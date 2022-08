??



He just gave him a verbal dressing down. Was quite wonderful to see actually cause Sutton is such a smart arse. Sutton was doing his usual smart arse routine of making a broad statement but not using any argument other than repeating said statement. Kept asking why you'd leave a team after winning the league (referring to Leicester), Savage then pointed out he left Blackburn after winning the league "couldn't get a game for love nor money with Chelsea" then pointed out that "all the goals you scored at Celtic and James Tavernier is one away from you and he's the right back at Rangers." Sutton was sat with his mouth open.