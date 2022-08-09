« previous next »
Chelsea Away Selling Details

Shanklygates

Chelsea Away Selling Details
August 9, 2022, 06:07:41 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/chelsea-v-liverpool-away-ticket-details-0

Liverpool FC has released the following information on away ticket sales for the Premier League match against Chelsea on Sunday September 18.

​​​​​​Location: Stamford Bridge

Kick-off: 4.30pm BST

Allocation: 2,986

Disabled allocation

30 wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.

Prices

Adults: £30
Over 65s (65+): £25
Juniors (Under 20): £25
Price notes

Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed.

Tickets sales notes

Although the allocation of tickets remains the same as seasons 2019-20 and 2021-22, the sales criteria takes into account an increase in the number of qualifying supporters who have renewed their season ticket or Membership for season 2022-23.

Tickets will be available to season ticket holders and Official Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during seasons 2018-19 or 2019-20.

First sale - 13 or more games: from 8.15am on Friday August 26 until 10.45am on Tuesday August 30.

First sale status - guaranteed: one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.

Second sale - 12 or more games: from 11am until 12.45pm on Tuesday August 30.

Second sale status - NOT guaranteed: first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Third sale - 11 or more games: from 1pm until 2.45pm on Tuesday August 30.

Third sale status - NOT guaranteed: first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Fourth sale - 10 or more games: from 3pm on Tuesday August 30.

Fourth sale status - NOT guaranteed: first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Hospitality Members

Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the hospitality department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.

General notes

Please only buy tickets if you plan to attend the game - tickets are strictly non-transferable and tickets purchased for away games ARE NOT available to FORWARD or DISTRIBUTE to other supporters.

Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.

Ticket credits

Tickets purchased this season WILL be used as credits in future seasons.

Stadium notes

Safe standing - Chelsea is operating a safe standing stadium with rail seating in place in all areas of Stamford Bridge.

All fans will be allocated a seat when purchasing their ticket as normal and will be able to remain seated during the game if that is their preference.

However, supporters should be aware that surrounding fans may wish to stand and there is no dedicated area for those who do want to remain seated.

Supporters in a safe standing area are required to comply with Chelseas Supporter Code of Conduct, a copy of which is available here.

Bag policy

No bags larger than A4 will be permitted into the stadium. This equates to 30cm x 20cm x 10cm, about the size of a standard handbag.

Please note that due to a lack of space, baggage deposit facilities will not be available so supporters are strongly advised not to take any bags to Stamford Bridge.
jonesygeez

Re: Chelsea Away Selling Details
Reply #1 on: August 11, 2022, 10:15:19 am
Mates on 10 was guaranteed in 19/20 now he's not even in the first 3 sales for this and Eve whats happening?!
tasmichkata

Re: Chelsea Away Selling Details
Reply #2 on: August 11, 2022, 10:29:59 am
Quote from: jonesygeez on August 11, 2022, 10:15:19 am
Mates on 10 was guaranteed in 19/20 now he's not even in the first 3 sales for this and Eve whats happening?!

No chance, it's the same - https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/tickets/361568-chelsea-v-liverpool-ticket-selling-details .
PaulKS

Re: Chelsea Away Selling Details
Reply #3 on: August 11, 2022, 11:59:56 am
Quote from: jonesygeez on August 11, 2022, 10:15:19 am
Mates on 10 was guaranteed in 19/20 now he's not even in the first 3 sales for this and Eve whats happening?!

Literally never happened with Chelsea away ever
Dan The Man 28373

Re: Chelsea Away Selling Details
Reply #4 on: August 30, 2022, 01:12:12 pm
Sorted on 11 but only a few tickets in SU1 left available.
Alf

Re: Chelsea Away Selling Details
Reply #5 on: September 9, 2022, 02:36:37 pm
Anybody's tickets arrived for this yet. Bought in the first sale & no sign of mine.
dundeejoe

Re: Chelsea Away Selling Details
Reply #6 on: September 9, 2022, 03:22:20 pm
Got mine few days ago
Philipm20

Re: Chelsea Away Selling Details
Reply #7 on: September 9, 2022, 04:21:25 pm
Quote from: Alf on September  9, 2022, 02:36:37 pm
Anybody's tickets arrived for this yet. Bought in the first sale & no sign of mine.

