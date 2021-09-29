I guess I was just interested to know. I suppose when I think about a situation I always try to think about all points of view. For example if it was Tommy Robinson on stage or Trump would I have given a shit. If I am truthful (even though I said I don't condone that violence) I probably wouldn't have given a shit. And I guess that's down to the fact I don't agree with what trump or Robinson say (you can throw in Frottage as well). As I mentioned I am anti religion so wouldn't agree with the reasons behind the attach but there are times when I suppose I would disagree with "free speech" and those spouting things I don't like or someone making up blatant lies. I guess it's a case of why is it ok for me to justify some things and not others.



I know it's a novel but I am sure there are people who read books and question bits as to whether they might be true or not. I haven't read it so just wanted some clarity that's all.



I understand your point. It's very human.In saying 'Who Cares?' I merely meant that it's irrelevant whether anyone was offended or not by the book Rushdie wrote. It neither justifies the Iranian Fatwa (obviously) nor its right to be published and read.The book, actually, is far more offensive (to use that word) about Britain than it is about Islam. Or so it appeared to me. But certain Muslims do get offended at the slightest things (Christians too for that matter, although not so violently these days). I suspect that many enjoy getting offended. It can be a psychologically comforting place to be. Plus it's an easy way to raise a mob if you're into that kind of thing. And many religious leaders are.As for Trump and Robinson. Any normal person would find both men despicable. But any normal person would also want to protect their right to free speech (so long as it was consistent with the laws of the land). After all it's dead easy to support the free speech of those we agree with. The more important task is to protect the free speech of those we find abhorrent.