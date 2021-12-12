« previous next »
Premier League fixtures 13th-15th August

Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-15th August
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:10:49 pm
To be fair thats what Monday night footballs for

Neville and Carragher are ok at that Ill give them that. But as I say after the game I want a bit of needle Ill be totally honest about it, thats what Im looking for for the 45 mins after a footbsll game

Before the game ok lets hear what peoples thoughts on it are and whos going to do what. As I say I dont particularly care what they thinks going to happen but its better than staring into space with a bacon butty until kick off (or is it?)

I understand you disagree and I know what youre saying but its simply my personal preference now. I just find them all deeply irritating, agenda driven sky yes men. Analysis of football saturation point was reached for me a long time ago.

As I say Ill tune in to MNF for the analysis.

After games? Just get Keane on calling Maguire a c*nt like the performing seals you are

Ah, mistake on my part.  I thought you were talking about comments from pundits during and before / after games.
Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-15th August
Didn't watch the game so can't comment much. Just read from the forum here regarding the "refereeing" issue.

Was it really that fucked? The ref.

Because noticed that our fans are trolling both Chelsea and Spurs in my Facebook newsfeed.
Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-15th August
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 06:28:27 am
Didn't watch the game so can't comment much. Just read from the forum here regarding the "refereeing" issue.

Was it really that fucked? The ref.

Because noticed that our fans are trolling both Chelsea and Spurs in my Facebook newsfeed.
The first Spurs goal probably should have been a free-kick to Chelsea.  A chasing challenge from behind that maybe got a toe on the ball but got a lot of the man.  It was about 20 seconds before Spurs scored though and, while reviewed by VAR, didn't meet the "clear and obvious error" threshold.  Loris was also unsighted by an offside pigeon but that didn't seem to be checked by VAR.  Mildly controversial but made to seem more so by the Conte celebration and the Chelsea reaction.

During the corner prior to the corner for the second Spurs equaliser there was an obvious foul by Spurs (wrestled the Chelsea defender down by his hair).  Again VAR looked but didn't decide it was a red card offence so, under the limitations of VAR, couldn't do anything.

I'm of course biased but it wasn't anything like as bad and controversial as when we played Spurs last season (Kane yellow, Robbo red and Jota pen).  I look forward to Conte's reaction when his team end up on the wrong side of one of those sorts of games.
Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-15th August
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 07:42:37 am
The first Spurs goal probably should have been a free-kick to Chelsea.  A chasing challenge from behind that maybe got a toe on the ball but got a lot of the man.  It was about 20 seconds before Spurs scored though and, while reviewed by VAR, didn't meet the "clear and obvious error" threshold. 

It was a lot more than 20 seconds. I think it was closer to a minute! There's no way VAR would have been able to go back to that
Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-15th August
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 07:42:37 am
The first Spurs goal probably should have been a free-kick to Chelsea.  A chasing challenge from behind that maybe got a toe on the ball but got a lot of the man.  It was about 20 seconds before Spurs scored though and, while reviewed by VAR, didn't meet the "clear and obvious error" threshold.  Loris was also unsighted by an offside pigeon but that didn't seem to be checked by VAR.  Mildly controversial but made to seem more so by the Conte celebration and the Chelsea reaction.

During the corner prior to the corner for the second Spurs equaliser there was an obvious foul by Spurs (wrestled the Chelsea defender down by his hair).  Again VAR looked but didn't decide it was a red card offence so, under the limitations of VAR, couldn't do anything.

I'm of course biased but it wasn't anything like as bad and controversial as when we played Spurs last season (Kane yellow, Robbo red and Jota pen).  I look forward to Conte's reaction when his team end up on the wrong side of one of those sorts of games.
Aaahhh thank you very much for the reply, mate... Really appreciate that.

Just read it from the news, yes from the corner before the one Spurs scored from, Cristian Romero was seen tugging the hair of Marc Cucurella in the box. And despite VAR looking at it...  :o  :o

I think I did read it correctly as I remember. The VAR did take a look on it. Just, been ruled out.
Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-15th August
Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-15th August
Quote from: leroy on Today at 02:05:44 pm
Grown men...