Got mine 1st September from first sale
Alf

Re: Chelsea Away Selling Details
Reply #8 on: September 9, 2022, 04:36:58 pm
Thanks both. Have spoken to LFC Help on Twitter, they've said if they don't arrive to contact them again on Thursday.
PaulKS

Re: Chelsea Away Selling Details
Reply #9 on: September 9, 2022, 04:50:18 pm
Looking likely this will be postponed too

RedPat

Re: Chelsea Away Selling Details
Reply #10 on: September 9, 2022, 05:30:11 pm
Quote from: PaulKS on September  9, 2022, 04:50:18 pm
Looking likely this will be postponed too


I'm having no fucking luck I thought with the superior allocation than Everton this was certain to drop to 7 and below God knows what they will do with a late sale now.
Max100

Re: Chelsea Away Selling Details
Reply #11 on: September 12, 2022, 04:10:48 pm
Is this going ahead or not?

Why do these lot in charge of things always wait till the last possible moment to confirm when I'm sure they already know its going ahead or not?
Logged

TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,765
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Chelsea Away Selling Details
Reply #12 on: September 12, 2022, 04:15:30 pm
Quote from: Max100 on September 12, 2022, 04:10:48 pm
Is this going ahead or not?

Why do these lot in charge of things always wait till the last possible moment to confirm when I'm sure they already know its going ahead or not?
it's not and will be confirmed soon enough I reckon
RedPat

Re: Chelsea Away Selling Details
Reply #13 on: September 12, 2022, 04:28:28 pm
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on September 12, 2022, 04:15:30 pm
it's not and will be confirmed soon enough I reckon
They have still announced a further sale for tomorrow
TeddyTime33

Re: Chelsea Away Selling Details
Reply #14 on: September 12, 2022, 04:37:54 pm
Quote from: RedPat on September 12, 2022, 04:28:28 pm
They have still announced a further sale for tomorrow
United Leeds off so no chance till we be played, no idea why they've announced another sale
RedPat

Re: Chelsea Away Selling Details
Reply #15 on: September 12, 2022, 05:30:51 pm
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on September 12, 2022, 04:37:54 pm
United Leeds off so no chance till we be played, no idea why they've announced another sale
They have the tickets the fixture will take place at some stage so they might as well finish selling the game out with tickets valid for the new date
swoopy

Re: Chelsea Away Selling Details
Reply #16 on: September 12, 2022, 05:33:13 pm
ABJ

Re: Chelsea Away Selling Details
Reply #17 on: September 12, 2022, 09:21:04 pm
Quote from: RedPat on September 12, 2022, 05:30:51 pm
They have the tickets the fixture will take place at some stage so they might as well finish selling the game out with tickets valid for the new date
Confirmed on the site now that sales have been suspended for this.
Alf

Re: Chelsea Away Selling Details
Reply #18 on: September 16, 2022, 12:23:44 pm
My tickets arrived today, ordered on 26 August and posted this Wednesday 14 September. Said to my mates when ticket details were announced on 8 August. They should have got them sold and out of the door before the CL draw & the Royal Mail during the last week of August.

ABJ

Re: Chelsea Away Selling Details
Reply #19 on: Today at 09:46:21 am
Quote from: RedPat on September 12, 2022, 04:28:28 pm
They have still announced a further sale for tomorrow
Did this originally sell out on 11 or 10? what was the further sale going to going back on at?
jizzspunk

Re: Chelsea Away Selling Details
Reply #20 on: Today at 10:14:01 am
Are the Original tickets valid for this? Have the club put any info out?
ABJ

Re: Chelsea Away Selling Details
Reply #21 on: Today at 11:30:04 am
Quote from: jizzspunk on Today at 10:14:01 am
Are the Original tickets valid for this? Have the club put any info out?
The club haven't said anything but they definitely will be, no way will they print and send out 3K others with the new date on.
Barry Banana

Re: Chelsea Away Selling Details
Reply #22 on: Today at 12:25:22 pm
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 11:30:04 am
The club haven't said anything but they definitely will be, no way will they print and send out 3K others with the new date on.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/tickets-availability/chelsea-v-liverpool-fc-4-apr-2023-0800pm-216

Tickets already purchased will remain valid for the new match date.
ABJ

Re: Chelsea Away Selling Details
Reply #23 on: Today at 12:41:13 pm
