Didn't watch the game so can't comment much. Just read from the forum here regarding the "refereeing" issue.



Was it really that fucked? The ref.



Because noticed that our fans are trolling both Chelsea and Spurs in my Facebook newsfeed.



The first Spurs goal probably should have been a free-kick to Chelsea. A chasing challenge from behind that maybe got a toe on the ball but got a lot of the man. It was about 20 seconds before Spurs scored though and, while reviewed by VAR, didn't meet the "clear and obvious error" threshold. Loris was also unsighted by an offside pigeon but that didn't seem to be checked by VAR. Mildly controversial but made to seem more so by the Conte celebration and the Chelsea reaction.During the corner prior to the corner for the second Spurs equaliser there was an obvious foul by Spurs (wrestled the Chelsea defender down by his hair). Again VAR looked but didn't decide it was a red card offence so, under the limitations of VAR, couldn't do anything.I'm of course biased but it wasn't anything like as bad and controversial as when we played Spurs last season (Kane yellow, Robbo red and Jota pen). I look forward to Conte's reaction when his team end up on the wrong side of one of those sorts of games.