Theyre just normal men.
Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-15th August
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 08:15:24 am
from the corner before the one Spurs scored from, Cristian Romero was seen tugging the hair of Marc Cucurella in the box. And despite VAR looking at it...  :o  :o

I think I did read it correctly as I remember. The VAR did take a look on it. Just, been ruled out.

I don't think VAR could do anything about it since it was done by the attacker and not a pen or a red?  VAR doesn't adjudicate regular fouls.
Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-15th August
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:16:18 pm
I don't think VAR could do anything about it since it was done by the attacker and not a pen or a red?  VAR doesn't adjudicate regular fouls.

Wrong. Should've been adjudged as violent conduct and a red card. It's well within VAR's parameters.
Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-15th August
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 02:21:03 pm
Wrong. Should've been adjudged as violent conduct and a red card. It's well within VAR's parameters.
I suspect you're right but it wasn't anywhere near as "violent" as tackles you see in most games.  I'd love to see Romero (any Spurs player for that matter) get a red mind you.

anyhow it's Cucurella's fault for having all that fukking hair.  must slow him down. if I was Conte I'd tie him down and give him a crew cut.
Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-15th August
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 09:15:34 pm
The 'man's game' stuff today was toe curling with Carney sat next to him.
Was he not commenting on a mens football game?
Personally I find it ridiculous its even an issue. The PL is a mens game, also everyone knows exactly what he meant as its a comment thats been used for decades to describe the physicality of the game.

Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-15th August
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:33:05 pm
I suspect you're right but it wasn't anywhere near as "violent" as tackles you see in most games.  I'd love to see Romero (any Spurs player for that matter) get a red mind you.

anyhow it's Cucurella's fault for having all that fukking hair.  must slow him down. if I was Conte I'd tie him down and give him a crew cut.

Doesn't need to be as violent as it's not a tackle. Way I've understood it is any pulling of somebody's hair should be a red card. Mark Halsey said it should've been judged as violent conduct too.
Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-15th August
Yeah that has to be violent conduct, don't see how they wouldn't give a red for it.  We won't get an explanation though.
Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-15th August
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 09:15:34 pm
The 'man's game' stuff today was toe curling with Carney sat next to him.

Didnt see anything wrong with it myself, seems to have been all blown of out proportion. And whos Carney? Is she a lioness? I didnt watch a minute of that tournament so thats probably why i dont know who she is.
Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-15th August
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 02:48:19 pm
Didnt see anything wrong with it myself, seems to have been all blown of out proportion. And whos Carney? Is she a lioness? I didnt watch a minute of that tournament so thats probably why i dont know who she is.

Never heard of her myself but shes gotten the most work out of any Sky pundit all weekend.
Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-15th August
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 09:15:34 pm
The 'man's game' stuff today was toe curling with Carney sat next to him.

Honestly, this kind of thing is fucking boring to me. People just want to knit pick and try to find outrage in absolutely everything. It's exhausting and it's about time people grew up a bit. That was a football match played by individuals who are male. There's absolutely nothing wrong with calling it a man's game when he's watching men play football and trying to twist those words is frankly, a disgrace on anybody's part.
 
Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-15th August
Quote from: a little break on Today at 02:51:58 pm
Never heard of her myself but shes gotten the most work out of any Sky pundit all weekend.
Yeah I noticed she was on every time I watched any football. Shes no worse than the likes of Jenas, Murphy, Merson, Richards, etc etc
Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-15th August
So, it turns out that Anthony Taylor isn't biased against us, he's just genuinely the most staggeringly inept official going.

Two of the most obvious calls you will ever see and he, with the aid of VAR, couldn't do what was needed. We need a European pool of referees that work across the five big leagues and PGMOL should be scrapped. Obviously neither will happen but it's beyond embarrassing now.
Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-15th August
Quote from: Believe on Today at 03:05:03 pm
So, it turns out that Anthony Taylor isn't biased against us, he's just genuinely the most staggeringly inept official going.

Two of the most obvious calls you will ever see and he, with the aid of VAR, couldn't do what was needed. We need a European pool of referees that work across the five big leagues and PGMOL should be scrapped. Obviously neither will happen but it's beyond embarrassing now.
Maybe its just coincidence, but if he continues to cost us and Chelsea points then it benefits Abu Dhabi.
Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-15th August
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 02:48:19 pm
Didnt see anything wrong with it myself, seems to have been all blown of out proportion. And whos Carney? Is she a lioness? I didnt watch a minute of that tournament so thats probably why i dont know who she is.

