Souness is saying he is pleased that refs let the game go in the mens game in this country. Given the player he was he isnt going to be an advocate for diving and rolling about, he wants to see players go at it. What he doesnt mean is only men should play football. If he was watching a womens game, he would be all for the ref letting things go from his personal point of view of how he thinks football should be played too. Anyone passing it off as sexist is missing the mark. Saying its a mans game though, yeah, you can see some wont like that, because the game isnt, but thats not what he meant.