07 pm »
Good news that he appears to be stable and very likely to survive!

However, surely the perpetrator will face federal terrorism charges to lock him up for life? Those state charges seem extremely inadequate.
Logged
Linudden.
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 