She played for England women over 100 caps I think but has been retired a few years at least.

She has been on Sky/BT a few times over last few years she is ok to be fair.

I dont really listen much to any pundit I only tuned in to see what happened in the game and soon as I heard Souness my wife laughed and said he will be im trouble now !

I think all footy fans knew what he meant but some will use it to have a go.

Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-15th August
Quote from: Believe on Today at 03:05:03 pm
So, it turns out that Anthony Taylor isn't biased against us, he's just genuinely the most staggeringly inept official going.

Two of the most obvious calls you will ever see and he, with the aid of VAR, couldn't do what was needed. We need a European pool of referees that work across the five big leagues and PGMOL should be scrapped. Obviously neither will happen but it's beyond embarrassing now.

Well im of the opinion no Merseyside/Manc refs should do our games at all or City.

You look at Rodri at Goodison last season and had the Manc on VAR that isnt inept that is blatant cheating NOBODY can not give that surely ?!
Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-15th August
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 02:57:13 pm
Honestly, this kind of thing is fucking boring to me. People just want to knit pick and try to find outrage in absolutely everything. It's exhausting and it's about time people grew up a bit. That was a football match played by individuals who are male. There's absolutely nothing wrong with calling it a man's game when he's watching men play football and trying to twist those words is frankly, a disgrace on anybody's part.
 

This.

The outrage and fall-out over it is incredible, and not sure what good it does.

Yes, it was a bit cack-handed of Souness as it where, but come on now, it isnt that big a deal is it? It was a game vs Chelsea and Spurs PL teams after all.
Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-15th August
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:34:59 pm
This.

The outrage and fall-out over it is incredible, and not sure what good it does.

Yes, it was a bit cack-handed of Souness as it where, but come on now, it isnt that big a deal is it? It was a game vs Chelsea and Spurs PL teams after all.
if someone says there's no place for women's football or something negative then by all means pull them on it but there was clearly no intent of that nature I don't think, certainly not to make a big deal of it.

Unless he has said derogatory comments about it in the past this sort of stuff becomes ridiculous
Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-15th August
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 02:40:14 pm
Doesn't need to be as violent as it's not a tackle. Way I've understood it is any pulling of somebody's hair should be a red card. Mark Halsey said it should've been judged as violent conduct too.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:43:24 pm
Yeah that has to be violent conduct, don't see how they wouldn't give a red for it.  We won't get an explanation though.

Pulling a players hair is a Red card, eh..

Not when Peter Crouch does it and scores.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JURU3iFmRxs
Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-15th August
Souness is an old turd, big surprise there.
Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-15th August
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:42:53 pm
Pulling a players hair is a Red card, eh..

Not when Peter Crouch does it and scores.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JURU3iFmRxs

funnily enough thats exactly the incident I thought of. But the ref missed it didnt he and no VAR back then
Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-15th August
Quote from: duvva on Today at 03:47:47 pm

funnily enough thats exactly the incident I thought of. But the ref missed it didnt he and no VAR back then

It reminded me of Suarez pulling that de Silva twin's hair, that was just funny though ;D
Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-15th August
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 03:47:18 pm
Souness is an old turd, big surprise there.
He is one of the very few who will actually call things as they are. When Neville and his pet Carragher were spouting shit about the peaceful protest Souness was the only one calling it what it was.
He has also called out Micah paid Abu Dhabi Ambassador Richards on occasion too.
Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-15th August
Literally nothing wrong with what Souness said. Anyone jumping on it is a c*nt.
Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-15th August
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:50:22 pm
Literally nothing wrong with what Souness said. Anyone jumping on it is a c*nt.

yeah - just read it.

people are desperate to complain about anything these days
Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-15th August
Souness is saying he is pleased that refs let the game go in the mens game in this country. Given the player he was he isnt going to be an advocate for diving and rolling about, he wants to see players go at it. What he doesnt mean is only men should play football. If he was watching a womens game, he would be all for the ref letting things go from his personal point of view of how he thinks football should be played too. Anyone passing it off as sexist is missing the mark. Saying its a mans game though, yeah, you can see some wont like that, because the game isnt, but thats not what he meant.
