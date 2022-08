I know they traditionally bring out the worst in each other but even still that was two horrible sides. Havertz sniding it up only to get rattled by Romero and then subbed was quite funny. The dickhead antics of the two managers mean this bitterness will carry for as long as they've both in charge. May they destroy each other.



Richarlison added nothing and him being on the pitch just meant Son was forced out of position. The Havertz sitter and the James goal were both because Son was nominally left wing-back and, not at all surprisingly, can't defend.