Liverpool FC has released the following information on away ticket sales for the Premier League match against Chelsea on Sunday September 18.​​​​​​Location: Stamford BridgeKick-off: 4.30pm BSTAllocation: 2,986Disabled allocation30 wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.PricesAdults: £30Over 65s (65+): £25Juniors (Under 20): £25Price notesSupporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed.Tickets sales notesAlthough the allocation of tickets remains the same as seasons 2019-20 and 2021-22, the sales criteria takes into account an increase in the number of qualifying supporters who have renewed their season ticket or Membership for season 2022-23.Tickets will be available to season ticket holders and Official Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during seasons 2018-19 or 2019-20.First sale - 13 or more games: from 8.15am on Friday August 26 until 10.45am on Tuesday August 30.First sale status - guaranteed: one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.Second sale - 12 or more games: from 11am until 12.45pm on Tuesday August 30.Second sale status - NOT guaranteed: first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.Third sale - 11 or more games: from 1pm until 2.45pm on Tuesday August 30.Third sale status - NOT guaranteed: first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.Fourth sale - 10 or more games: from 3pm on Tuesday August 30.Fourth sale status - NOT guaranteed: first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.Hospitality MembersSir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the hospitality department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.General notesPlease only buy tickets if you plan to attend the game - tickets are strictly non-transferable and tickets purchased for away games ARE NOT available to FORWARD or DISTRIBUTE to other supporters.Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.Ticket creditsTickets purchased this season WILL be used as credits in future seasons.Stadium notesSafe standing - Chelsea is operating a safe standing stadium with rail seating in place in all areas of Stamford Bridge.All fans will be allocated a seat when purchasing their ticket as normal and will be able to remain seated during the game if that is their preference.However, supporters should be aware that surrounding fans may wish to stand and there is no dedicated area for those who do want to remain seated.Supporters in a safe standing area are required to comply with Chelseas Supporter Code of Conduct, a copy of which is available here.Bag policyNo bags larger than A4 will be permitted into the stadium. This equates to 30cm x 20cm x 10cm, about the size of a standard handbag.Please note that due to a lack of space, baggage deposit facilities will not be available so supporters are strongly advised not to take any bags to Stamford Bridge.